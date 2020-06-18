It's just past 1 p.m. in London and 8 a.m. in New York. Here's the latest on the pandemic
The novel coronavirus has infected more than 8.3 million people worldwide and caused more than 449,000 deaths. Here's what you need to know:
UK accuses Russia of trying to exploit pandemic: British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Thursday that Russia and others were trying to exploit the opportunities and challenges created by Covid-19.
China says Beijing outbreak is under control: The country's Center For Disease Control and Prevention says that while new cases are likely to emerge in the coming days, these are unlikely to be caused by fresh transmission.
Indigenous Amazon chief dies: Paulinho Paiakan, a chief from an indigenous community in Brazil, has died in an area where several tribal elders have died of Covid-19. It is not known whether Paiakan died of coronavirus.
Doctors in Egypt face harassment: Amnesty International has urged the Egyptian government to stop jailing medical workers who criticize the country's response to the pandemic.
Seven million airline jobs at risk in Europe: The International Air Transport Association said Thursday that the European airline industry could face a $23.1 billion loss in 2020.
1 hr 35 min ago
China's CDC says Beijing's Covid-19 outbreak is under control
From CNN's Steven Jiang
China's Center For Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] has said a new outbreak in Beijing is now under control.
A sudden outbreak of the disease in the Chinese capital has been linked to the city's largest wholesale food market, Xinfadi. The flare-up is the worst coronavirus resurgence in China since the initial epidemic was largely brought under control in March.
Chief epidemiologist Wu Zunyou said Thursday that the situation was under control, adding that newly confirmed cases linked to the market would likely emerge in the coming days, but that these were unlikely to be caused by fresh transmission.
"Newly diagnosed cases reported every day does not equal new infections and the outbreak being under control doesn’t mean there will be zero new cases tomorrow," Wu said at a press conference in Beijing. “There will be cases reported tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. These reported cases are the detection process of the previous infections. Not new infections. The new infections are only sporadic,” Wu added.
The CDC chief epidemiologist said other outbreaks could happen across China because of the nature of the global pandemic and the risk of imported cases.
“The global pandemic is still at a high level. On average, there are more than 100,000 new cases reported every day. As long as there are risks of imported cases, imported infections and small-scale clusters caused by imported infections might occur anywhere in China,” he said.
The expert praised the actions of the Beijing authorities in taking rapid action to cut off the transmission of the virus.
Beijing has embarked on a mass testing spree of some 356,000 people connected to the market. The site itself has been closed and several nearby neighbourhoods were sealed to contain the outbreak.
2 hr 2 min ago
Doctors in Egypt face arrests and death over pandemic criticism, Amnesty International says
From CNN's Nada AlTaher
Human rights group Amnesty International called on the Egyptian government Thursday to stop jailing and harassing doctors who criticize the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Health care workers have to make an impossible choice: risk their lives or face prison if they dare to speak out,” Philip Luther, Amnesty International’s Research and Advocacy Director for the Middle East and North Africa said in a statement.
At least eight health workers have been “arbitrarily detained” in Egypt since March for “expressing their health-related concerns” on social media, according to the rights advocacy group.
Health care workers in Egypt have been arrested, criminalized and prosecuted simply for daring to express their personal safety concerns and, in some cases, have been denied access to adequate health care,” Luther said.
Medical workers face charges such as “spreading false news” and “terrorism,” Amnesty International added.
The Egyptian Doctors’ Syndicate said Wednesday that at least 73 medical workers had died in the country due to coronavirus.
The group sent an official letter on Sunday to the country's Prosecutor General demanding the release of medical workers who were jailed for “expressing their opinion” about the pandemic.
Health care workers in Egypt are also subjected to attacks by patients’ angry family members, the syndicate said.
Dar al-Iftaa, the country’s highest religious authority, has issued a religious edict -- a fatwa -- against assaulting medical workers.
International Air Transport Association says millions of airline jobs are at risk
From CNN's Eoin McSweeney
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has warned that the economic fallout from the pandemic may not be over for European airlines.
IATA predicts a $23.1 billion loss for the European airline industry in 2020, with passenger demand declining by half, putting up to 7 million jobs at risk in Europe alone.
Air traffic remains much lower than last year and the recovery is going to be very slow despite a slight upturn since a low point in April, IATA said on Thursday.
It is not far-fetched to say that the worst might be yet to come," said Rafael Schvartzman, IATA's vice president for Europe.
IATA repeated its calls for a coordinated response from European governments as countries begin to open their borders. The group also called for continued financial support for the industry.
The association reiterated that quarantine measures were damaging for airlines, adding that 70% of people in France, 76% in Germany and 83% in the UK will not travel if they remain in place, according to a survey.
2 hr 25 min ago
Argentina's president enters self-isolation as preventive measure against Covid-19
From CNN Espanol's Daniel Silva
Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez is self-isolating from Wednesday at his official residence Quinta de Olivos, according to a statement released by the Casa Rosada, seat of executive power in the country.
The measure was recommended by Dr. Federico Saavedra from Argentina's Presidential Medical Unit.
According to a statement released by Saavedra, Fernandez will "continue to carry out his usual tasks in his residence and to restrict as much as possible interpersonal contact."
Face-to-face meetings will only be held if they are matters of vital importance.
As part of the isolation measures Fernandez will not travel to the port city of Rosario to attend celebrations marking the Day of the Flag, a traditional Argentinian holiday.
