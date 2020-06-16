Coronavirus cases increasing in 18 US states as model forecasts more deaths

Weeks after lifting stay-at-home orders, some US states are seeing record numbers of hospitalizations from Covid-19 as thousands more Americans get infected every day.

As of Saturday, coronavirus cases were still increasing in at least 18 states -- several of which saw record or near-record highs.

The map below shows how states' coronavirus numbers last week compare to the previous week.

Remember: Some states may see their number of new cases rise simply because they're testing more people.

Increase in hospitalizations: On Monday, Texas reported its highest number of Covid-19 hospitalizations. At least 2,326 people have been hospitalized. There have been at least 89,108 cases of Covid-19, and at least 1,983 deaths in the state.

Model forecasts more deaths: And a closely-watched coronavirus model that predicts Covid-19 deaths is now forecasting there will be more than 201,000 deaths in the United States by October 1.

Last week, the model, from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, predicted 170,000 deaths for this same time period. The model was often cited by the White House early in the pandemic and is one of 19 models currently featured on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

As of today, the model projects that 201,129 people will die from Covid-19 in the US by October 1, with a possible range of 171,551 to 269,395 deaths.

Trump's testing claims: The model comes as President Donald Trump on Monday said that if they stopped testing for coronavirus, they wouldn't have any cases.

"If you don't test, you don't have any cases," he said. "If we stopped testing right now, we'd have very few cases, if any. But we do."