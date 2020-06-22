World
Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Jessie Yeung, Nectar Gan and Steve George, CNN

Updated 3:23 a.m. ET, June 22, 2020
2 hr 33 min ago

Germany’s coronavirus reproduction rate soars after outbreak at meat processing plant

From CNN's Fred Pleitgen in Berlin

A paramedic wearing full body protection stands inside an ambulance on June 20, in Verl, near Guetersloh, Germany.
A paramedic wearing full body protection stands inside an ambulance on June 20, in Verl, near Guetersloh, Germany. Alexander Koerner/Getty Images

The reproduction number of the coronavirus has risen sharply in Germany, said the country's center for disease control, the Robert Koch Institute, on Sunday. 

This figure, also called the R-number, stands at 2.88 in Germany.

An R-number of 1 means that each person with coronavirus infects one other person on average.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has repeatedly warned that the country must keep the R-number below 1 to contain the disease, and that a rise in the rate could see restrictions reinforced.

This massive leap in the national R-number is due to a local outbreak at a meat processing plant in the town of Gutersloh, said the Robert Koch Institute. There are now at least 1,331 positive cases at the factory, said town authorities on Sunday.

“Since case numbers in Germany are generally low, these local outbreaks have a relatively strong influence on the value of the reproduction number,” the Robert Koch Institute said in its daily report.

2 hr 34 min ago

More than 7,000 Brazilians died of coronavirus in one week, pushing death toll past 50,000

From journalist Rodrigo Pedroso in São Paulo and CNN’s Taylor Barnes in Atlanta.

Aerial view showing graves in the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery in Manaus, Brazil on June 21.
Aerial view showing graves in the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery in Manaus, Brazil on June 21. Michael Dantas/AFP/Getty Images

Brazil’s Health Ministry reported 641 new coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, raising the country’s death toll to 50,617.

The Ministry also reported 17,459 new cases, bringing the nationwide total to 1,085,038.

Brazil saw 7,285 new deaths over the past seven days. It is now the country with the second-highest number of cases worldwide, the only other country besides the United States to surpass a million confirmed cases.

2 hr 35 min ago

Peru surpasses 8,000 coronavirus deaths

From CNN’s Claudia Rebaza in London and Taylor Barnes in Atlanta

Peru now has more than 8,000 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the country's health ministry.

The ministry reported 184 new deaths and 3,598 cases on Sunday, bringing the national total to 8,045 deaths and 254,936 cases.

Peru has the second-highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Latin America, following Brazil.

4 hr 56 min ago

CDC will make an updated recommendation on masks "soon," senior agency official says

From CNN’s Nick Valencia

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been conducting a scientific review about the public health benefits of masks, and will soon make an updated recommendation, a senior CDC official told CNN.

The reviews are happening even though the CDC has already published guidance on its website.

A senior official with knowledge of the review said science is being studied as to whether masks are not only “good for source control -- and keeping you from giving it to others -- but we’re also seeing if masks are going to protect you from getting (Covid-19) yourself.”

“We know it’s a good thing to wear a mask to protect others. We are studying if it is also potentially going to keep you safe,” the official added.

The CDC website has two separate pages of guidance on face coverings. One recommends people wear masks when they leave their home. The other recommends people wear a mask if they cannot properly social distance.

An official at the agency says recommendations from a final scientific review by its incident management “will happen soon.”

2 hr 35 min ago

Italy records lowest increase in coronavirus deaths since beginning of March

From CNN’s Nicola Ruotolo in Rome 

Italy has recorded its lowest daily increase in coronavirus deaths since March 2, according to the country’s Civil Protection Agency.

The agency said on Sunday it had registered 24 new deaths in the past 24 hours.

Italy now has 238,499 cases and 34,634 deaths due to coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Of the total case count, close to 21,000 are still active cases.