It's 8 a.m in New York and 1 p.m in London. Here's the latest on the coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Zeke Emanuel, who was a health care adviser to President Barack Obama and is currently an adviser to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, says he spoke with President Trump in February about the White House’s response to Covid-19.

“You've got to do what, say, Lyndon Johnson would have done, or Franklin Roosevelt would have done, which is you create a tornado of activity,” Emanuel said he told Trump.

“So you've got a task force that deals with testing. You've got a task force that deals with PPE. You've got a task force that deals with ventilators. You’ve got a task force that deals with contact tracing.”

The one small task force that was created at the White House “was totally inadequate,” Emanuel told Dr. Sanjay Gupta during a taping of Gupta’s CNN podcast, “Coronavirus: Fact vs. Fiction.”

Masks should not be up for debate: Emanuel also said that wearing masks should not be contentious. “Closing down businesses – it's clear what the cost is. Wearing a mask – there's no cost. And I think we got it wrong,” he said.

“The public health and the economics are intimately related,” Emanuel said. “You cannot solve one without solving the other. And I do think that's critical – understanding it. And I know that the Biden campaign understands that. I don't think the current administration wants to believe that.”

Emanuel, who is an oncologist, compared the government’s Covid-19 response to cancer treatments, saying the United States should have imposed a more stringent lockdown for a shorter period of time.

“We dribbled it out, and dribbling it out is both prolonging it and making it much less effective in terms of bringing the cases and the total number of deaths down,” he said.