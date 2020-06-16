It's just past 1 p.m. in London and 8 a.m. in New York. Here's the latest on the pandemic.
The novel coronavirus has infected more than 8 million people worldwide and killed at least 437,000. Here's what you need to know:
Beijing extends lockdowns as coronavirus spreads: Health officials in China's capital have disinfected more than 30,000 restaurants and sealed off several residential neighbourhoods as Beijing aims to contain a surge in cases.
German tracing app goes live: The warning app can tell users when they are near other people who have tested positive with coronavirus. But Germany has not made using the app mandatory, with many citizens skeptical over privacy concerns.
More than 52,000 dead in UK: At least 52,110 have died with Covid-19 in the country, according to UK statistics bodies. The number of weekly deaths does appear to be falling across the nation.
MLB players test positive: Several Major League Baseball players have contracted coronavirus according to a letter leaked to USA Today. The news has emerged as negotiations continue between players and the league on baseball's return.
African countries are still waiting for a surge in Covid-19 cases. Some health experts question whether it will happen
On January 28, at around one in the morning, Dr. John Nkengasong's cellphone rang in Addis Ababa.
Nigerian officials told Nkengasong, the Director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), that a recently arrived Italian businessman had tested positive for Covid-19.
He later recovered. But the force of infection, mostly coming from Europe, seeded the virus in countries throughout the continent, say health officials.
As imported cases increased, and community transmission began, the World Health Organization began sounding the alarm in press conferences and statements about an unfolding crisis on the continent. They said Covid-19 patients could quickly overwhelm the weak health infrastructure.
CDC Africa and WHO officials say that the warnings were important. Very little was, and still is, known about Covid-19 and nations needed to urgently prepare. But nearly five months on, across Africa, those catastrophic scenarios just haven't happened.
Several Major League Baseball players and team staff have tested positive for Covid-19, says report
Several Major League Baseball (MLB) players and team staff have tested positive for Covid-19, according to USA Today.
It is unknown how many players or staff have tested positive, or which teams have been impacted.
The news of the positive tests was released in a letter obtained by USA Today sent from MLB’s Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem to Player’s Association attorney Bruce Meyer, as the two sides work to come up with a formal agreement to get the players back onto the field, to salvage at least some of the season.
The proliferation of COVID-19 outbreaks around the country over the last week, and the fact that we already know of several 40-man roster players and staff who have tested positive, has increased the risks associated with commencing spring training in the next few weeks," Halem wrote.
The two sides are trying to hammer out complicated issues like player compensation, quarantine measures for players, and the number of games to be played.
Several players have taken to social media to publicly question the leaking of the letter. Negotiations between the two sides have taken a turn for the worse in recent days.
Washington Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle tweeted Monday: "First, I hope everyone is feeling ok and recovering well. But the timing of this leak is suspicious and it feels really gross."
CNN has reached out to MLB and the players' union for confirmation about this report.
Spain tests out Covid-19 precautions for schools reopening in September
Most of Spain's schools will remain closed until September but the country is trying out a new normal for some students ahead of the autumn.
The Colegio Virgen de Europa in Madrid is one of the few schools opening their doors to pupils -- with only a week left of classes -- cautiously testing new coronavirus precautions.
Kids are checked for masks and fevers at the school gate. Classes begin and end with a thorough handwashing and disinfecting of desks and chairs. Students are allowed to take their masks off in the class room as long as they sit two meters apart. The same goes for the teachers, who have all been tested and cleared of the virus
“I think kids get a sense of security in rules and repetition,” explained Sarah O’Halloran, a coordinator at the school. “This routine that has become the new normal is something they are comfortable with."
Classes are smaller. Coming to school is still optional. So, in the class we visited, half the students were learning by video conference. The other half sat at their desks, masks neatly folded into plastic envelopes.
Most importantly, the classes stick together, minimizing interaction with other groups and grades. In hallways, masked students walk single file following taped arrows on the floor to ensure physical distancing.
“If we should have a case in our school, we would then know which and how many [students] came into contact. So, we limit interaction with other classes as much as possible,” says O’Halloran.
It’s tough on kids though. The hardest part, says fourth grader Ellana, is not being able to reach out and touch your friends.
“We can’t give hugs.” she told CNN through a black and white flowered mask. “We can’t play sports that we share things, like football.”
But just how much of a risk is opening schools?
“I believe the risk of reopening schools is not very high. Quite the contrary. The benefits of reopening for parent and child are very high.” Andrea Buron of the Spanish Society of Epidemiology told CNN in a video interview.
“Children are at a low risk of catching the disease as well as spreading the disease.”
But O’Halloran has some advice for parents and kids who can’t wait to get back to school.
“Time is important," she said. “Learning the new rules is going to take a bit more time and patience.”
Germany's coronavirus warning app goes live
The German government's coronavirus warning app has gone live.
The app uses Bluetooth technology and is designed to measure whether cell phone users have breached a 2-meter proximity for a long period of time.
If a user has tested positive and shared that information with the app, it will inform other users nearby of their diagnosis.
But for the app to succeed, Germany's government will have to overcome a widespread reluctance to share data with authorities.
The country has not made using the app mandatory for its citizens. Officials have also said that contact information will not be shared centrally, a point of concern for Germans with privacy concerns over the technology.
More than 52,000 people have died from coronavirus in UK, British statistics bodies say
More than 52,000 people across the UK have died after contracting Covid-19.
According to the statistic bodies from within the UK, the total number of deaths listing Covid-19 on a death certificate is now 52,110.
In England and Wales 47,336 deaths mentioning coronavirus were recorded up to June 5. Health authorities recorded 1,588 deaths mentioning the disease in the week up to June 5, the lowest weekly number in nine weeks.
Both Scotland and Northern Ireland experienced a sixth consecutive week of declining coronavirus deaths.
Scotland recorded 4,000 deaths mentioning Covid-19 up to June 7 and Northern Ireland recorded 774 deaths up to June 5.
The UK remains one of the worst affected countries globally.
China Eastern to launch new airline amid coronavirus tourism downturn
The new carrier, Sanya International Airlines -- named after the main beach city of Hainan province -- is a joint venture between China Eastern Airlines and several other companies including the state-owned Hainan Province Transport Investment Holding Company Limited and Trip.com, China's largest online travel platform.
Sanya International Airlines was revealed during a signing ceremony on June 13 held to launch the future development of Hainan as a free trade port -- "a project envisioned and directed personally by China's President Xi Jinping," said a news release.
As for when the airline will start flying, no timeline was provided at the ceremony.
Beijing extends residential lockdowns and tightens outbound travel as coronavirus infections spread
Authorities in Beijing locked down more residential compounds, had more than 30,000 restaurants disinfected and tightened outbound travel as the Chinese capital's latest coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, with more than 100 people now infected.
The Beijing Municipal Health Commission reported 27 fresh Covid-19 cases today -- taking the five-day total to 106 following a flare-up at Xinfadi, the city's largest wholesale food market.
The sprawling, bustling market in Beijing's southwestern Fengtai district occupies 277 acres and has more than 2,000 stalls, selling mainly fruit and vegetables as well as meat and seafood. It supplies about 70% of the city's vegetables and 10% of its pork, according to officials.
The market has been shut down since Saturday, but its sheer size and the amount of people who work or visit there from in and outside of Beijing have heightened the risk of the outbreak spreading.
Via door-to-door visits and calls, authorities have tracked down nearly 200,000 people who had been to the market during the two weeks prior to its closure. They have been told to stay at home for medical observation and are being tested for the coronavirus, a city official told a news conference on Monday.