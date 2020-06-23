World
Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Ben Westcott and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 3:40 a.m. ET, June 23, 2020
37 min ago

German meat processing plant now has at least 1,500 infections

The district of Gütersloh in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia state now says that 1,553 workers at the giant Tönnies meat processing plant have contracted the coronavirus. 

Lockdown of the district is still under discussion. The prime minister of North Rhine-Westphalia will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. local time (4:30 a.m. ET).

The outbreak has prompted the closure of daycare centers and schools in the region and the Robert Koch Institute, a public health body, linked a spike in Germany's overall coronavirus reproduction rate directly to the plant.

The plant is one of several meat processing factories now facing scrutiny after coronavirus outbreaks highlighted the poor working and living conditions faced by the industry's many foreign workers.

Read more about the outbreak at the plant:

RELATED

54 min ago

Trump's pandemic failing is now directly impacting his campaign

Analysis from CNN's Stephen Collinson

US President Donald Trump is now paying a direct, personal price for his pandemic denial -- the possible shelving of the thing he cares about most, the raucous rallies that defined his political rise and are crucial to his reelection hopes.

Trump spent the weekend seething about the disappointing crowd for his comeback event in Oklahoma on Saturday night, according to CNN reporting. His hopes of a full-time return to the campaign trail then took another blow with news that eight staffers and two Secret Service agents at the event are now positive for the coronavirus.

The test results cast Trump's risky decision to go ahead with an indoor rally that doctors fear turned into a super-spreader infectious event in an even worse light. They also show how the virus -- now marching through southern and western states despite Trump's insistence that the US has already "prevailed" in the fight -- is having a disastrous impact on the "Great American Comeback" narrative at the heart of his reelection bid.

Far from easing the political damage caused by the virus, Trump keeps exacerbating it. On Monday, he gave new life to a controversy caused by his remark on Saturday that he told his staff to slow testing for the virus to avoid discovering new cases, which in itself reflected his negligence in responding to a pandemic that has now killed more than 120,000 Americans.

Read the full analysis:

RELATED

8 min ago

These 9 hand sanitizers may contain a potentially fatal ingredient, FDA warns

From CNN's Allen Kim

The US Food and Drug Administration is advising consumers not to use hand sanitizer products manufactured by Eskbiochem SA due to the potential presence of a toxic chemical.

The FDA has discovered methanol, a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through skin or ingested, in samples of Lavar Gel and CleanCare No Germ hand sanitizers, both produced by the Mexican company.

Eskbiochem did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.

The FDA recommends that consumers avoid the following brands of hand sanitizers produced by Eskbiochem:

  • All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)
  • Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)
  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)
  • Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)
  • The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)
  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)
  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)
  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)
  • Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

1 hr 43 min ago

US is still "way behind the virus," former HHS secretary says

From CNN Health’s Jen Christensen

Kathleen Sebelius talks to CNN's Anderson Cooper.
Kathleen Sebelius talks to CNN's Anderson Cooper. CNN

Kathleen Sebelius, former secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services, says that while the country is doing more testing for Covid-19, we are still “way behind the virus.”

“We are still reacting. We’re not ahead of it,” Sebelius told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday. “The only way to get ahead of the virus is to tamp way down the cases in any area, and then test like crazy when a case appears, contact trace, and make sure you quarantine. We can’t do that yet because we are still finding all kinds of people who have the virus.”

Documented cases continue to grow, as do hospitalizations and deaths in some parts of the country. “We are still not testing enough,” Sebelius said.

Sebelius was critical of US President Donald Trump, who told supporters at a rally Saturday that testing was “a double edged sword.”

"I said to my people, 'Slow the testing down, please,' " he said. Soon after Trump made the comment, White House officials asserted the President was joking.

“We are still not testing enough, but he’s a man who doesn’t want ‘his’ numbers -- whatever those are,” Sebelius said. “Those are patients, as far as I’m concerned -- people who have lost loved ones.”

