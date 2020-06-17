Catch up: Here are the latest coronavirus developments from around the US

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a news briefing at the White House in Washington, on June 17. Alex Wong/Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany would not directly answer when asked if President Trump or the White House would take responsibility if attendees catch coronavirus during a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma set to be held Saturday.

McEnany got into an extended exchange with CNN’s Jim Acosta, but never responded directly to the question.

“The campaign has taken certain measures to make sure this is a safe rally, temperature checks, hand sanitizers, and masks,” McEnany said during a press briefing Wednesday. “We are taking precautions.

CNN reported that attendees of Trump's upcoming rally must agree not to sue the campaign if they contract coronavirus.

Rallygoers are asked to RSVP to gain admission to the event and by registering, they must agree to a disclaimer that states they acknowledge the "inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present."

Asked by Acosta if attendees would be required to wear masks, McEnany said they will not be required.

“They will be given a mask, it’s up to them whether to make that decision,” she said, adding that, “CDC guidelines are recommended, but not required,” and that it was a “personal choice of individuals.”

McEnany then accused the media of a lack of “internal coherence,” for not asking the same questions of the protesters who came out across the country after the death of George Floyd.

Acosta pointed out that they were marching against injustice, racism, and police brutality, not attending a political rally, and again asked if the President or White House would take responsibility if people get sick.

McEnany deflected, attacked health experts who came out in support of the protests, and reiterated that the campaign has taken “certain measures to make sure this is a safe rally.”

Asked later by another reporter if the White House position was that outdoor events and indoor events carry the same risk for coronavirus, McEnany said that it’s the White House position that “the media should not be making decisions about their guidelines to us about social distancing based on political ideology.”