World
Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Ben Westcott and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 12:53 a.m. ET, June 23, 2020
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 47 min ago

Mexico reports nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases

From CNN’s Matt Rivers in Mexico City

Mexico’s Ministry of Health has reported 4,577 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the country to 185,122 on Monday.

The number of those reported to have died from the coronavirus since yesterday is 759, which brings the total dead to 22,584.

Monday marks the second consecutive day Mexico has recorded a higher daily death count than Brazil. Brazil’s health ministry reported an additional 654 deaths on Monday, bringing that country’s official coronavirus death toll to 51,271. 

CNN is tracking worldwide coronavirus cases here:

Tracking coronavirus' global spread
RELATED

Tracking coronavirus' global spread

1 hr 53 min ago

Two dozen US public health officials have left their roles during the Covid-19 pandemic

From CNN Health’s Naomi Thomas

At least 24 public health officials across the United States have either resigned, retired or been fired from the positions during the Covid-19 pandemic, the National Association of City and County Health Officials (NACCHO) said Monday.

Most are leaving because of pushback from people who don’t like public health restrictions needed to control the pandemic, Lori Freeman, CEO of NACCHO, told CNN.

“We’ve been tracking over 20 resignations, firings and unusual retirements that really would never happen in the course of a pandemic with a normal health official, typically because they’re so needed in the community,” Freeman said. She said her organization is seeing more positions being vacated in past weeks.

These incidents have been happening across the country and can cause problems in an already understaffed sector fighting a pandemic.

Freeman said officials find themselves having to enforce the guidelines around reopening states and giving out the best public health advice and guidance that they have, including about social distancing, wearing masks and hand hygiene. Some people don’t like it.

“What has typically been just pure public health advice coming from a trusted source in the community, the local health department, is being politicized and made to seem like the public health advice is something that is restricting people’s rights, their freedoms to move about,” said Freeman. For instance, many people dislike being told to wear a mask.

“It’s sort of this false narrative, this false dichotomy between being able to safely open and go about your business, but also be healthy and safe while you’re doing it.”

These losses don’t help at a time when public health departments are already understaffed.

“We came into this pandemic at a deficit, our local health departments across the country have lost 25% of their workforce over the past decade,” said Freeman.

“It just increases an imbalance in the leadership of the health department in a time when we really need our health departments to be front and center on this, on the front lines in fighting this pandemic.”

1 hr 58 min ago

16 sailors on Russian ship docked in South Korea tested positive for coronavirus

From CNN's Yoonjung Seo in Seoul

Sixteen Russian sailors have tested positive for Covid-19 onboard a Russian-flagged ship docked in the South Korean port of Busan, according to a Busan City government official. 

The ship, which departed from the Russian city of Vladivostok, arrived in Busan on Sunday.

Among the 21 Russian sailors on board, 16 tested positive for coronavirus the following day.

The government official added that around 60 people who had close contact with the sailors, including South Koreans who boarded the ship to unload its cargo, have been quarantined and are being tested for the virus.

2 hr ago

Trump says he told his people too much coronavirus testing puts US at 'disadvantage,' contradicting staff

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez and Nikki Carvajal

US President Donald Trump says that though he never gave an order to slow down testing, he really did tell his people that the United States would look better if fewer coronavirus tests were performed.

That explanation of his Saturday night rally comment comes after several White House officials asserted that the President was speaking "in jest" when he told supporters this past weekend that he had told members of the administration to slow down coronavirus testing.

Trump told supporters Saturday that Covid-19 testing was "a double-edged sword."

"I said to my people, 'Slow the testing down please,' " he said.

Soon after Trump made the comment, White House officials asserted that the President was joking.

But in an interview with CBN News that aired Monday evening, Trump said he told his "people" -- presumably his staff or Cabinet members -- about his perceived "disadvantage" to expanded coronavirus testing, adding that he never ordered testing levels be lowered.

Read the full story:

Trump says he told his people too much coronavirus testing puts US at 'disadvantage,' contradicting staff
RELATED

Trump says he told his people too much coronavirus testing puts US at 'disadvantage,' contradicting staff