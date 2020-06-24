US reports more than 36,000 new Covid-19 cases

Brazil's attorney general's office said Tuesday it was looking to "reverse" a federal judge's decision ordering President Jair Bolsonaro to wear a mask.
The attorney general's office told CNN that it is "already studying all the appropriate measures to reverse the injunction and preserve the independence and harmony between the Powers."
The background: On April 30, the Federal District government issued a decree making the wearing of face masks in public spaces mandatory, in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Bolsonaro has since appeared in public at several events without wearing a mask, including at rallies with supporters.
Mask order: On Monday, Federal Judge Renato Borelli issued a decision, ordering Bolsonaro to wear a mask while in public in the country's capital Brasilia.
The judge’s order said failure to do so could potentially lead to a fine of up to 2,000 Brazilian real ($388) a day.
The decision extends to all government employees in the Federal District, where Brasilia is located.
Brazil is the country with the world’s second highest coronavirus rate. More than 1.1 million cases and at least 52,000 deaths have been confirmed by Brazilian health authorities.