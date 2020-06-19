World
Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Helen Regan and Steve George, CNN

Updated 9:55 a.m. ET, June 19, 2020
1 hr 41 min ago

It's just after 1 p.m. in London and 8 a.m. in New York. Here's the latest on the coronavirus pandemic

A health worker gives hand sanitizer to a woman after taking her sample for the COVID-19 rapid antigen tests in New Delhi, India on June 19.
A health worker gives hand sanitizer to a woman after taking her sample for the COVID-19 rapid antigen tests in New Delhi, India on June 19. Manish Swarup/AP

More than 8.5 million cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide, including at least 454,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

If you're just joining us, here are the latest developments.

US warned over reopening: More than 90% of Americans are still susceptible to Covid-19, said Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the College of Public Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Her warning comes as ten states saw their highest daily number of cases this week and nearly two dozen states saw spikes in cases compared to last week.

Coronavirus apps: The UK government is abandoning its attempt to develop a coronavirus tracing app from scratch and will instead build one based on a system created by Google and Apple after repeated delays. Germany's government said its coronavirus smartphone app has been downloaded 9.6 million times since it was launched on Tuesday.

Beijing outbreak "under control": Chief epidemiologist at China's CDC Wu Zunyou declared the virus flare-up in the Chinese capital is already "under control." But the current outbreak in Beijing is the worst resurgence of the coronavirus yet, and authorities are still trying to track down its source. The cluster has infected more than 180 people as of Friday. 

Cases surge in Indian capital: New Delhi is looking into increasing hospital beds and is ramping up testing as coronavirus cases in the city near 50,000. It comes as India reported 13,586 coronavirus cases nationwide in the past 24 hours, the biggest single-day jump in infections to date.

Yemen faces "nightmare": Millions of Yemenis could be infected with coronavirus and up to 85,000 people could die as the country's health system has effectively collapsed, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said in a report today. 

Brazil nears 1 million cases: It comes after another daily spike on Thursday. The health ministry reported another 22,765 new cases, bringing its total number of cases to 978,142.

2 hr ago

Mississippi coronavirus cluster tied to fraternity rush parties

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe and Hira Humayun

Fraternity parties in Mississippi have continued this summer, and as a result Covid-19 cases have too, the state's health officer said Thursday.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs announced 381 new cases and five additional deaths in a press conference on Thursday. Quite a few patients have been linked to fraternity rush parties, said Dobbs, also an associate professor at the University of Mississippi medical school in Oxford.

"We recently have identified a cluster of cases and outbreaks in Oxford, Mississippi," Dobbs said. Early information suggests the fraternities have violated state guidelines with the number of people they have gathered at parties, Dobbs added.

Adherence to social distancing over the summer break has been "overwhelmingly disappointing" and has made him extremely concerned about what the fall may have in store.

Dobbs added that there are efforts to try to prepare for a surge of cases in the fall which he said "seems quite likely."

That resurgence is made even more worrisome by the fact that the state's healthcare system is already under stress, Dobbs said. There are 465 hospitalized patients, 159 people in intensive care units and 100 on ventilators in the state, he said.

2 hr 5 min ago

More than 90% of Americans remain susceptible to coronavirus, expert says

From CNN's Health Gisela Crespo

Residents swim, paddle board and kayak in Barton Creek in Austin, Texas on May 20.
Residents swim, paddle board and kayak in Barton Creek in Austin, Texas on May 20. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

More than 90% of Americans are still susceptible to Covid-19, said Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the College of Public Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. 

"The fundamental biology of this disease hasn't changed," Khan said Friday during an interview on CNN’s New Day. "Over 90% of Americans are still susceptible. This is still a significant disease, and 30% of Americans are at high risk." 

When asked about the uptick in new coronavirus cases in states like Florida and Texas, Khan said the US will continue to see increases if states don't open safely.

"We're in the midst of the greatest public health failure in American history, and if we're going to continue to open up and not open up safely, we're going to continue to see increased cases," Khan told CNN.

2 hr 10 min ago

Researchers propose MMR booster vaccine to combat Covid-19

From CNN Heath’s Maggie Fox

Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

A vaccine to prevent coronavirus may be months or even years away, but a team of researchers in the US say an everyday vaccine that is available now might be used to help prevent the worst effects of coronavirus infection.

They’re proposing giving a booster dose of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine to people to see if it ramps up immunity in general, perhaps helping prevent some of the most severe effects of Covid-19.

Their thinking: The MMR vaccine is known to protect kids against infections that go far beyond the three viruses targeted by the vaccine. The theory is that the vaccine boosts general immunity, in addition to training the body to recognize specific viruses.

The MMR vaccine is what’s known as a live vaccine. It uses highly weakened, or attenuated, versions of the measles, mumps and rubella viruses to produce immune protection without making people sick. Because it uses whole viruses, it stimulates an immune response that is broad and goes beyond the production of antibodies.

“There is mounting evidence that live attenuated vaccines provide nonspeciﬁc protection against lethal infections unrelated to the target pathogen of the vaccine by inducing ‘trained’ nonspeciﬁc innate immune cells for improved host responses against subsequent infections,” Paul Fidel of Louisiana State University and Mairi Noverr of Tulane University wrote in a letter to the journal mBio.

“A clinical trial with MMR in high-risk populations may provide a ‘low-risk–high-reward’ preventive measure in saving lives during this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic,” they wrote. There’s no serious risk to giving the vaccine to most people and the approach might be especially effective for protecting health care workers, they said.

“If we’re wrong, well, at least people will have new antibodies to measles, mumps and rubella. So there’s no harm, no foul,” Fidel told CNN.

