World
Live TV
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Coronavirus around the world

live news

Live

Black Lives Matter protests

Live Updates

Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Jessie Yeung, Nectar Gan and Steve George, CNN

Updated 11:09 a.m. ET, June 22, 2020
33 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 hr 53 min ago

It's 8 a.m in New York and 1 p.m in London. Here's the latest on the coronavirus pandemic

The novel coronavirus has infected nearly 9 million people worldwide and killed at least 468,500 according to Johns Hopkins University. 

If you're just joining us now, here are the latest developments:

  • WHO reports biggest daily increase: The World Health Organization (WHO) reported the single-biggest daily jump in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 183,020 in 24 hours. The Americas were the source of the biggest increase in infections.

  • US taskforce "totally inadequate": Dr. Zeke Emanuel, who was a health care adviser to President Barack Obama and is currently an adviser to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, has said the one coronavirus task force that was created at the White House “was totally inadequate.”
  • Most French students back at school: Most non-university pupils across France returned to school Monday, as the country starts to implement the start of mandatory school openings and standard attendance rules.
  • Germany deploys soldiers to test as virus reproduction rate soars: The German army has deployed 33 soldiers to work on mobile test teams in the Guetersloh area, which is racing to contain a local outbreak at a meat processing plant. The facility now has at least 1,331 positive cases.

3 hr 11 min ago

Scores of girls test positive for coronavirus in Indian shelter home

From Esha Mitra and Manveena Suri

Fifty-seven girls living in a shelter home in India tested positive for coronavirus last week, authorities said Monday.

The government-run shelter is located in Kanpur district in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh and housed 170 girls.

All of those who tested positive have been admitted into hospitals, while others, including the staff, have been placed under quarantine, according to Poonam Kapoor, a member of the state's Women's Commission.

Five of the girls who tested positive for the virus were also found to be pregnant, according to Kapoor. The pregnant girls were brought into the shelter home as they were related to cases involving sexual offenses, the chief of the Kanpur district, Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari, said at a press briefing on Sunday.

New Delhi cancels leave for medical staff: Elsewhere in India, Delhi authorities have canceled all leave for medical staff and told all medical institutions to inform their staff to report for duty immediately "without fail."

The Government of National Capital Of Delhi Health Branch issued the order, which has been seen by CNN, on June 19.

In the future, "leave of any kind to staff may only be granted under most compelling circumstances," according to the state authority's order. 

3 hr 20 min ago

White House coronavirus task force is “totally inadequate,” Dr. Zeke Emanuel, who advised President Trump in February, says

From CNN’s Zachary St. Louis

Dr. Zeke Emanuel, who was a health care adviser to President Barack Obama and is currently an adviser to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, says he spoke with President Trump in February about the White House’s response to Covid-19.

“You've got to do what, say, Lyndon Johnson would have done, or Franklin Roosevelt would have done, which is you create a tornado of activity,” Emanuel said he told Trump.

“So you've got a task force that deals with testing. You've got a task force that deals with PPE. You've got a task force that deals with ventilators. You’ve got a task force that deals with contact tracing.”

The one small task force that was created at the White House “was totally inadequate,” Emanuel told Dr. Sanjay Gupta during a taping of Gupta’s CNN podcast, “Coronavirus: Fact vs. Fiction.”

Masks should not be up for debate: Emanuel also said that wearing masks should not be contentious. “Closing down businesses – it's clear what the cost is. Wearing a mask – there's no cost. And I think we got it wrong,” he said.

“The public health and the economics are intimately related,” Emanuel said. “You cannot solve one without solving the other. And I do think that's critical – understanding it. And I know that the Biden campaign understands that. I don't think the current administration wants to believe that.”

Emanuel, who is an oncologist, compared the government’s Covid-19 response to cancer treatments, saying the United States should have imposed a more stringent lockdown for a shorter period of time.

“We dribbled it out, and dribbling it out is both prolonging it and making it much less effective in terms of bringing the cases and the total number of deaths down,” he said.

3 hr 25 min ago

Miami's Jackson Health System reports 75% increase in Covid-19 patients

From CNN's Rosa Flores and Sara Weisfeldt 

Jackson Health System has seen a 75% increase in coronavirus patients in the past 13 days, according to data posted by the hospital system on Twitter. On June 8, Jackson Health reported 104 Covid-19 patients. Sunday, they reported 182.

Jackson Health System is a nonprofit academic medical system.

Florida sees jump in cases: In the US, cases are spiking in states such as Florida and Arizona, even as the nation continues to reopen.

The Florida Department of Health reported 3,494 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday bringing the state total to 97,291 according to data released by the state. 

On Saturday, one day prior, reported cases were the highest for a single day in the state with 4,049, according to to the Florida Department of Health. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday that cases are "shifting in a radical direction" toward populations in their 20s and 30s. 

3 hr 35 min ago

50 Filipino workers who died from Covid-19 in Saudi Arabia will be buried there

From Karina Tsui in Hong Kong

The remains of 50 Filipino foreign workers who have died from the coronavirus will be buried in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, according to the Philippines News Agency. 

All of the remains will be buried in accordance with the country’s local customs, as cremation is not allowed in the Middle Eastern country.

Saudi Arabia, which employs more than 800,000 Filipino workers, has imposed a strict lockdown since February.

Since February, the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs has managed to bring home a total of 51,113 overseas workers.

In a radio interview, Philippines Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello said that Saudi Arabia had given them a deadline of 72 hours to transport the remaining 282 overseas foreign workers back to the Philippines.  

