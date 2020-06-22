New Zealand records two new imported coronavirus cases

People queue in cars at a coronavirus testing center in Auckland, New Zealand, on June 17. Phil Walter/Getty Images

New Zealand has reported two new cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to nine, the country's Ministry of Health said Monday.

The two people who tested positive -- a female teenager who traveled from Islamabad on June 13 and a man who arrived from India on June 15 -- arrived in the country on repatriation flights.

Both individuals are currently in quarantine at Jet Park Hotel in Auckland. All people entering New Zealand and must stay in managed isolation or quarantine for at least 14 days and test negative until they are allowed to move around freely.

Imported cases under scrutiny: Last week, New Zealand reported its first coronavirus cases in more than three weeks after two women who traveled to the country from the UK were found to have Covid-19.

Cases on the rise in India and Pakistan: As New Zealand contains the trickle of imported cases, India and Pakistan are reporting rising cases as other countries in Asia have seen a significant decrease.

On Monday, India recorded more than 12,000 daily new coronavirus cases for the fifth consecutive day with its second-highest daily jump in the number of coronavirus-related deaths in a 24-hour span – up by 445 to 13,699, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, Pakistan recorded 4,471 new coronavirus cases and 3,590 Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours.