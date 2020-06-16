More than 52,000 people have died from coronavirus in UK, British statistics bodies say

More than 52,000 people across the UK have died after contracting Covid-19.

According to the statistic bodies from within the UK, the total number of deaths listing Covid-19 on a death certificate is now 52,110.

In England and Wales 47,336 deaths mentioning coronavirus were recorded up to June 5. Health authorities recorded 1,588 deaths mentioning the disease in the week up to June 5, the lowest weekly number in nine weeks.

Both Scotland and Northern Ireland experienced a sixth consecutive week of declining coronavirus deaths.

Scotland recorded 4,000 deaths mentioning Covid-19 up to June 7 and Northern Ireland recorded 774 deaths up to June 5.

The UK remains one of the worst affected countries globally.