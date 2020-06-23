Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
By Ben Westcott and Adam Renton, CNN
Updated 6:50 a.m. ET, June 23, 2020
22 Posts
Sort by
1 min ago
Fugaku, the world's fastest computer, is researching the spread of Covid-19
From CNN Business' Sherisse Pham
For the first time in years, Japan has the fastest supercomputer in the world and it's being used to research the spread and treatment of the novel coronavirus.
Fugaku, which was developed by Fujitsu and government research institute Riken, ranked first in the Top500 list of global supercomputers, Fujitsu and Riken announced on Tuesday. It marks the first time a Japanese system has taken the top slot since 2011.
The Top500 measures benchmarks such as processing speed and the performance of computing used in artificial intelligence and deep learning.
Fugaku can perform more than 415 quadrillion (or 415,000 trillion) computations a second, making it 2.8 times faster than Summit, the supercomputer built by IBM which previously held the top spot.
How has it been used so far? The Japanese supercomputer is already being used on an experimental basis for research on Covid-19, including on diagnostics, therapeutics, and simulations of the spread of the virus, Riken said in a statement in April.
Fugaku — which is another name for Mount Fuji — is scheduled to be operating at full capacity next year.
She's on the frontline of a rape epidemic. The pandemic has made her work more dangerous
From CNN's Bukola Adebayo
At the start of each day, Dr. Anita Kemi DaSilva-Ibru and her team put on gloves, facemasks and other personal protective equipment to see their patients.
They're not treating people for Covid-19, but they are on the frontline of the pandemic, working at the Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF), a rape crisis center in Lagos, Nigeria.
Wearing protective gear is the new reality for crisis center workers, like DaSilva-Ibru.
"We change these kits each time we see a survivor as we are mindful of the risk of transmission of the virus between the survivor and us and the cross-contamination between a survivor and the next," she told CNN.
US-trained gynecologist DaSilva-Ibru has spent most of her career treating hundreds of sexual violence victims but it was the growing scale of the crisis in Nigeria that prompted her to set up WARIF in 2016.
The clinic in Yaba, a suburb of Lagos, provides medical treatment, legal assistance therapy and space for rape victims and survivors of sexual abuse to get back on their feet.
One in four Nigerian girlshas been the victim of sexual violence, according to UN estimates but DaSilva-Ibru says the numbers are higher as many cases go unreported due to the stigma attached.
DaSilva-Ibru says her work with survivors of sexual violence has become more critical during the outbreak, with restrictions to curb the virus from spreading fueling a surge in calls.
It's a story echoed in other parts of the region, as authorities grapple with a growing number of Covid-19 cases and the impact restrictions are having on women.
But as some countries have not yet controlled the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, others have announced new outbreaks.
South Korea and Germany -- who initially seemed to have the virus under control -- are racing to contain newer clusters, which are threatening their relative progress at containing the pandemic.
The German state of North Rhine-Westphalia has imposed a new lockdown in the area around a meat factory hit by a coronavirus outbreak.
The district where the Toennies plant is located -- and the scene of a Covid-19 cluster that has sickened some 1,553 workers -- will return to lockdown measures, it was announced Tuesday.
In South Korea, a second wave of coronavirus outbreak is already underway, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). Officials believe the current wave began during the May holiday period.
With the number of cases expected to increase in the autumn and winter months, KCDC director Jung Eun-kyeong added that health authorities are readying enough beds to deal with a large-scale outbreak.
India, with the fourth highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, has seen more than 100,000 new cases in the past eight days as the country struggles to contain the virus.
In Latin America, which has seen the biggest recent increases in cases, the also situation continues to worsen.
On Monday, Mexico recorded a higher daily death count than Brazil for the second consecutive day, with 759 newly recorded deaths and almost 5,000 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to over 185,000 and the death toll to more than 22,500.
Brazil, which has the second highest numbers of cases worldwide, has reported an average of 1,000 virus-related deaths a day over the past week. Brazil’s Health Ministry reported an additional 654 deaths on Monday, bringing that country’s official coronavirus death toll to 51,271.
1 hr 21 min ago
Germany imposes new lockdown around slaughterhouse outbreak
From CNN's Stephanie Halasz
The German state of North Rhine-Westphalia has imposed a new lockdown in the area around a meat factory hit by a coronavirus outbreak.
