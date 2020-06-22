World
Live TV
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Coronavirus around the world

live news

Live

Black Lives Matter protests

Live Updates

Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Jessie Yeung, Nectar Gan, Steve George, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 5:06 p.m. ET, June 22, 2020
81 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 26 min ago

Saudi Arabia says annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca will have limited participants

From CNN’s Hamdi Alkhshali and Larry Register

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's Hajj pilgrimage will have a very limited numbers of pilgrims, according to state run Saudi Press Agency.

The Hajj is an annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Islam requires every Muslim who is physically and financially able to make the journey to the holy city of Mecca at least once in his or her life.

A statement from the Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said that as Covid-19 cases continue to grow globally, it was decided the Hajj will “take place this year with a limited number of pilgrims from all nationalities residing in Saudi Arabia only who are willing to perform Hajj.”

“This decision is taken to ensure Hajj is safely performed while committing to all preventive measures to protect Muslims and adhere strictly to the teachings of Islam in preserving our health and safety,” according to the statement.

The ministry's statement cited the Saudi Ministry of Health saying, “the risks from Coronavirus are expected to grow further, but there is no vaccine available yet for those infected by the disease." The statement noted that it is challenging to maintain a proper distance in crowded areas.

More than 2 million Muslims performed Hajj last year, with more than 1.8 million pilgrims traveled to Saudi Arabia from abroad to take part.

Performing the Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and it is one of the biggest religious gatherings in the world. 

The Hajj is scheduled to start at the end of July this year.

 

1 hr 59 min ago

New York City's transit authority expects to run out of stimulus money next month

From CNN's Rob Frehse

A New York City Mass Transit Authority (MTA) transit worker looks down the platform from a subway car after arriving at the Coney Island station in Brooklyn, New York on May 6.
A New York City Mass Transit Authority (MTA) transit worker looks down the platform from a subway car after arriving at the Coney Island station in Brooklyn, New York on May 6. Corey Sipkin/AFP/Getty Images

The Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA), which runs the New York City subway system, has used $2.9 billion of the March funding from the Federal CARES Act which represents about 73% of the money, but expects to exhaust the remaining funding in early July.

“The MTA is facing the most acute financial crisis in its history,” MTA Chief Financial Officer Bob Foran said in a press release.

He continued: “With more than 70% of the CARES funding provided in the first relief package drawn down, and all CARES funding expected to be exhausted early next month, our finances are on life support."

He called on Congress to act to protect the MTA

"We need the Senate to take action now and follow the House of Representatives’ leadership on continued pandemic funding. As the MTA is the lifeblood of New York and the nation’s economy – our financial health will be critical to the country’s economic recovery," he said.

Foran added, "New York is also the top donor state in the nation providing $29 billion more in funding than we get back from the federal government."

"We urge the Senate to come back to Washington, do its job and provide another $3.9 billion in funding to the MTA now to cover the rest of 2020.”

The latest ridership numbers: The MTA says more than 2 million people rode New York City subways and buses on Friday, the first time ridership has reached that level since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March.

While it’s a significant increase in ridership, it’s a decline of 74% from normal weekday ridership levels of 7.6 million, the MTA added.

2 hr 14 min ago

Los Angeles Health director says she is receiving death threats

From CNN's Cheri Mossburg

Death threats have been directed at Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the Los Angeles County Public Health director, over COVID-19 orders.

“The death threats started last month during a COVID-19 Facebook Live public briefing when someone very casually suggested I should be shot,” Ferrer said in a statement. “I didn’t immediately see the message, but my husband did, my children did, and so did my colleagues.”

Ferrer said that health officers across the country "are being threatened with violence on a regular basis." Since March, the team at L.A. County Health has been attacked via email, public postings, and letters, she said.

Orange County’s Health Officer Dr. Nichole Quick resigned earlier this month after she received threats to her personal safety.

Ferrer acknowledged the frustration and anger over the virus and urges the public to “follow the science in order to save lives.”

2 hr 13 min ago

Miami mandates wearing masks in public

From CNN’s Rosa Flores and Sara Weisfeldt 

An employee wearing a protective face covering, right, monitors the flow of customers at an Apple retail store along Lincoln Road Mall during the new coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, June 17, in Miami Beach.
An employee wearing a protective face covering, right, monitors the flow of customers at an Apple retail store along Lincoln Road Mall during the new coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, June 17, in Miami Beach. Lynne Sladky/AP

Masks or face coverings will be required in public in Miami due to the increase in Covid-19 cases, Mayor Francis Suarez announced during a news conference Monday. The order will go into effect immediately. 

