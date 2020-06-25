"Apocalyptic" coronavirus surges feared in major US cities as most populous states hit record numbers

The three most populous US states are setting records for new coronavirus cases daily -- and an expert fears major Texas cities could see "apocalyptic" numbers if the trend continues.

Coronavirus has killed at least 121,979 people and infected nearly 2.4 million across the country, according to Johns Hopkins.

Florida and Texas announced Wednesday that they had recorded more than 5,000 new Covid-19 cases the prior day, a new daily record. California reported more than 7,000 cases, obliterating a record hit a day earlier.

In Texas, if the current case trajectory continues, Houston could be the hardest-hit city in the US with numbers rivaling those in Brazil. Infection numbers are also rising in Dallas, Austin and San Antonio, said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine.

The big metro areas seem to be rising very quickly and some of the models are on the verge of being apocalyptic," Hotez told CNN's Anderson Cooper.

