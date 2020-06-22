It's 8 a.m in New York and 1 p.m in London. Here's the latest on the coronavirus pandemic

The novel coronavirus has infected nearly 9 million people worldwide and killed at least 468,500 according to Johns Hopkins University.
If you're just joining us now, here are the latest developments:
- WHO reports biggest daily increase: The World Health Organization (WHO) reported the single-biggest daily jump in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 183,020 in 24 hours. The Americas were the source of the biggest increase in infections.
- US taskforce "totally inadequate": Dr. Zeke Emanuel, who was a health care adviser to President Barack Obama and is currently an adviser to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, has said the one coronavirus task force that was created at the White House “was totally inadequate.”
- Most French students back at school: Most non-university pupils across France returned to school Monday, as the country starts to implement the start of mandatory school openings and standard attendance rules.
- Germany deploys soldiers to test as virus reproduction rate soars: The German army has deployed 33 soldiers to work on mobile test teams in the Guetersloh area, which is racing to contain a local outbreak at a meat processing plant. The facility now has at least 1,331 positive cases.