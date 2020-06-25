New York reports lowest hospitalization rate since pandemic started, Cuomo says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also said the state has now reached the lowest hospitalization rate since the pandemic started.

Cuomo said he would announce the state's full coronavirus numbers later today, but told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota that there were 996 hospitalizations and 17 deaths across the state as of today.

The governor also said that travelers will be fined if they violate the travel advisory issued by his state — along with New Jersey and Connecticut — that requires people arriving from states with high coronavirus rates to quarantine for 14 days.

“We worked very hard in New York, and the people of New York sacrificed for the past three months. They closed down, they [wore] masks, they socially distanced. We have the virus under control, and we don't want to see it go up again. It's that simple, and people understand that,” he said.

“People, at the end of the day, they get it now. It took them too long to get it, but this country gets it now,” he added.

Cuomo responded to criticism from political leaders such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who had mandated a 14-day quarantine for travelers from the New York area back in March.

“The people who played politics now are causing this nation great havoc. You're seeing it all across the country. You're seeing the deaths numbers going up. We'll lose tens of thousands more Americans. It's a real American tragedy that we're living through right now,” he said.

