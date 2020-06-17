Effort to find vaccine gets shot in the arm, as German firm authorized for human trials
From CNN's Stephanie Halasz
A German pharmaceutical company has been authorized to launch human trials for a vaccine against coronavirus by the federal institute for Vaccines and Biomedicines.
CureVac, a company based in Tuebingen, will start testing on 168 healthy volunteers and is the 11th authorized clinical trial for a preventive vaccine globally.
The announcement comes on the same day that a district of the German capital has placed more than 300 households into quarantine after 57 new outbreaks were registered.
1 hr 6 min ago
Holiday update! Norwegian Air to operate 76 European routes from July
From CNN's Niamh Kennedy
Norwegian Air is to operate 76 European routes from its Scandinavian hubs from July, the low cost airline announced on Wednesday.
At the peak of the outbreak in April, the airline reduced their fleet to eight aircraft on domestic Norwegian routes. The airline will reintroduce 12 aircraft to facilitate the European routes.
According to a statement, these routes will include popular tourist destinations such as “Spain, Greece and key European cities.”
In the short-term the airline has planned to operate flights between London Gatwick to Oslo, London Gatwick to Copenhagen, Edinburgh to Oslo and Edinburgh to Copenhagen from July 1.
According to Norwegian Air: “London to Oslo will be operated seven times a week, London to Copenhagen six times a week, Edinburgh to Oslo and Copenhagen twice a week respectively.”
The airline said travelers aged six years and older must use a facemask, as recommended by the European aviation authorities.
1 hr 22 min ago
After 100 days off, the English Premier League returns
It's been 100 days since a ball was last kicked in the English Premier League. While many fans are getting excited, not everyone is convinced now is the right time to return.
On Wednesday, Aston Villa hosts Sheffield United, while Manchester City faces Arsenal. All of the league's remaining 92 fixtures will be held behind closed doors.
However, a recent YouGov survey found that 48% of adults thought the Premier League was returning too soon as the UK emerges tentatively from lockdown.
The restart comes at a point when some regions, such as the northwest of England, have been identified as potential hotspots for the virus with infection rates decreasing more slowly.
There have also been concerns whether fans might congregate outside of stadiums, notably in the city of Liverpool where Jurgen Klopp's side could clinch its first league title in 30 years with victory over local rival Everton on Sunday if Arsenal beats Manchester City.
Speaking to Sky News Wednesday morning, Hancock, pictured above, said “this is really really good progress, it is one of the best pieces of news we have had through this whole crisis.”
On Tuesday, two investigators of the Recovery Trial, a large UK-based trial for potential Covid-19 treatments, said that a low-dose of dexamethasone was found to reduce the risk of death by a third among hospitalized patients requiring ventilation in the trial.
Hancock added that it was important to not re-import the virus from nations now seeing a spike in cases.
“We have got to have the quarantine program in overall because there are some countries where it‘s increasingly looking as if the virus is out of control,” he said.
The R-rate, which reflects the speed at which the virus is spreading, is below 1, according to the “latest science,” Hancock said. A number above 1 means each case is passed to more than one other individual, causing the disease to continue its spread.
2 hr 56 min ago
Human trials expected to start next month for Covid-19 treatment derived from cows' blood
From CNN's Elizabeth Cohen
A South Dakota company expects to start human trials next month for a Covid-19 antibody treatment derived from the plasma of cows.
But these aren't just any cows. Scientists genetically engineered the animals to give them an immune system that's part human. That way, the animals produce disease-fighting human antibodies to Covid-19, which are then turned into a drug to attack the virus.
"These animals are producing neutralizing antibodies that kill (the novel coronavirus) in the laboratory," Eddie Sullivan, CEO of SAB Biotherapeutics said in a statement to CNN. "We are eager to advance to the clinic as we move forward in the regulatory process with the hopes of bringing this potential COVID-19 therapeutic to patients in need of a solution."
The company did not say how many people would be studied in the clinical trials or how long they would take.
Pandemic puts Americans held in Venezuela in "mortal danger," families fear
From CNN's Jennifer Hansler
The families of six US oil executives detained in Venezuela are pleading for their release as concerns mount over their health amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
The "CITGO 6" -- Tomeu Vadell, Gustavo Cardenas, Jorge Toledo, Alirio Jose Zambrano, Jose Luis Zambrano and Jose Angel Pereira -- have been detained in Venezuela without trial since November 2017.
As the virus threatens Venezuela's collapsing medical system and reports have emerged of cases within the prison facility where the men are held, family members say their loved ones are in "mortal danger."
And despite calls from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to release the men, there are no indications that embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro -- with whom the US has severed diplomatic ties -- is any closer to ending their two-and-a-half-year plight.
On Friday, US Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens revealed that two of the men "now have flu symptoms on top of other health issues."
Even if Europe wanted to break away from China post-Covid, it couldn't
Analysis from CNN's Luke McGee
The pandemic has kick-started a difficult global conversation about whether Western liberal democracies should radically rethink their relationships with China, an authoritarian regime upon whom many of these nations' economies rely.
This has been especially confronting for the European Union, which has spent the past few years actively seeking greater engagement and cooperation with Beijing, with the ultimate goal of smoother two-way investment and access to one another's considerable markets.
At a glance, an EU-China reset looks simple enough.
Despite the bloc's move towards China, the transatlantic relationship is the cornerstone of the United States-led Western order. A European pause on the current talks with China to take stock of what's happened and what European priorities might be post-Covid, while economically costly, could be wise. It would also be welcome and popular in Washington.
However, China's actions since the pandemic began have not led to the conclusion in Brussels that now is the time for Europe to go cold on China.
Thai pilot, grounded by Covid-19, shifts to motorbike food deliveries
From CNN's Kocha Olarn in Bangkok
With the Covid-19 pandemic halting many of the world's commercial airline flights, some in the aviation industry have had to find alternative ways to earn an income while grounded.
Pilots are no exception.
In Thailand, where domestic tourism is only just starting to pick up this month following an easing in lockdown restrictions, some aviators have shifted from the skies to the roads, taking on jobs delivering food by motorbike or as drivers for car-hailing apps.
These include co-pilot Nakarin Inta, who has been a commercial pilot for about four years. He's now delivering orders for Line Man, a local messenger app.
"Some (airline staff) have been on leave without pay," he tells CNN Travel. "And for most of us the income has been cut off more than 70%. I still have expenses every month so I had to find something on my own."
And he's not alone. With multiple airlines reducing flights to the bare minimum, Inta says he knows of more than 50 Thai pilots -- including some personal friends -- now working either as food delivery men, ride-hailing app drivers or food vendors while waiting to resume their regular jobs.
Some are even using their luxury vehicles for their part-time job, such as BMW motorbikes and sedans, says Inta.
"I think everybody (was impacted) by Covid-19, everyone in the world, but look at the one beside you, your loved ones. You have to fight for them and fight for yourself," says the pilot.