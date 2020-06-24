World
Live TV
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

live news

Live

Black Lives Matter movement

live news

Live

what's moving markets today

Live Updates

Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Julia Hollingsworth, Adam Renton, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes, Zamira Rahim and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 8:53 a.m. ET, June 24, 2020
19 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
3 hr 6 min ago

As Florida emerges from shutdown, Covid-19 cases surge

From CNN's Douglas S. Wood

People in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on June 20.
People in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on June 20. Larry Marano/Shutterstock

As Florida emerges from its coronavirus shutdown, the state is experiencing a surge of Covid-19 cases, with younger Floridians accounting for a significant number of positive tests.

The Florida Department of Health reported an additional 3,286 cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 103,503.

Medical experts and elected officials have attributed the rising numbers to a combination of more testing and more social contact as businesses reopen, and in recent weeks, to people's participation in large protests.

In Miami-Dade County, the state's most populous with 2.71 million people, data compiled by researchers at Florida International University shows that the number of positive Covid-19 tests has increased by an average of 35 every day during the past two weeks.

Researchers also found that hospitalizations, intensive care visits and ventilation use have all begun to increase over the past two weeks. Combined with a rise in cases, researchers say, this evidence points to increased community spread.

"Municipalities received guidelines on reopening but they do not have guidelines on when to pull back, which is why it is so critical to monitor the cases closely before the hospitals and ICUs start to have capacity issues -- which is something we have avoided so far in Miami-Dade County," said Dr. Mary Jo Trepka, the head of the epidemiology department at FIU.

Read more here.

3 hr 16 min ago

England's gyms and swimming pools could reopen in July, business minister says

From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite

UK Business Secretary Alok Sharma has said that he hopes leisure facilities in England will reopen in July, if the country continues to meet the five tests used by the government to judge whether restrictions can be eased.

A large swathe of England's economy will reopen from July 4, including pubs and restaurants. But gyms and pools continue to face restrictions.

"I hope that we can allow leisure facilities to open at some point later on in July but only if we continue to meet the health tests, the five tests that we've put in place," Sharma said Wednesday on Sky News.

The five tests officials use are:

  1. Ensuring Britain's NHS can cope with the pandemic
  2. Falling Covid-19 daily death rates
  3. A "manageable" rate of infection
  4. Ensuring that PPE and testing demand is being fulfilled
  5. Ensuring the government is confident that a second virus peak can be avoided.

"We move to the next phase on the 4th of July and what we've ensured throughout this whole process is that we need to continue to meet our five tests and we need to make sure that R rate stays below 1," Sharma added.

"And that has happened and the reason that's happened is because people have shown enormous common sense, they have followed the rules, followed the guidelines and I'm confident that if people continue to do that we'll be able to reopen other parts of the economy in the coming weeks."

When asked if lockdown was being eased too quickly in England after some scientific experts raised concerns about a second wave of coronavirus, Sharma said the government was "moving very cautiously and in a balanced manner" and had adopted "very calibrated measures" to reopen the economy.

Sharma also said he believed the economy would "bounce back" if people continue to follow the rules.

4 hr 4 min ago

Several US states are reporting thousands of new coronavirus cases each day

From CNN's Christina Maxouris

US officials are making desperate calls on residents to stay home, wear a mask and keep their distance after alarming coronavirus trends have emerged across several states.

California recorded a striking 5,019 new cases on Monday. In Florida, officials announced 3,289 confirmations in a day. And Arizona saw 3,591 new cases in a day. In Texas, health authorities have said new cases and hospitalizations are rising at their fastest rate yet -- a rate that Gov. Greg Abbott called "unacceptable."

They're among 26 states -- a number also on the rise -- that are seeing new cases increase compared to the previous week.

In too many places, the pandemic is quickly "spiraling out of control," one expert said.

"We were able to control and contain the virus because of these shelter-in-place orders. Americans sacrificed so much for that to happen, people lost their jobs, kids went out of school and that was to buy us time," said Dr. Leana Wen, who previously served as Baltimore City Health Commissioner.

