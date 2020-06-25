World
Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Helen Regan and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 12:18 a.m. ET, June 25, 2020
27 min ago

Australia's Qantas to cut at least 6,000 jobs due to coronavirus pandemic

From Angus Watson in Sydney 

Qantas planes are parked on the tarmac at Sydney Airport on April 22, in Sydney, Australia.
Qantas planes are parked on the tarmac at Sydney Airport on April 22, in Sydney, Australia. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Australian airline Qantas announced on Thursday that it’s cutting at least 6,000 jobs as part of a three-year plan to help it recover from the coronavirus crisis.

The airline will also continue to stand down 15,000 employees and ground up to 100 aircraft for up to 12 months, some for longer, including most of its international fleet, according to a statement from the company.

The plan aims to save the company 15 billion Australian dollars ($10.3 billion) in costs over three years, the statement said.

Announcing the plan, Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said the crisis had left them with no choice.

"We have to position ourselves for several years where revenue will be much lower. And that means becoming a smaller airline in the short term,” Joyce said. 
27 min ago

Dozens of Secret Service agents will be quarantined after Trump's Tulsa rally

From CNN's Jim Acosta and Paul LeBlanc

Dozens of US Secret Service agents will be quarantined as a precaution following President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a law enforcement official told CNN on Wednesday.

The official said the number of quarantined agents is on the "low" side of dozens. A Secret Service official said the quarantining will not impact the agency's operations.

The news was first reported by The Washington Post.

A US Secret Service source who worked advance for Saturday's rally and is now quarantining told CNN that agents from Dallas and Houston worked the event as well, and they had been warned before the trip from those field offices that they would need to quarantine when they got home.

The step comes after two Secret Service agents who attended the rally tested positive for coronavirus, a person familiar with matter previously told CNN.

"The U.S. Secret Service remains prepared and staffed to fulfill all of the various duties as required. Any implication that the agency is in some way unprepared or incapable of executing our mission would be inaccurate," US Secret Service spokesperson Catherine Milhoan told CNN in a statement Wednesday evening.
"To protect the privacy of our employees' health information and for operational security, the Secret Service is not releasing how many of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19, nor how many of its employees were, or currently are, quarantined," she continued.

1 hr 51 min ago

Brazil announces plan to expand coronavirus testing

From journalist Rodrigo Pedroso in Sao Paulo and CNN's Maggie Fox

Brazil announced plans to expand coronavirus testing in a televised briefing from the health ministry Wednesday.

The ministry estimates the delivery of 46.5 million tests to the public health system by the end of the year, Secretary of Health Surveillance Arnaldo Correia said in the briefing. 

Of those tests, there will be 24.5 million PCR tests that look for direct evidence of the virus and 22 million serological tests, which measure antibodies to indicate a previous infection.

Brazil previously only allowed testing for those hospitalized, but the new recommendations will also allow for tests on people reporting mild Covid-19 symptoms, Correia added.

Correia also said the ministry was expecting the curve from newly reported cases to flatten last week, but the numbers showed an increase from the previous week.

In the past three days alone, the country reported 103,593 new cases. Total confirmed cases stand at 1,188,631, according to the health ministry Wednesday.

21 min ago

Disney postpones US reopening

From CNN's Frank Pallotta

Disney is delaying the phased reopening of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, the company's flagship theme parks in California, the company said on Wednesday.

The resort, located in Anaheim, California, was set to welcome back guests on July 17 after being closed for months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney did not give a new reopening date for the Disneyland resort.

The company said that the State of California had indicated it would not issue theme park reopening guidelines "until sometime after July 4," according to a statement. "Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials."

The news of Disneyland's delayed reopening comes as coronavirus cases are spiking across the country, especially in California.

California blew by its previous single-day high with more than 7,149 cases reported Wednesday, according to data from the state Department of Public Health.

2 hr 4 min ago

Trump won't follow New Jersey quarantine mandate during upcoming trip

From CNN's Paul LeBlanc and Kevin Liptak

US President Donald Trump will not abide by a new travel advisory in New Jersey requiring a quarantine period for visitors from coronavirus hotspots when he visits his Bedminster golf club this weekend.

"The President of the United States is not a civilian. Anyone who is in close proximity to him, including staff, guests, and press are tested for COVID-19 and confirmed to be negative," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

Trump recently traveled to Arizona, one of the states designated by New Jersey as a hotspot requiring quarantine. The governors of New Jersey, Connecticut and New York announced Wednesday that they would require people who'd been to those states to quarantine for 14 days or face fines.

Deere, however, said the White House followed mitigation plans to prevent contagion during the visit to Arizona on Tuesday and that "anyone traveling in support of the President this weekend will be closely monitored for symptoms and tested for COVID and therefore pose little to no risk to the local populations."

2 hr 1 min ago

Mexico reports nearly 5,500 new Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Matt Rivers in Mexico City

Mexico recorded more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, as the country nears 200,000 total confirmed infections.

The Mexican health ministry reported 5,437 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total to 196,847.

The ministry also confirmed 947 new deaths from the virus Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 24,324.

2 hr 12 min ago

Model projects nearly 180,000 US coronavirus deaths by October 1

From CNN’s Maggie Fox and Arman Azad

Nearly 180,000 Americans will die from coronavirus by October 1 unless just about everyone starts wearing masks, new projections show.

The latest coronavirus projection from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation shows 179,106 deaths by October 1 if nothing changes.

But that number would drop to 146,000 if 95% of Americans started wearing masks in public, the model forecasts.

The previous IHME forecast, published June 15, projected 201,129 deaths by October 1. “California and other states have seen over the past several weeks increasing case numbers, but deaths are not yet rising at the same rate, a trend which could change in the coming weeks,” IHME director Christopher Murray said in a statement Wednesday.

“There is no doubt that even as states open up, the United States is still grappling with a large epidemic on a course to increase beginning in late August and intensifying in September,” Murray said. “People need to know that wearing masks can reduce transmission of the virus by as much as 50%, and those who refuse are putting their lives, their families, their friends, and their communities at risk.”

According to a June 12 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 74% of Americans nationwide said they wore masks often or always. That number approached 90% in New York and Los Angeles.

“States reporting the ages of confirmed cases suggest there are more cases being detected in younger people who are at substantially lower risk of death than older people,” Murray said. “It remains to be seen how this will unfold over the next few weeks, and if transmission continues to go up, we may see increasing infections in at-risk populations.” 