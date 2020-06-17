World
Live TV
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Black Lives Matter protests

live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

live news

Live

What's moving markets today

Live Updates

Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Helen Regan, Adam Renton, Luke McGee and Peter Wilkinson, CNN

Updated 9:12 a.m. ET, June 17, 2020
32 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
19 min ago

European Union unveils plan to bulk buy possible Covid-19 vaccine

From CNN’s James Frater in London

The European Union on Wednesday put forward a strategy that would see the European Commission centrally purchase a Covid-19 vaccine on behalf of all EU countries.

In addition, to ensure the quick development and delivery of the vaccine, the plan would also see the commission pay upfront for some of the costs faced by vaccine producers, in exchange for the right to buy a set number of doses at a fixed price.

“At its core, joint action at EU level will allow all member states to increase the likelihood of finding an effective vaccine and to secure the necessary volume for our citizens at a good price," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said when announcing the plan.

The commission launching the strategy said centralizing "vaccine procurement at EU level has the merit of speed and efficiency by comparison with 27 separate processes." They added, “No Member State on its own has the capacity to secure the investment in developing and producing a sufficient number of vaccines.”

The commission believes that its EU-wide approach will create a number of advantages for both EU countries and producers. 

For vaccine producers, the commission says their process would cut red tape and offer a “significantly simplified negotiation process with a single point of contact.”

How the process would work: To enable rapid deployment of a vaccine across the EU, the commission would centrally negotiate with individual producers and invest in all stages of development from clinical trials to increasing capacity along the entire production chain to allow for large-scale production of the vaccine.

In return for investing upfront, the commission would have “the right to buy a specified number of vaccine doses in a given timeframe and at a given price,” according to their plan.

To finance this plan, the commission is proposing to use a new 2.7 billion euro fund called the Emergency Support Instrument which was created to help EU member states recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

For EU countries, the commission believes member states, “would be able to benefit from purchasing vaccines through a single procurement action,” and would also benefit from the “scientific and regulatory expertise of the Commission.”

 The commission is also asking countries to “participate in the process from the start” and “contribute their expertise on potential vaccine candidates”.

Last week France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands formed the Inclusive Vaccine Alliance to pool the national resources of those countries to secure 400 million doses of a vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

21 min ago

"Doctors' group" has been meeting as offshoot of White House coronavirus task force

From CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Kevin Liptak

 A “doctors’ group” has banded together as an offshoot of the White House coronavirus task force, a source close to the task force told CNN.

Members of the group include Dr. Deborah Birx, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Stephen Hahn and Dr. Robert Redfield.

The source said the doctors’ group meets two to three times a week by phone and then briefs Vice President Mike Pence.

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a briefing on the administration's coronavirus response at the White House on March 2. Standing with Pence, from left: Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator; Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services; and Stephen Hahn, commissioner of food and drugs at the US Food and Drug Administration.
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a briefing on the administration's coronavirus response at the White House on March 2. Standing with Pence, from left: Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator; Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services; and Stephen Hahn, commissioner of food and drugs at the US Food and Drug Administration. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

One of these briefings is scheduled for today, when the group plans to raise the issue of increased infection rates in many states.

Remember: President Trump declared last month that his coronavirus task force would continue "indefinitely" after he and Pence said they were phasing out the health-focused panel in favor of a group focused on reopening the economy.

The reversal came after outcry and concern from outside health experts, who said it was too early to disband the health-focused panel. 

Currently, there are 21 states with infection rates trending upward in newly reported cases from one week to the next.

47 min ago

Where cases are increasing across the US

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe

More than 2 million people in the US have been infected with coronavirus and more than 116,900 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Health experts are warning that more infections and deaths are in store as states continue their reopening plans.

Here's how states are trending in new cases from one week to the next:

  • 21 states are seeing upward trends in newly reported cases from one week to the next: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Kansas, Oregon, Louisiana, Montana, NevadaNorth Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia and Wyoming.
  • 8 states are seeing steady numbers of newly reported cases: Connecticut, Indiana, Maine, Mississippi, Ohio, South Dakota, Utah and Washington.
  • 21 states are seeing a downward trend: Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin.
  • One state, Vermont, has seen a decrease of at least 50%.

1 min ago

New Zealand coronavirus cases were due to an "unacceptable failure of the system," prime minister says

From Sol Han in Suwon and Isaac Yee in Hong Kong

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to media during a press conference at Parliament on June 17 in Wellington, New Zealand.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to media during a press conference at Parliament on June 17 in Wellington, New Zealand. Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

New Zealand’s Prime Minister said on today that the two new coronavirus cases reported on yesterday was due to an “unacceptable failure of the system.”

“This case represents an unacceptable failure of the system. It should never have happened and it cannot be repeated” said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The cases marked the first instances of coronavirus in New Zealand to be reported in 24 days, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The two cases are both women from the same family who arrived in New Zealand from the UK via Australia and were permitted on compassionate grounds to leave an isolation hotel in Auckland and travel to Wellington via private vehicle to visit a relative who has since died, Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield said in news conference yesterday.

Ardern also announced on today that she would appoint the military to oversee New Zealand’s quarantine process saying, "I am appointing the assistant Chief of Defense Air Commodore Darryn Webb to oversee all quarantine and managed isolation facilities, including the processes around the exit of those who have been in these facilities.”

