It's just past 1 p.m. in London and 8 a.m. in New York. Here's the latest on the pandemic

A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus takes the opportunity to sell umbrellas as it rains in Beijing on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Ng Han Guan/AP

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 8.3 million people worldwide and caused more than 449,000 deaths. Here's what you need to know:

UK accuses Russia of trying to exploit pandemic: British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Thursday that Russia and others were trying to exploit the opportunities and challenges created by Covid-19.

China says Beijing outbreak is under control: The country's Center For Disease Control and Prevention says that while new cases are likely to emerge in the coming days, these are unlikely to be caused by fresh transmission.

Indigenous Amazon chief dies: Paulinho Paiakan, a chief from an indigenous community in Brazil, has died in an area where several tribal elders have died of Covid-19. It is not known whether Paiakan died of coronavirus.

Doctors in Egypt face harassment: Amnesty International has urged the Egyptian government to stop jailing medical workers who criticize the country's response to the pandemic.

Seven million airline jobs at risk in Europe: The International Air Transport Association said Thursday that the European airline industry could face a $23.1 billion loss in 2020.