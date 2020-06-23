UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson reveals big relaxation of lockdown rules

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in the House of Commons in London, on Tuesday, June 23. House of Commons

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that people across England will be able to go to restaurants and pubs, hair salons, museums and cinemas from July 4, in the most significant relaxation of restrictions since they were imposed three months ago.

"All hospitality indoors will be limited to table service, and our guidance will encourage minimal staff and limited contact," Johnson told the House of Commons on Tuesday.

He added that hair salons could open with appropriate precautions, such as the use of visors.

"Thanks to our progress we can now go further and safely ease the lockdown in England," he said.

The PM added that from July 4, two households of any size would now be able to meet "in any setting inside or out." Current rules only allow groups of up to six people to meet outside, while keeping 2 meters apart.

Johnson said that while people should still be keeping 2 meters apart when possible, the rule would be reduced to 1 meter if additional mitigation measures were in place.

