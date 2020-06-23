"There is no evidence of herd immunity for coronaviruses," expert says

As Covid-19 cases rise among young people in the United States, there has been debate around whether a natural herd immunity may emerge since the nation doesn't have a vaccine yet — but scientist and author William Haseltine said on Tuesday that the coronavirus can be complex.

"I call this virus the 'get it and then your body forgets it.' This is not a standard virus that you're going to get herd immunity. There is no evidence of herd immunity for coronaviruses. It does not exist," Haseltine told Alisyn Camerota during an appearance on CNN’s New Day.

He continued: "Every year, the same four coronaviruses come back to give us colds. ... If you have one of those coronaviruses, it can cause the exact same disease a year later," Haseltine said." We now know from studies that you can just watch immunity fade over a two-month period. It doesn't disappear, but it fades in that short of period. So, there isn't such a thing as herd immunity. It's a fantasy. It happens for some viruses. It doesn't look like it's going to happen for this one."