 “From the beginning, we have taken an extraordinarily cautious approach at the border. That is why we have required every returning New Zealander to go into a facility that we manage. That protocol remains,” Ardern said. 

 

1 hr 35 min ago

Beijing has tested around 356,000 people linked to the Xinfadi market cluster

From CNN's Shanshan Wang in Beijing

Chinese epidemic control workers prepare to register people for a Covid-19 screening at a testing center in Beijing, on June 16.
Chinese epidemic control workers prepare to register people for a Covid-19 screening at a testing center in Beijing, on June 16. Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Around 356,000 people linked to the Xinfadi market coronavirus cluster have been tested according to Beijing officials.

Those tested include residents in the surrounding communities, those who have been tracked by big data and personnel in various markets across the city according to Zhang Qiang, an official with the Beijing government. 

Beijing’s testing capacity currently stands at around 400,000 tests a day but will continue to increase, the Beijing official said. 

Zhang added that some residents were tested after reporting themselves to authorities during “community door-knocking initiatives.”

 

2 hr ago

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, to take 10% pay cut

From CNN's Sarah Dean

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is pictured at Downing Street in London on March 16.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan is pictured at Downing Street in London on March 16. Peter Summers/Getty Images

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan says he will take an "immediate" 10% pay cut to his $191,574 (£152,734) salary because London's public finances "are facing unprecedented challenges" due to the "devastating impact" of Covid-19.

"In these extremely difficult times, I promise to do all I can to protect our city’s frontline services. This includes taking an immediate pay cut," Khan tweeted Wednesday.

The Greater London Authority (GLA) -- the devolved regional governing body of London, which Khan is in charge of -- faces a forecast £493 million ($618 million) budget shortfall over the next two years “as a result of an unprecedented loss of business rates and council tax income, caused by Covid-19, that is hitting every local authority in the country,” according to a press release.

He urged the UK government to support local and regional authorities across the UK, warning that London's Metropolitan Police, London Fire Brigade, Transport for London and the GLA will otherwise face "significant cuts" at the "worst possible time."

“Londoners did the right thing to tackle Covid-19 by following the rules, staying at home and helping to save lives. But now the government is punishing them with a new era of austerity," Khan said in a statement.

“Unless ministers act, the current number of police officers will need to be reduced and it will be impossible to tackle youth violence or make the changes to the London Fire Brigade that are desperately needed after the awful Grenfell Tower tragedy.”

The salaries of Khan's 15 direct political appointments will also be frozen as part of the cost-saving measures.

2 hr 5 min ago

Effort to find vaccine gets shot in the arm, as German firm authorized for human trials

From CNN's Stephanie Halasz

A German pharmaceutical company has been authorized to launch human trials for a vaccine against coronavirus by the federal institute for Vaccines and Biomedicines.

CureVac, a company based in Tuebingen, will start testing on 168 healthy volunteers and is the 11th authorized clinical trial for a preventive vaccine globally.

The announcement comes on the same day that a district of the German capital has placed more than 300 households into quarantine after 57 new outbreaks were registered.

 

2 hr 40 min ago

Holiday update! Norwegian Air to operate 76 European routes from July

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy

A Norwegian Air passenger aircraft is pictured at Norway's Stavanger Airport in April.
A Norwegian Air passenger aircraft is pictured at Norway's Stavanger Airport in April. Carina Johansen/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Norwegian Air is to operate 76 European routes from its Scandinavian hubs from July, the low cost airline announced on Wednesday.

At the peak of the outbreak in April, the airline reduced their fleet to eight aircraft on domestic Norwegian routes. The airline will reintroduce 12 aircraft to facilitate the European routes.

According to a statement, these routes will include popular tourist destinations such as “Spain, Greece and key European cities.”

In the short-term the airline has planned to operate flights between London Gatwick to Oslo, London Gatwick to Copenhagen, Edinburgh to Oslo and Edinburgh to Copenhagen from July 1.

According to Norwegian Air: “London to Oslo will be operated seven times a week, London to Copenhagen six times a week, Edinburgh to Oslo and Copenhagen twice a week respectively.”

The airline said travelers aged six years and older must use a facemask, as recommended by the European aviation authorities.

 

2 hr 56 min ago

After 100 days off, the English Premier League returns

Workmen place signs outside the main entrance to the Etihad Stadium, home of Manchester City, on June 16.
Workmen place signs outside the main entrance to the Etihad Stadium, home of Manchester City, on June 16. Martin Rickett/PA Images/Getty Images

It's been 100 days since a ball was last kicked in the English Premier League.  While many fans are getting excited, not everyone is convinced now is the right time to return.

On Wednesday, Aston Villa hosts Sheffield United, while Manchester City faces Arsenal. All of the league's remaining 92 fixtures will be held behind closed doors.

However, a recent YouGov survey found that 48% of adults thought the Premier League was returning too soon as the UK emerges tentatively from lockdown.

The restart comes at a point when some regions, such as the northwest of England, have been identified as potential hotspots for the virus with infection rates decreasing more slowly.

There have also been concerns whether fans might congregate outside of stadiums, notably in the city of Liverpool where Jurgen Klopp's side could clinch its first league title in 30 years with victory over local rival Everton on Sunday if Arsenal beats Manchester City.

Read the full story.