Several Argentinian politicians have tested positive for coronavirus, including several mayors who were supposed to meet Fernandez last week.
Argentina currently has more than 35,500 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 913 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
3 hr 33 min ago
Germany's Angela Merkel urges EU leaders to agree on pandemic recovery plan
From CNN's Nadine Schmidt
German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the coronavirus pandemic has deepened inequality within the European Union (EU) and has called on member states to agree on an economic recovery package before the end of July.
Speaking in Germany's lower house of parliament -- the Bundestag -- on Thursday, Merkel said the EU's approach to the crisis will determine the region's place in the world.
“Europe needs us as much as we need Europe,” she said, adding: “The virus has revealed how fragile our European project is.”
Merkel also laid out her vision of Germany's presidency of the European Union in the second half of this year.
She said the coronavirus pandemic and economic fallout remains “the biggest challenge in the EU’s history.” The German leader also warned that the union needs to work together to keep EU member states from drifting apart.
“The pandemic has also made it clear that Europe is dependent on other countries when it comes to medicines and protective equipment. This situation has laid bare deficits in terms of sourcing, stocking and distributing medical supplies,” she said.
Merkel added that the situation has also exacerbated differences in EU member states’ economies and budgets.
“As well as that, there is also the fact that while the pandemic has also affected everyone -- some have been more affected than others,” she said. “The medical and economic consequences of the crisis have deepened inequalities within the European community. The pandemic has shown us, our Europe is vulnerable." She added that "unity and solidarity" is more important than ever.
EU leaders are debating a proposal for a 750 billion euro aid package designed to help the 27 member states to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
European finance ministers have previously struggled to agree a response to the economic impact of Covid-19.
Merkel said she would join her counterparts on a video conference on Friday to debate the proposal, which needs the backing of all individual EU member states. The German Chancellor said she was expecting an agreement on the recovery plan in July.
Merkel warned that the bloc must also take on more global responsibility and speak with one voice to China to represent its values.
“At this time, the world needs Europe's strong voice for the protection of human dignity, democracy and freedom,” Merkel said.
1 hr 7 min ago
Amazon indigenous chief Paulinho Paiakan dies during hospitalization for coronavirus
From CNN's Jonny Hallam and Maija Ehlinger
A chief of Brazil's indigenous Kayapó community has died, according to advocacy group Articulation of the Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB).
Paulinho Paiakan, 66, died Wednesday in Redenção, a town in Brazil's southern Pará state. He had recently been hospitalized for coronavirus, Brazil’s Health Ministry said.
Several tribal elders have died of coronavirus in the state and the disease has been spreading among indigenous communities there, according to CNN Brasil. It is not known whether Paiakan died of coronavirus.
Paiakan was known for his environmental activism, particularly for drawing attention to the cost of building the Belo Monte hydroelectric plant on the Amazon's Xingu River in the 1980s.
"His legacy leaves in the history and in the lives of peoples a lot of strength. Internationally recognized as a great advocate for the forest and its peoples, Paiakan was a source of inspiration in the struggle for all of us," APIB said in a statement.
Brazil's indigenous people are dying at an alarming rate from Covid-19. The mortality rate is double that of the rest of Brazil's population, according to APIB, which tracks the number of cases and deaths among the country's 900,000 indigenous people.
The country has the second-highest number of cases globally. At least 955,377 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Brazil and 46,510 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
4 hr 11 min ago
How female scientists are losing out during the pandemic
From CNN's Katie Hunt
Many diseases, including Covid-19, can attack men and women in different ways. Why this is depends on a complex mix of biology and behavior that can be difficult to untangle.
But we do know that these differences are more likely to be considered if medical research involves female scientists, which makes the current state of scientific endeavor on Covid-19, where women are more underrepresented as authors than ever, all the more worrying.
The numbers are clear: Some 1,370 papers have been published in medical journals about Covid-19 involving 6,722 authors but only 34% of these were female, according to research published last week byAna-Catarina Pinho-Gomes, a researcher at The George Institute for Global Health at the University of Oxford.
It's a problem that goes beyond gender equity and fairness. It could impact how we understand the coronavirus itself, said Pinho-Gomes.
"Women's voices are being heard less in the scientific response to the pandemic," she said. "Under-representation of female researchers tends to create under-representation of issues that are relevant to women in research — in our current situation this may create important gaps in our understanding of Covid-19," the paper said.
The numbers skew a playing field that wasn't level before the pandemic. And it's not just female scientists underrepresented — even the lab rats are likely to be male.
A passenger was removed from a flight for refusing to wear a face mask
From CNN's Christina Zdanowicz and Marnie Hunter
Tension over wearing face masks led to a passenger's removal from an American Airlines flight as airlines enforce stricter safety measures.
Passenger Brandon Straka was asked to get off a flight from New York to Dallas after he refused to wear a face covering as required by American Airlines policy, the airline confirmed in a statement.
This is the first known incident of this type since the airlines announced plans to more strictly enforce mask wearing.
Wearing face coverings on planes is not mandated by law, but airlines have instituted their own mask requirements for crew and passengers. This week, several major US carriers, including American Airlines, pledged that they will take a harder line on enforcing their policies.
"This is insane. Absolutely insane," Straka said in a Periscope post on social media. "We don't even have a choice anymore."