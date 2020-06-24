World
Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Julia Hollingsworth and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 1:13 a.m. ET, June 24, 2020
6 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 21 min ago

US reports more than 36,000 new Covid-19 cases

At least 36,151 new coronavirus cases and 831 additional deaths were reported in the United States on Tuesday, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

The national total now stands at 2,346,937 cases, including at least 121,224 fatalities, according to JHU.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

CNN is tracking US coronavirus cases here:

Tracking Covid-19 cases in the US
RELATED

Tracking Covid-19 cases in the US

2 hr 11 min ago

Latin America and the Caribbean surpass 100,000 coronavirus deaths

From CNN's Matt Rivers in Mexico City

A member of the medical team of the Brazilian Armed Forces tests an indigenous person of the Marubo ethnic group for coronavirus in Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil on June 20.
A member of the medical team of the Brazilian Armed Forces tests an indigenous person of the Marubo ethnic group for coronavirus in Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil on June 20. Evaristo Sa/AFP/Getty Images

Latin America and the Caribbean have surpassed 100,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally and government figures.

As of Tuesday evening local time, the total number of reported Covid-19 deaths in 33 Latin American and Caribbean countries is at least 100,145. 

Brazil, one of the countries hit hardest by the virus, accounted for more than half of the total, with a confirmed death toll of 52,645. Mexico has reported that 23,377 people have died as a result of the virus.

 

3 hr 27 min ago

A judge ordered Bolsonaro to wear a face mask. Brazil's attorney general is looking to reverse that

From journalists Marcia Reverdosa and Rodrigo Pedroso in Sao Paulo

Brazil's attorney general's office said Tuesday it was looking to "reverse" a federal judge's decision ordering President Jair Bolsonaro to wear a mask.

The attorney general's office told CNN that it is "already studying all the appropriate measures to reverse the injunction and preserve the independence and harmony between the Powers."

The background: On April 30, the Federal District government issued a decree making the wearing of face masks in public spaces mandatory, in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Bolsonaro has since appeared in public at several events without wearing a mask, including at rallies with supporters. 

Mask order: On Monday, Federal Judge Renato Borelli issued a decision, ordering Bolsonaro to wear a mask while in public in the country's capital Brasilia.

The judge’s order said failure to do so could potentially lead to a fine of up to 2,000 Brazilian real ($388) a day.  

The decision extends to all government employees in the Federal District, where Brasilia is located. 

Brazil is the country with the world’s second highest coronavirus rate. More than 1.1 million cases and at least 52,000 deaths have been confirmed by Brazilian health authorities.

2 hr 31 min ago

Trump either doesn’t understand how to curb the pandemic or is promoting a false narrative, health expert says

From CNN Health’s Shelby Lin Erdman

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on June 23, in Washington, DC.
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on June 23, in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump either doesn’t understand the two most effective tools for putting the pandemic down or he’s trying to promote a false narrative, says Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist and professor of medicine at George Washington University.

“The President of the United States doesn’t believe, apparently, in the two pillars of our pandemic response: the need to test and the need to wear face masks,” Reiner told CNN’s Erin Burnett.

Trump has refused to wear a mask in public and at meetings and events at the White House. He has also questioned the need for coronavirus testing.

“What he does not understand is that’s how we extinguish the virus,” Reiner said. “That’s how you get people to quarantine. We contact trace their contacts, they stay home. That’s how you drop the transmission of the virus.”

“By the same token, he doesn’t believe in face masks and we know now with certainty that’s the principal way we prevent person-to-person transmission outside the home,” he added.

Reiner questioned why the President doesn’t seem to understand the simple formula that has driven Covid-19 cases down in other countries.

“How is it that our chief pandemic officer, the President of the United States, doesn't believe in the two most effective tools for putting the pandemic down? It’s either that he doesn’t understand, which raises unfathomable cognitive questions, or he's trying to promote a false narrative that everything is fine and, you know, we all have our heads in the sand."
3 hr 36 min ago

Mexico has now reported nearly 200,000 coronavirus cases

From CNN's Matt Rivers in Mexico City

Mexico recorded another highest single day spike in coronavirus cases on Tuesday when the health ministry reported more than 6,000 new infections.

The ministry said the 6,288 new cases bring the country’s total to 191,410

The ministry also recorded 793 new deaths from the virus, bringing the country's death toll to 23,377.

CNN is tracking worldwide coronavirus cases here:

Tracking coronavirus' global spread
RELATED

Tracking coronavirus' global spread

4 hr 24 min ago

Dr. Fauci: If US doesn't get virus under control, it will be "essentially chasing after a forest fire"

From CNN's Amanda Watts

If the United States doesn’t get control of the coronavirus pandemic by fall, “you’re essentially chasing after a forest fire,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Tuesday.

The goal would be to get complete control of the virus instead of just mitigating it, which is happening now, said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. 

Fauci told lawmakers during Tuesday's hearing to prepare for the change in season, the US also needs to get enough personal protective equipment (PPE) to fight the pandemic.

“Getting the PPE, getting the ventilators, getting the equipment that we need and have them in store so that if -- and I hope it’s if, and not when -- but if we ever need them, we’ll have them and not be in the situation that we were in in February and March,” he said.

Admiral Dr. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary at the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), said in terms of PPE “we had a long way to go because almost nothing was made in the United States. I mean literally, almost nothing was made in the United States.”

Giroir said he’s going to steal Fauci’s token phase and remain “cautiously optimistic” that the US will be able to ramp up production of equipment such as N95 respirator masks before the fall. 

“But I am very cautious and I still don't sleep well at night because we have a long way to go,” Giroir said.