Australia's Qantas to cut at least 6,000 jobs due to coronavirus pandemic

Qantas planes are parked on the tarmac at Sydney Airport on April 22, in Sydney, Australia. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Australian airline Qantas announced on Thursday that it’s cutting at least 6,000 jobs as part of a three-year plan to help it recover from the coronavirus crisis.

The airline will also continue to stand down 15,000 employees and ground up to 100 aircraft for up to 12 months, some for longer, including most of its international fleet, according to a statement from the company.

The plan aims to save the company 15 billion Australian dollars ($10.3 billion) in costs over three years, the statement said.

Announcing the plan, Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said the crisis had left them with no choice.