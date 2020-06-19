It's just after 1 p.m. in London and 8 a.m. in New York. Here's the latest on the coronavirus pandemic

A health worker gives hand sanitizer to a woman after taking her sample for the COVID-19 rapid antigen tests in New Delhi, India on June 19. Manish Swarup/AP

More than 8.5 million cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide, including at least 454,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

If you're just joining us, here are the latest developments.

US warned over reopening: More than 90% of Americans are still susceptible to Covid-19, said Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the College of Public Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Her warning comes as ten states saw their highest daily number of cases this week and nearly two dozen states saw spikes in cases compared to last week.

Coronavirus apps: The UK government is abandoning its attempt to develop a coronavirus tracing app from scratch and will instead build one based on a system created by Google and Apple after repeated delays. Germany's government said its coronavirus smartphone app has been downloaded 9.6 million times since it was launched on Tuesday.

Beijing outbreak "under control": Chief epidemiologist at China's CDC Wu Zunyou declared the virus flare-up in the Chinese capital is already "under control." But the current outbreak in Beijing is the worst resurgence of the coronavirus yet, and authorities are still trying to track down its source. The cluster has infected more than 180 people as of Friday.

Cases surge in Indian capital: New Delhi is looking into increasing hospital beds and is ramping up testing as coronavirus cases in the city near 50,000. It comes as India reported 13,586 coronavirus cases nationwide in the past 24 hours, the biggest single-day jump in infections to date.

Yemen faces "nightmare": Millions of Yemenis could be infected with coronavirus and up to 85,000 people could die as the country's health system has effectively collapsed, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said in a report today.

Brazil nears 1 million cases: It comes after another daily spike on Thursday. The health ministry reported another 22,765 new cases, bringing its total number of cases to 978,142.