Trump's participating in an indoors rally today. One expert says it sends the wrong message.

President Trump is sending the wrong message by participating in an indoor rally today in Phoenix while the state faces an increase in new Covid-19 cases, a leading public health expert in that state said during an interview on CNN’s New Day.
"When you have a President and a governor attending an event like this with ambiguous mitigation measures, with 3,000 persons, you know, in a state that's still in Phase 1 ... it sends a message to other organizations, whether that be a business organization, faith-based, any kind of organization, that it's OK, you know, to have a big indoor event," said Will Humble, the executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association.
Trump is expected to deliver remarks at a Students for Trump rally inside a church facility. Arizona is one of 10 states that saw their highest 7-day average of daily new coronavirus cases on June 21, according to a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.