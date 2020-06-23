"There is no evidence of herd immunity for coronaviruses," expert says

If you're just joining us, here are the latest developments on the global coronavirus outbreak:
More than 9.1 million infections have been confirmed worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. But as some countries have not yet controlled the first wave of the pandemic, others have announced new outbreaks.
South Korea and Germany -- who initially seemed to have the virus under control -- are racing to contain newer clusters, which are threatening their relative progress at containing the pandemic.
Meanwhile in the US, cases are spiking in some states as the nation continues to reopen.
India, with the fourth highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, has seen more than 100,000 new cases in the past eight days as the country struggles to contain the virus.
In Latin America, which has seen the biggest recent increases in cases, the also situation continues to worsen.
On Monday, Mexico recorded a higher daily death count than Brazil for the second consecutive day, and Brazil, which has the second highest numbers of cases worldwide, has reported an average of 1,000 virus-related deaths a day over the past week.
Also:
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson reveals big relaxation of lockdown rules: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that people across England will be able to go to restaurants and pubs, hair salons, museums and cinemas from July 4, in the most significant relaxation of restrictions since they were imposed three months ago.
World trade dropped by nearly a fifth in second quarter: World trade fell by 18.5% in the second quarter of the year as the Covid-19 pandemic hit the global economy, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) said on Monday. The fall in trade is “the steepest on record,” but Director-General Roberto Azevêdo said it could have been “much worse.”
Germany imposes lockdown around virus-stricken meat plant: The German state of North Rhine-Westphalia has imposed a new lockdown in the area around a meat factory hit by a coronavirus outbreak.
The district where the Toennies meat processing plant is located -- and the scene of a Covid-19 cluster that has sickened some 1,553 workers -- will return to lockdown measures, the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westfalia announced Tuesday.