Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Ben Westcott, Adam Renton and Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Updated 11:23 a.m. ET, June 23, 2020
37 min ago

Trump's participating in an indoors rally today. One expert says it sends the wrong message.

From CNN's Gisela Crespo

Dream City Church is seen on June 22 in Phoenix. The church will host the Students for Trump convention and get a visit from President Donald Trump on June 23.
Dream City Church is seen on June 22 in Phoenix. The church will host the Students for Trump convention and get a visit from President Donald Trump on June 23. Ross D. Franklin/AP

President Trump is sending the wrong message by participating in an indoor rally today in Phoenix while the state faces an increase in new Covid-19 cases, a leading public health expert in that state said during an interview on CNN’s New Day.

"When you have a President and a governor attending an event like this with ambiguous mitigation measures, with 3,000 persons, you know, in a state that's still in Phase 1 ... it sends a message to other organizations, whether that be a business organization, faith-based, any kind of organization, that it's OK, you know, to have a big indoor event," said Will Humble, the executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association.

Trump is expected to deliver remarks at a Students for Trump rally inside a church facility. Arizona is one of 10 states that saw their highest 7-day average of daily new coronavirus cases on June 21, according to a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.

1 hr 9 min ago

Trump denies he was joking about slowing Covid-19 testing despite staffers saying remark was made "in jest"

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington early on Sunday, June 21, after stepping off Marine One as he returns from a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington early on Sunday, June 21, after stepping off Marine One as he returns from a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Patrick Semansky/AP

Asked whether his comment on slowing down testing was a joke, President Trump told reporters “I don’t kid" as he departed the White House for campaign events in Arizona.

Trump again said that testing is a "double-edged sword" and praised the country's testing program saying the US has the "greatest testing program anywhere in the world."

What this is about: In a shocking admission during his Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally on Saturday night, Trump said he had told officials in his administration to slow down coronavirus testing because of the rising number of cases in America.

Some administration officials had tried to downplay Trump's remarks from Saturday's rally.

An administration official told CNN later Saturday that the President was "obviously kidding," and White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said Sunday that the remark was made "in jest." On Monday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany also told reporters that Trump was speaking "in jest."

"He has not directed (coronavirus testing to be slowed), and, in fact, I would note that first we continue to test about 500,000 per day, about half a million people per day," McEnany said in the briefing. "$1.8 billion dollars is invested in NIH to find new testing capabilities, any suggestion that testing has been curtailed is not rooted in fact."

"It was a comment that he made in jest," McEnany added.

WATCH:

1 hr 23 min ago

Contact tracing will be "essential" when US students go back to school

From CNN Health's Amanda Watts

Dr. Preeti Malani, a fellow with the Infectious Diseases Society of America and Chief Health Officer at the University of Michigan, said contact tracing "will be essential, especially in the fall."

Malani said as children return to school, contact tracing will be especially important. And as it is now, "There's a lot of work that needs to be done between now and then, in terms of just making this functional," she said while speaking at a briefing Tuesday morning.

Malani said this is new territory, but "the role of technology is going to be very important."

"The states that have gone to using good technology in this space are going to be ahead," she said.
1 hr 23 min ago

Fauci says "rigorous clinical testing" is underway for several vaccines

From CNN Health’s Amanda Watts

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci leaves after the daily briefing of the White House Coronavirus Task Force on April 10, 2020 at the White House in Washington.
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci leaves after the daily briefing of the White House Coronavirus Task Force on April 10, 2020 at the White House in Washington. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says "a safe and effective vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 will be essential to stopping the spread of infection, reducing rates of morbidity and mortality, and preventing future outbreaks."

In his opening statement prepared for the House Energy and Commerce Committee and posted online, Fauci says NIAID is working with several partners — including Moderna and Rocky Mountain Laboratories — on a potential Covid-19 vaccine.

"The rigorous clinical testing required to establish vaccine safety and efficacy means that it might take some time for a licensed SARS-CoV-2 vaccine to be available to the general public," he says.

Additionally, the National Institutes of Health is working to find therapeutics to fight coronavirus.

"The National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) is leveraging the NCATS Pharmaceutical Collection, a compilation of every drug approved for human use by major regulatory agencies worldwide, and other collections of small molecules and compounds to identify potential SARS-CoV-2 therapeutics for further investigation," Fauci says.

1 hr 23 min ago

US has performed nearly 22 million tests for Covid-19, administration official says

From CNN Health’s Amanda Watts

Dr. Natalia Echeverri, prepares a swab to gather a sample from the nose of a homeless person to test for Covid-19 on April 17, in Miami, Florida.
Dr. Natalia Echeverri, prepares a swab to gather a sample from the nose of a homeless person to test for Covid-19 on April 17, in Miami, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The United States has performed nearly 22 million tests for Covid-19 since the pandemic began, says Admiral Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary for health at the US Department of Health and Human Services.

