Effort to find vaccine gets shot in the arm, as German firm authorized for human trials

Department of Health and Social Care of the UK Government via AP

Matt Hancock, the UK's Health Secretary, has said dexamethasone, the steroid that has emerged as a treatment for those worst affected by coronavirus, is “brilliant news for everybody,” but that it is not a cure.

Speaking to Sky News Wednesday morning, Hancock, pictured above, said “this is really really good progress, it is one of the best pieces of news we have had through this whole crisis.”

On Tuesday, two investigators of the Recovery Trial, a large UK-based trial for potential Covid-19 treatments, said that a low-dose of dexamethasone was found to reduce the risk of death by a third among hospitalized patients requiring ventilation in the trial.

Hancock added that it was important to not re-import the virus from nations now seeing a spike in cases.

“We have got to have the quarantine program in overall because there are some countries where it‘s increasingly looking as if the virus is out of control,” he said.

The R-rate, which reflects the speed at which the virus is spreading, is below 1, according to the “latest science,” Hancock said. A number above 1 means each case is passed to more than one other individual, causing the disease to continue its spread.