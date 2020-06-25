Pride flags decorate Christopher Park on June 22, in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Each year, in cities around the world, LGBTQ community members and their allies take to the streets to celebrate Pride -- uniting around the movement's message of self-acceptance and inclusion.

But this year, the coronavirus pandemic is keeping many celebrants around the world inside.

Since the first official marches, which took place in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco in June 1970, Pride has become a global movement. Last year, at least 150 official Pride festivals and events took place around the world.

As many Pride celebrations go virtual this year because of Covid-19 social distancing guidelines, organizers and activists say the core mission remains the same -- providing visibility and unity in safe and inclusive spaces.

"No matter what, there is a need to connect," says Chris Frederick, former executive director of NYC Pride. "Whether it's virtually or it's in person, that's what Pride is all about."

On Saturday, over 300 million viewers are expected to tune in for a 24-hour live stream Global Pride celebration, event organizers say. It will feature musical and artistic performances, and speeches from activists and world leaders, including presumptive Democratic US presidential nominee Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The organizers claim it is the biggest of the many Pride events happening online this year.

