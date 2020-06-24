As Florida emerges from shutdown, Covid-19 cases surge

UK Business Secretary Alok Sharma has said that he hopes leisure facilities in England will reopen in July, if the country continues to meet the five tests used by the government to judge whether restrictions can be eased.

A large swathe of England's economy will reopen from July 4, including pubs and restaurants. But gyms and pools continue to face restrictions.

"I hope that we can allow leisure facilities to open at some point later on in July but only if we continue to meet the health tests, the five tests that we've put in place," Sharma said Wednesday on Sky News.

The five tests officials use are:

Ensuring Britain's NHS can cope with the pandemic Falling Covid-19 daily death rates A "manageable" rate of infection Ensuring that PPE and testing demand is being fulfilled Ensuring the government is confident that a second virus peak can be avoided.

"We move to the next phase on the 4th of July and what we've ensured throughout this whole process is that we need to continue to meet our five tests and we need to make sure that R rate stays below 1," Sharma added.

"And that has happened and the reason that's happened is because people have shown enormous common sense, they have followed the rules, followed the guidelines and I'm confident that if people continue to do that we'll be able to reopen other parts of the economy in the coming weeks."

When asked if lockdown was being eased too quickly in England after some scientific experts raised concerns about a second wave of coronavirus, Sharma said the government was "moving very cautiously and in a balanced manner" and had adopted "very calibrated measures" to reopen the economy.

Sharma also said he believed the economy would "bounce back" if people continue to follow the rules.