2 hr 7 min ago

India's coronavirus death toll surpasses 14,000 as cases continue to spike

From CNN's Manveena Suri and Vedika Sud in New Delhi

Firefighters wearing personal protective gear spray disinfectant in a closed market in Siliguri, India on June 22.
Firefighters wearing personal protective gear spray disinfectant in a closed market in Siliguri, India on June 22. Diptendu Dutta/AFP/Getty Images

India registered 312 new coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 14,011, the country's health ministry announced Tuesday morning local time. 

The country also added 14,933 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 440,215

India, with the fourth highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, has now recorded over 12,000 daily new cases for the sixth consecutive day.

More than 248,000 people have so far recovered from the virus in the country, according to the ministry. 

The Indian Council of Medical Research said over 7.1 million coronavirus tests have been conducted across the country since the pandemic began.

2 hr 17 min ago

US records more than 30,000 new Covid-19 cases

At least 30,911 new coronavirus cases and 424 deaths were reported in the United States on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. 

A total of 2,312,302 cases have been confirmed in the US, including at least 120,402 related fatalities, according to JHU's tally.

The totals includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

For the latest updates, follow CNN’s map which refreshes every 15 mins:

RELATED

2 hr 48 min ago

Tokyo Disney parks to reopen on July 1

From CNN's Natasha Chen in Atlanta

Girls wearing face masks and Disney-themed headbands take a selfie at Tokyo Disneyland on February 28, in Tokyo, Japan.
Girls wearing face masks and Disney-themed headbands take a selfie at Tokyo Disneyland on February 28, in Tokyo, Japan. Carl Court/Getty Images

Disney has announced that Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will reopen on July 1, according to a tweet from one of the company's official Twitter handles. 

The resort has been closed since late February due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

This is the last of Disney’s global resorts to announce a reopening date after the mass closures following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shanghai Disneyland reopened in May, Hong Kong Disneyland reopened in June, and US and Paris parks are set to reopen in July.

3 hr 17 min ago

South Korea says second wave of coronavirus outbreak underway in the country

From CNN's Paula Hancocks and Yoonjung Seo in Seoul

Shoppers walk through a market in Seoul on June 10.
Shoppers walk through a market in Seoul on June 10. Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

A second wave of coronavirus outbreak is already underway in South Korea, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

KCDC director Jung Eun-kyeong told a briefing on Monday that the current wave began during the May holiday period.

She said the first wave ended in April after the number of daily new cases decreased to around 10 or below for a number of days before trending very slightly upward in early May.

Jung said it was hard to say whether this was a large-scale outbreak but regional outbreaks were occurring and more are expected.

With the number of cases expected to increase in the autumn and winter months, Jung added that health authorities are readying enough beds to deal with a large-scale outbreak.

According to the KCDC, 12,484 people in the country have so far been infected with the virus, with 280 deaths.

3 hr 33 min ago

Dr. Leana Wen says she’s faced serious prejudice during the Covid-19 pandemic

From CNN Health’s Jen Christensen

Dr. Leana Wen says every time she gives advice about Covid-19 on CNN, she gets hate-filled and racist messages.

“I get messages telling me I’m a ‘bat eater,’ telling me to go back to my own country, saying that I should admit it is ‘my people’ that is causing this virus,” Wen told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday.

Wen, a practicing emergency room physician, said she has heard from fellow Asian medical professionals that they too have faced prejudice during the pandemic. Some doctors and nurses have told her that patients have spit on them or refused treatment.

“Now all of us, as health professionals, we do our jobs. We move on. We do our best. We internalize this. We don’t let this bother us, as much as we can, but I think, the fact is, this doesn’t have to be this way,” Wen said.

In recent months, US President Donald Trump has come under criticism for his remarks, calling Covid-19 “the Chinese plague” and “kung flu.” Wen said that other leaders have stepped up and spoken out against racism and xenophobia.

“Really, the President of the United States should be doing the same,” Wen said.

The President’s words matter, she said.

“There are millions and millions of Americans for whom the President is the most credible messenger, and they will use his words -- and unfortunately -- it will impede our efforts when it comes to public health. I mean, I worry about those patients who are not following their doctor’s or nurse’s advice because they are Asian American. I worry about the use of these words that go against all our public health standards.”