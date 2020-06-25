60% of US states are reporting increases in new cases

Barbara Ferrer, the director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, said people need to start working together to contain the spread of coronavirus as cases spike in California and several other states across the country.

"Obviously when your numbers start going in the wrong direction, it means that more people need to do the right thing. More people need to get back on track. They need to take the steps that protect each other," she told CNN on Thursday.

Ferrer said that means people need to continue to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and avoid large crowds – as well as rely and follow information and guidance from public health officials and scientists.

"This is our unfortunate reality. I know many, many, many people are kind of done with this virus, but the virus isn't done with us. We have many, many weeks ahead," she said.

Some context: California obliterated its previous single-day high with 7,149 cases reported on Tuesday, according to state Department of Public Health. The previous record, set the day before, was just more than 5,000. Hospitalization and intensive care rates due to the virus are also at an all-time high in the state.

"I think as we had anticipated with more people out, we would have seen the increase. I think the increase has happened much quicker than we thought it would," Ferrer said.