Until now, masks were only required indoors. Masks will now be required at all times.

There are various zip codes of most concern, including Little Havana, Suarez said. In these zip codes, Miami will be handing out masks to the public.

Suarez said the number of hospitalizations, the number of people on ventilators and the number of people in intensive care are up.

2 hr 19 min ago

University of Iowa athletics reports 9 positive Covid-19 tests last week

A statue of Nile Clarke Kinnick Jr., former student and a college football player at the University of Iowa, is seen on campus on July 21, 2019.
A statue of Nile Clarke Kinnick Jr., former student and a college football player at the University of Iowa, is seen on campus on July 21, 2019. Shutterstock

The University of Iowa Athletics Department has reported nine positive Covid-19 tests within the department between last Monday and Sunday, bringing their total tally to 12 positive tests, the department announced.

No information was provided about whether the positive tests came from students or other athletics staff members or from which sports programs.

Those who tested positive have been isolated, and others who may have been exposed have been quarantined, according to the university's statement.  

“While we have experienced an increase in positive tests, almost all are related to individuals who had been in quarantine due to our contact tracing and developed symptoms,” stated Dr. Andrew Peterson, UI associate professor and head team physician. “Our overall process, including testing and daily health screening, is working as expected.”
2 hr 51 min ago

More than 120,000 people have died from coronavirus in the US

There are at least 2,291,353 cases of coronavirus in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally. 

At least 120,106 people have died in the US from the virus.

So far on Monday, Johns Hopkins reported 11,478 new cases and 137 deaths. 

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

3 hr 2 min ago

White House says Trump has not directed a slow down in testing, claims he was speaking "in jest" 

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal 

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Source: Pool

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said President Trump was speaking “in jest” when he said during his rally Saturday that he asked administration officials to slow down testing for Covid-19 in the US.

McEnany was asked if the President actually made that request during a press briefing on Monday.

“He has not directed that, and in fact I would note that first we continue to test about 500,000 per day, about half a million people per day,” McEnany answered. “$1.8 billion dollars is invested in NIH to find new testing capabilities, any suggestion that testing has been curtailed is not rooted in fact.”

“It was a comment that he made in jest,” McEnany added. “It’s a comment that he made in passing, specifically with regard to the media coverage and pointing out the fact that the media never acknowledges that we have more cases because when you test more people you find more cases.”

Asked if it was appropriate for Trump to joke about coronavirus when more than 100,000 Americans have died of the virus, McEnany denied it he was joking about the virus.

“He was not joking about coronavirus. I just said he was joking about the media and their failure to understand the fact that when you test more, you also find more cases,” she said.

Earlier Monday, Trump did not directly answer when asked by a Scripps reporter if he had requested to pare back testing.

“If it did slow down, frankly, I think we’re way ahead of ourselves if you want to know the truth,” Trump said. “We’ve done too good a job.”

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins later asked McEnany about Trump’s comments. McEnany responded that “the President instead used that opportunity to extoll the fact that we’ve done 25 million tests.”

3 hr 41 min ago

Vice President Mike Pence pressed by governors on Trump's "slow down testing" remark

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

Vice President Mike Pence attends a roundtable meeting on seniors with President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington on June 15.
Vice President Mike Pence attends a roundtable meeting on seniors with President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington on June 15. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

During a morning phone call with governors, Vice President Mike Pence was questioned by Nevada's Democratic governor about President Trump’s claims about slowing down coronavirus testing, according to a person familiar with the call.

Pence said Trump made the remark as a “passing observation,” the person said. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak told Pence the comment was unhelpful.

What this is about: At his rally in Tulsa on Saturday, Trump said: "When you do testing to that extent, you're going to find more people, you're going to find more cases. So I said to my people, slow the testing down, please."

On the call with governors, Pence repeated his assertion that more testing means more positive cases. He also called on the governors of certain states with an increase in cases to describe their response efforts.

3 hr 58 min ago

There are now more than 9 million coronavirus cases worldwide

From CNN's Hira Humayun

The number of cases of Covid-19 worldwide has surpassed 9 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. 

So far on Monday, the number of coronavirus cases is at 9,003,042 and the worldwide death toll from the virus is 469,122, according to JHU.