But instead, many places remained unprepared and reopened far too soon and far too quickly -- leading to the latest surges. It's a stark contrast with other parts of the world, including countries in Europe, which lowered their case counts with the help of longer lockdowns and have now begun to slowly reopen. 

More than 2,347,000 have been infected across the US with the virus since the beginning of the pandemic and at least 121,225 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The country accounts for a quarter of both the world's total infections and total global deaths.

Read the full story:

Several US states are reporting thousands of new coronavirus cases each day
RELATED

Several US states are reporting thousands of new coronavirus cases each day

4 hr 25 min ago

The country where hundreds of thousands of people haven't heard of Covid-19

From CNN's Angus Watson

Hundreds of thousands of people trapped near fierce fighting in Myanmar's far west may know nothing of Covid-19 thanks to a yearlong internet shutdown, according to rights groups.

Last June, the Myanmar government, led by State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, cut internet access to nine townships in the area due to concerns that it was being used to inflame clashes between the Myanmar military and insurgents.

One township had its service restored in May, but eight others, with a total population of about 800,000 people, remain in an information blackout. 

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International say the extended shutdown is putting lives at risk, not only because it's preventing people from reporting possible human rights abuses -- but because it has cut off them off from public health campaigns about the coronavirus pandemic.

"With armed conflict between the Myanmar military and Arakan Army in Rakhine State amid a pandemic, it's critical for civilians to get the information needed to stay safe," Linda Lakhdhir, Asia legal adviser at Human Rights Watch said in a statement.

Read the full story:

The country where hundreds of thousands of people haven't heard of Covid-19
RELATED

The country where hundreds of thousands of people haven't heard of Covid-19

4 hr 51 min ago

China says it has conducted more than 90 million tests for coronavirus

From CNN's Steven Jiang, Shawn Deng in Beijing and Isaac Yee in Hong Kong 

A Chinese epidemic control worker performs a nucleic acid swab test for Covid-19 on a woman at a government testing site on June 22, in Beijing.
A Chinese epidemic control worker performs a nucleic acid swab test for Covid-19 on a woman at a government testing site on June 22, in Beijing. Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

The Chinese government on Wednesday announced that more than 90 million coronavirus tests have been conducted across the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

“As of June 22, the accumulative number of nucleic acid tests conducted by medical and health institutions nationwide reached 90.41 million,” said Guo Yanhong, an official with the National Health Commission.

People are often required to be tested multiple times if they are suspected cases, recovered patients, or overseas returnees -- along with their close contacts.

Guo said China had increased its testing capacity by expanding the number of testing institutions from 2,081 in early March to 4,804 now. He added that the number of nucleic acid testing technicians also increased from 13,900 to 28,500.

“National health and medical institutions have increased their testing capability, from 1.26 million a day in early March, to the current level of processing 3.78 million tests per day,” said Guo.

China has launched several aggressive testing campaigns in cities across the country in a bid to combat the spread of the virus. In Wuhan, the original epicenter, more than 9.8 million people were tested for the virus in a 20-day period in May as the city worked to contain a fresh outbreak.

China has reported 84,653 confirmed coronavirus cases, including at least 4,640 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

5 hr 21 min ago

It's just past 8:30 a.m. in London and 12:30 p.m. in Islamabad. Here's the latest on the pandemic

Medics prepare for their shift at the Jinrong Street testing site, in Beijing on June 24.
Medics prepare for their shift at the Jinrong Street testing site, in Beijing on June 24. Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic has swept across the world, infecting more than 9.2 million people and killing at least 477,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

If you're just joining us, here's the latest on the pandemic.