In his opening statement, prepared for his testimony before the House Energy and Commerce Committee and posted online, Giroir says the US is "now at a rate of between 400,000 and 500,000 tests per day, and this number will continue to increase."

Keep in mind: Giroir doesn't specify which type of test he is referring to – those that check for current infection or those that check for past infection. It is also important to note many individuals have received multiple tests.

The US Food and Drug Administration continues to grant emergency use authorizations for Covid-19 tests in "record number," Giroir says. "The amount and expediency in which EUAs were issued for Covid-19 tests far exceed past viral outbreaks."

Giroir says in 2016, during the Zika outbreak, the FDA issued 20 test EUAs. In 2009, for H1N1, there were 17 test EUAs.

"As of June 12, 2020, FDA has issued more than 135 Covid-19 test EUAs,” Giroir said.

1 hr 23 min ago

"There is no evidence of herd immunity for coronaviruses," expert says

From CNN Health's Jacqueline Howard

As Covid-19 cases rise among young people in the United States, there has been debate around whether a natural herd immunity may emerge since the nation doesn't have a vaccine yet — but scientist and author William Haseltine said on Tuesday that the coronavirus can be complex.

"I call this virus the 'get it and then your body forgets it.' This is not a standard virus that you're going to get herd immunity. There is no evidence of herd immunity for coronaviruses. It does not exist," Haseltine told Alisyn Camerota during an appearance on CNN’s New Day.

He continued: "Every year, the same four coronaviruses come back to give us colds. ... If you have one of those coronaviruses, it can cause the exact same disease a year later," Haseltine said." We now know from studies that you can just watch immunity fade over a two-month period. It doesn't disappear, but it fades in that short of period. So, there isn't such a thing as herd immunity. It's a fantasy. It happens for some viruses. It doesn't look like it's going to happen for this one."

1 hr 23 min ago

No state has transitioned from lockdown to an effective public health model, former CDC official says

 From CNN's Gisela Crespo

No state has effectively transitioned from lockdown "to a public health model of testing, tracking, isolating and quarantining" during the Covid-19 pandemic, said Dr. Richard Besser, former acting director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Speaking today on CNN’s New Day, Besser said to control the spread of the virus, states "need a public health system that's working. You need messaging lined up around that."

"In New York where they've hired thousands and thousands of contact tracers, we are hearing that there's problems – that people don't want to tell them who they had contact with," Besser explained. "I think part of that is that a lot of the social benefits in terms of income support, eviction protection, foreclosure protection, are going away – and so for somebody to go into quarantine – it could mean losing their job."

“We have to figure out how to make that transition in a successful way or every state that reopens, even those that have done a really good job at tamping this down, are going to see pretty dramatic rises and we're going to end up back to where we were,” Besser said.

WATCH:

1 hr 8 min ago

World's top tennis player Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19

From CNN's Martijn Edelman

Novak Djokovic returns the ball during an exhibition tournament in Zadar, Croatia, on Sunday, June 21.
Novak Djokovic returns the ball during an exhibition tournament in Zadar, Croatia, on Sunday, June 21. Zvonko Kucelin/AP

Novak Djokovic, the men's world number one tennis player has tested positive for coronavirus, he announced Tuesday in a statement on his website.

The Serbian tennis star had been taking part in the Adria Tour, a mini-tennis tournament he set up to raise funds for those in need while simultaneously allowing players to get back into shape ahead of the resumption of the tennis calendar. 

"I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone’s health situation and that everyone will be fine. I will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days, and repeat the test in five days,” Djokovic said.

On Sunday, Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, who had been taking part in the tournament, announced that he had tested positive for the virus, forcing a canceation of the final scheduled later that day.

On Monday, Croatian Borna Coric announced he too tested positive after attending the tournament. 

Ready Djokovic's full statement here.

WATCH:

1 hr 23 min ago

Getting a flu shot is more important now than ever, CDC head says

From CNN's Amanda Watts

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says getting a flu vaccine this year will be more important than ever. 

"If there is Covid-19 and flu activity at the same time, this could place a tremendous burden on the health care system related to bed occupancy, laboratory testing needs, personal protective equipment and health care worker safety," he will say in an opening statement, prepared for his testimony today in the House Energy and Commerce Committee and posted online, Redfield says,

"Getting a flu vaccine is more important now that [sic] ever. Getting a flu vaccine will help keep you and your loved ones out of a doctor’s offices and hospitals and help conserve scarce medical resources to care for Covid-19 patients," he said.

Redfield said the CDC is working with public health officials across the United States to increase the number of people who get the flu vaccine.

"Ongoing Covid-19 activity may affect where and how flu vaccines are given. CDC is working with manufacturers to maximize flu vaccine supply and with providers and health departments to develop contingency plans so that people can be vaccinated in a safe environment," Redfield says.