“We emphasize this is strictly a preventive measure against the worst inﬂammatory sequelae of COVID-19 for those exposed/infected and does not represent an antiviral therapy or vaccine against COVID-19 in any manner,” Fidel and Noverr added in their letter.

2 hr 15 min ago

Venezuela's Maduro tightens grip on power, helped by coronavirus lockdown

From CNN's Stefano Pozzebon

Venezuela's embattled ruler President Nicolas Maduro has made the most of the coronavirus lockdown to stamp his authority over the country's key political institutions, all in the matter of a week.

On Tuesday, the Venezuelan Supreme Court suspended the leadership of the main opposition party Primero Justicia and ruled that a pro-government lawmaker should be in charge. On Monday, the same happened to the second-largest opposition party, Acción Democrática. Both decisions were based on complaints from expelled party members.

A week earlier, the nation's highest court appointed the new members of the Electoral Council, a body of five officials tasked with organizing elections. Of the new magistrates, two previously served as judges in the same Supreme Court, and one is a former Socialist lawmaker who's been under US sanctions since 2017.

The court, which has traditionally supported the president, made the decision even though the Venezuelan constitution states the National Assembly -- which is controlled by the opposition -- should elect the members of the Electoral Council. The ruling was part of a pattern whereby the top court has refused to recognize the legitimacy of the assembly.

Hailing the rulings on Tuesday, Maduro declared: "We're going to change everything that must be changed at the National Assembly. With lots of strength and lots of faith, our action will be grandiose."

To date, Venezuela has registered less than 3,500 coronavirus cases and only 28 deaths, although experts doubt the reliability of those figures as the country's health system is in disarray and has limited capacity to perform Covid-19 tests.

2 hr 33 min ago

South Africa has the continent's highest Covid-19 cases. Now it has another pandemic on its hands

From CNN's Bukola Adebayo

People of the Eersterust community attend the Stop Violence Against Women March in Pretoria, South Africa on June 16.
People of the Eersterust community attend the Stop Violence Against Women March in Pretoria, South Africa on June 16. Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Early on Sunday morning, the mutilated body of a 42-year-old woman was found in Eersterust, a middle-class township in Pretoria, South Africa. 

Two days earlier, residents in the Soweto township of Johannesburg discovered the body of another young woman under a tree. And just over a week ago, a heavily pregnant 28-year-old was found hanging from a tree on the outskirts of Johannesburg. 

The three women were among the latest victims in a surge of violence against women in South Africa which the country's president has described as a "pandemic."

"As a man, as a husband, and as a father, I am appalled at what is no less than a war being waged against the women and the children of our country," said President Cyril Ramaphosa in a nationwide television address Wednesday. 

More than 20 women and children have been murdered in South Africa in recent weeks, he added. "These women are not just statistics, they have names, they have families and friends," he said as he read out the names of the victims. 

In an earlier statement on Saturday, he said the killings show that perpetrators have "descended to even greater depths of cruelty and callousness."

2 hr 50 min ago

Germany's coronavirus app downloaded nearly 10 million times in 4 days

From CNN's Nadine Schmidt in Berlin

A phone displays the German federal health ministry's Corona-Warn-App software in Berlin on June 17.
A phone displays the German federal health ministry's Corona-Warn-App software in Berlin on June 17. Adam Berry/Getty Images

Germany's new coronavirus smartphone app has been downloaded 9.6 million times since it was launched on Tuesday, according to government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer.

That’s the equivalent of about 12% of the country’s population, although it’s unknown whether some people have downloaded it on multiple phones.

The new tracing app is designed to speedily track down new clusters of coronavirus infections.

Software maker SAP and telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom helped develop the service on behalf of the German government.

In countries around the world, many of these apps have been delayed as governments struggle to roll out complex new systems in record time, and some of those that have been launched are not being downloaded by enough people to have a major effect.

The UK yesterday ditched its own virus app for a version based on a system created by Google and Apple.

3 hr 14 min ago

The extreme hotel hygiene awaiting tourists in Spain

From CNN's Atika Shubert

Workers of the RIU Hotel in Mallorca welcome guests from Germany on June 15.
Workers of the RIU Hotel in Mallorca welcome guests from Germany on June 15. Joan Armengual/VIEWpress/Getty Images

It's breakfast time, which means I need to get my temperature checked, put on my face mask, smother my hands in alcohol disinfectant and wear a pair of plastic gloves. 

That's all before I have coffee. 

Welcome to the Riu Concordia -- part of a hotel chain headquartered in the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca. 

It's been specially chosen to greet some of the nearly 11,000 German visitors heading here as part of a pilot program to test coronavirus precautions and reopen Spain's tourism economy.

RIU Hotels has invested in a slew of new protocols. 

In our lobby, a thermal camera scans guests when they walk in through the sliding doors: Keep it cool and you get the green light to enter. 

But if your temperature gets too high, reception gets a discreet red alert. 

"The world is going to see us as an example. A positive example," hotel director Sergio Navarro told CNN. 

"We feel very brave to show the world our product. And people are doing a fantastic effort so far, guests are responding so well."

Atika Shubert, CNN

3 hr 27 min ago

UK coronavirus alert level decreased

From CNN's Simon Cullen

The UK’s Covid-19 alert level has been lowered from level four to level three, according to a joint statement issued by the Chief Medical Officers for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Level three means that Covid-19 remains in general circulation, whereas level four indicates that the level of transmission is high or rising.

“There has been a steady decrease in cases we have seen in all four nations, and this continues. It does not mean that the pandemic is over. The virus is still in general circulation, and localised outbreaks are likely to occur,” the Chief Medical Officers said in a statement.

“We have made progress against the virus thanks to the efforts of the public and we need the public to continue to follow the guidelines carefully to ensure this progress continues,” it added.