  • Death toll mounts: Latin America and the Caribbean have surpassed 100,000 deaths from coronavirus, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally and government figures. Brazil accounts for more than half of those deaths.
  • Pakistan's cricket team: Ten players on Pakistan’s national men's cricket team have been diagnosed with Covid-19, according to a statement by the Pakistan Cricket Board. More than one-third of a 29-man squad announced for upcoming matches are infected.
  • Mexican triplets: A set of premature triplets born in Mexico on Monday tested positive for Covid-19 -- even though both parents do not have the disease, the health secretary of the state of Potosí said in a Facebook post. Health authorities say the case is "unheard of" and "a very relevant scientific feat."
  • Bat research: The National Institutes of Health canceled a grant earlier this year to a US nonprofit that was studying viruses in bats because it was told to, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday. He added that he did not know the reason for the cancellation, and did not say who gave the order.
  • Breastfeeding with Covid-19: The WHO is urging women who have contracted -- or are suspected of contracting -- coronavirus to continue breastfeeding their babies or young children, saying that the benefits of breastfeeding “substantially outweigh the potential risks for transmission” of the virus.
  • Beijing outbreak: China recorded seven new cases of Covid-19 in Beijing on Tuesday -- the lowest number of daily new cases since a wholesale food market in the capital was shut down on June 13 after becoming the center of a new outbreak.
  • Bolsonaro and face masks: Brazil's attorney general's office said Tuesday it was looking to "reverse" a federal judge's decision ordering President Jair Bolsonaro to wear a mask.
6 hr ago

Pandemic is "spiraling out of control," and US doesn’t have political will to shut down properly, doctor says

From CNN Health’s Jen Christensen

Dr. Leana Wen taks to CNN's Anderson Cooper.
Dr. Leana Wen taks to CNN's Anderson Cooper. CNN

Dr. Leana Wen says the United States moved too fast to open up, as evidenced by the number of Covid-19 cases “spiraling out of control” in many parts of the country. 

In May, the US was able to contain the virus much better because of stay-at-home orders, the emergency room doctor told CNN’s Don Lemon on Tuesday. 

“Americans sacrificed so much for that to happen -- people lost their jobs, kids went out of school and that was to buy us time,” said Wen, who previously served as Baltimore City Health Commissioner. 
“It was to buy us time to increase our testing, contact tracing and isolation capabilities, so that when we reopened we would be able to contain the virus as much as we can, but unfortunately, we opened too soon and reopened in not the safest way possible and now we are seeing these surges all across the country.”

Wen said she doesn’t think there is the political will or the support to shut down again, or reopen the right way to control the virus from really surging even further out of control.

6 hr 24 min ago

10 Pakistan national cricket team players test positive for coronavirus 

From CNN's Sophia Saifi in Islamabad

Ten players on Pakistan’s national men's cricket team have been diagnosed with Covid-19, according to a statement by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

A member of the team’s support staff has also been infected with the virus. 

The PCB announced a 29-man squad for three upcoming test matches and three Twenty20 games against England starting in August. But more than one third of the squad are currently positive for Covid-19 and will have to self-isolate for 14 days, the statement said. 

On Tuesday, the head of the PCB, Wasim Khan, said plans for the team to travel to England on June 28 "are very much on track," adding that only the players who tested negative for the virus will travel.

Pakistan has registered at least 188,926 coronavirus cases with 3,755 deaths, according to the country's health ministry. 

6 hr 50 min ago

Mexican doctors baffled as triplets are born with Covid-19, but parents test negative

From CNN's Mia Alberti

A set of premature triplets born in Mexico on Monday tested positive for Covid-19, although both parents do not have the disease, the health secretary of the Mexican state of Potosí said in a Facebook post.

Health authorities say the case is "unheard of" and "a very relevant scientific feat." They are investigating several potential sources of contagion such as the mother's breast milk.

"Now that we have the negative result of the PCR tests done on both parents, the case it's even more relevant, not only for the investigation our doctors in the state are doing but for the worldwide research on the behavior of the virus itself," said Potosí's Health Secretary Monica Liliana Rangel Martinez. 

The premature triplets were born in the Ignacio Morones Prieto Central Hospital and are in a stable condition. Authorities say one of the babies has developed a respiratory infection but "is responding well to antibiotics." The mother is also recovering in hospital. 