The district where the Toennies meat processing plant is located -- and the scene of a Covid-19 cluster that has sickened some 1,553 workers -- will return to lockdown measures, the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westfalia announced Tuesday.
Armin Laschet said the restrictions in Guetersloh would be valid for a week until June 30 and would be similar to the lockdown measures introduced in March.
The outbreak in the meatpacking plant has been linked to a spike in Germany's overall coronavirus reproduction rate by the country’s public health body.
The cluster prompted the closure of daycare centers and schools in the region, and the army was deployed to aid testing efforts.
The lockdown measures will include no group contact, and all restaurants, pubs, bars, swimming pools and fitness studios will be closed.
Meanwhile, the district of Guetersloh is trying to improve communication with the workers at Toennies and has called for volunteer translators. Officials have said that the workers being tested are mostly from Romania, Bulgaria and Poland, and on Tuesday, the district announced it is looking for 150 translators until the end of September.
2 hr 9 min ago
US is still in the first wave of the pandemic and experts raise concern for several states
And public health measures meant to control infection aren't quite up to speed -- a problem the country has consistently faced in past months.
"As you reopen ... you expect to see more cases. But what we're hearing, in terms of the public health model -- of testing people, through contact tracing, and then isolation and quarantine -- it doesn't sound like it's working as well as it really needs to," said former acting director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Richard Besser.
Besser said Monday night he sees "some real danger signs for places like New York, New Jersey, Washington (DC)." New York City, Washington, DC, and the state of New Jersey have entered their second phase of reopening.
Young people are more likely to have milder outcomes from coronavirus, but they can still infect others who are more at risk.
"With younger age of recent infections in at least some places such as Florida, expect a lower death rate in this wave ... until the 20-40 year olds who are infected today go on to infect others," Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Twitter.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told Axios that the recent high number of cases in young people is "not surprising." Like Frieden, he warned of what's to come.
"They get infected first, then they come home, and then they infect the older people. The older people get the complications, and then they go to the hospitals," Fauci said. "The death rate always lags several weeks behind the infection rate."
India allows religious festival to go ahead in "limited" capacity as coronavirus cases surge
From CNN's Swati Gupta in New Delhi
Hundreds of devotees are expected to participate in one of India's most celebrated religious processions Tuesday, after the country's highest court ruled that the annual spectacle could go ahead in a limited capacity despite the high coronavirus risk.
The annual Rath Yatra festival, which takes place in the coastal city of Puri in the western state of Odisha, celebrates the Indian deity of Jagannath and lasts for more than a week.
The Supreme Court had previously ruled against the Hindu celebration, saying the risk of coronavirus infection was too high with more than a million people expected to attend.
However, the Odisha state government promised to conduct the festival in a "limited way," and asked the court for an injunction, leading to the Supreme Court overturning its own order on Monday.
German meat processing plant now has at least 1,500 infections
The district of Gütersloh in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia state now says that 1,553 workers at the giant Tönnies meat processing plant have contracted the coronavirus.
Lockdown of the district is still under discussion. The prime minister of North Rhine-Westphalia will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. local time (4:30 a.m. ET).
The outbreak has prompted the closure of daycare centers and schools in the region andthe Robert Koch Institute, a public health body, linked a spike in Germany's overall coronavirus reproduction rate directly to the plant.
The plant is one of several meat processing factories now facing scrutiny after coronavirus outbreaks highlighted the poor working and living conditions faced by the industry's many foreign workers.
The test results cast Trump's risky decision to go ahead with an indoor rally that doctors fear turned into a super-spreader infectious event in an even worse light. They also show how the virus -- now marching through southern and western states despite Trump's insistence that the US has already "prevailed" in the fight -- is having a disastrous impact on the "Great American Comeback" narrative at the heart of his reelection bid.
Far from easing the political damage caused by the virus, Trump keeps exacerbating it. On Monday, he gave new life to a controversy caused by his remark on Saturday that he told his staff to slow testing for the virus to avoid discovering new cases, which in itself reflected his negligence in responding to a pandemic that has now killed more than 120,000 Americans.