3 hr 43 min ago

Students return to school across France

From Sophie Stuber and Pierre Bairin in Paris

French Education and Youth Affairs Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer, center, visits a middle school in Boulogne-Billancourt, France, as primary and middle schools reopen on June 22.
French Education and Youth Affairs Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer, center, visits a middle school in Boulogne-Billancourt, France, as primary and middle schools reopen on June 22. Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty Images

Most non-university pupils across France returned to school Monday, just a few weeks before schools break up for the summer holidays.

It has been six weeks since the countrywide lockdown ended in France, which will now implement the start of mandatory school openings and standard attendance rules.

“In France and overseas, nursery schools, elementary and middle schools will prepare to welcome all pupils from 22 June, on a compulsory basis and according to the rules of normal attendance,” President Emmanuel Macron announced in a national TV address just over a week ago.

In the classrooms, the health protocols to protect against the spread of Covid-19 are moving “in direction of a reduction,” Minister of Education Jean-Michel Blanquer said in an interview with the Public Senate television channel last Wednesday.

Social distancing rules relaxed for younger pupils: The youngest students do not have to respect the rule of one meter between students. Older students have more responsibility. “In middle schools, the distance of one meter must be respected, and if this is not possible, a mask is mandatory,” Blanquer added.

In primary schools, the summer holidays starting on July 4 are only two weeks away and not all parents may send their children back to schools -- even though the return to school is mandatory.

French schools had already gradually reopened, like primary schools in some regions which were already reopened as early as May 12, a day after the first phase of the easing of lockdown measures.

3 hr 49 min ago

WHO reports record number of new virus cases in 24 hours, spurred by outbreak in the Americas

From CNN’s Taylor Barnes

A medical team from the Brazilian Armed Forces arrives at the Cruzeirinho village in Amazonas state, northern Brazil, on June 18, to assist members of the indigenous population amid the pandemic.
A medical team from the Brazilian Armed Forces arrives at the Cruzeirinho village in Amazonas state, northern Brazil, on June 18, to assist members of the indigenous population amid the pandemic. Evaristo Sa/AFP/Getty Images

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported the single-biggest daily jump in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 183,020 in 24 hours. The Americas were the source of the biggest increase in infections.

The last record was set on June 18, when WHO reported 181,232 new cases of the virus worldwide.

This increase edges the global total of infections closer to 9 million.

Where were the cases? Of six global regions, the Americas accounted for the vast majority of new cases -- 116,041 -- that were reported on Sunday by WHO. Nearly half of that total in the Americas came from Brazil, where WHO counted 54,771 new cases.

WHO reported a worldwide case total of 8,708,008 on Sunday, while Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center reported 8,970,977 cases worldwide on Monday.

4 hr 17 min ago

German army deploys soldiers to region struck by coronavirus outbreak

From CNN's Stephanie Halasz

The German army has deployed 33 soldiers to work on mobile test teams in the Guetersloh area -- which is racing to contain a coronavirus outbreak -- according to an army spokesman in the state of North Rhine Westfalia.

A Toennies meat processing facility in Guetersloh, which is halfway between Dortmund and Hanover, stopped production Wednesday, after 650 slaughterhouse workers tested positive for Covid-19.

There are now at least 1,331 positive cases at the factory, town authorities said Sunday.

The 33 soldiers are working with 40 mobile testing teams in Verl, a district of Guetersloh, to identify further meat processing plant workers -- and others -- who may be infected with the coronavirus.

The testing teams had conducted 6,200 tests in Verl as of Sunday. Spokesman Uwe Kort said the teams could be ramped up to 100, and noted that in the same area, 640 inhabitants, some of them not connected to Toennies, have already had to go into quarantine. 

The workers being tested are mostly from Romania, Bulgaria and Poland, Kort said, adding there are about 1,500 apartments where the testing teams are checking inhabitants and who needs to be tested.

Possible lockdown looms: Talking on CNN affiliate ntv, Armin Laschet, the minister president of North Rhine Westfalia state said the possibility of a lockdown for Guetersloh district existed.

Toennies, the company that owns the meat processing facility, said on Twitter that around 6,500 employees and their families are in quarantine.

4 hr 42 min ago

New Zealand records two new imported coronavirus cases

From Karina Tsui in Hong Kong

People queue in cars at a coronavirus testing center in Auckland, New Zealand, on June 17.
People queue in cars at a coronavirus testing center in Auckland, New Zealand, on June 17. Phil Walter/Getty Images

New Zealand has reported two new cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to nine, the country's Ministry of Health said Monday.

The two people who tested positive -- a female teenager who traveled from Islamabad on June 13 and a man who arrived from India on June 15 -- arrived in the country on repatriation flights.

Both individuals are currently in quarantine at Jet Park Hotel in Auckland. All people entering New Zealand and must stay in managed isolation or quarantine for at least 14 days and test negative until they are allowed to move around freely.

Imported cases under scrutiny: Last week, New Zealand reported its first coronavirus cases in more than three weeks after two women who traveled to the country from the UK were found to have Covid-19.

Cases on the rise in India and Pakistan: As New Zealand contains the trickle of imported cases, India and Pakistan are reporting rising cases as other countries in Asia have seen a significant decrease.  

On Monday, India recorded more than 12,000 daily new coronavirus cases for the fifth consecutive day with its second-highest daily jump in the number of coronavirus-related deaths in a 24-hour span – up by 445 to 13,699, according to the ministry. 

Meanwhile, Pakistan recorded 4,471 new coronavirus cases and 3,590 Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours. 