It's just past 8:30 a.m. in London and 12:30 p.m. in Islamabad. Here's the latest on the pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has swept across the world, infecting more than 9.2 million people and killing at least 477,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
If you're just joining us, here's the latest on the pandemic.
- Death toll mounts: Latin America and the Caribbean have surpassed 100,000 deaths from coronavirus, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally and government figures. Brazil accounts for more than half of those deaths.
- Pakistan's cricket team: Ten players on Pakistan’s national men's cricket team have been diagnosed with Covid-19, according to a statement by the Pakistan Cricket Board. More than one-third of a 29-man squad announced for upcoming matches are infected.
- Mexican triplets: A set of premature triplets born in Mexico on Monday tested positive for Covid-19 -- even though both parents do not have the disease, the health secretary of the state of Potosí said in a Facebook post. Health authorities say the case is "unheard of" and "a very relevant scientific feat."
- Bat research: The National Institutes of Health canceled a grant earlier this year to a US nonprofit that was studying viruses in bats because it was told to, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday. He added that he did not know the reason for the cancellation, and did not say who gave the order.
- Breastfeeding with Covid-19: The WHO is urging women who have contracted -- or are suspected of contracting -- coronavirus to continue breastfeeding their babies or young children, saying that the benefits of breastfeeding “substantially outweigh the potential risks for transmission” of the virus.
- Beijing outbreak: China recorded seven new cases of Covid-19 in Beijing on Tuesday -- the lowest number of daily new cases since a wholesale food market in the capital was shut down on June 13 after becoming the center of a new outbreak.
- Bolsonaro and face masks: Brazil's attorney general's office said Tuesday it was looking to "reverse" a federal judge's decision ordering President Jair Bolsonaro to wear a mask.