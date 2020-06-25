World
Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Helen Regan and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 4:32 a.m. ET, June 25, 2020
1 min ago

Pride during a pandemic: Why visibility and connection still matter

From CNN's Talid Magdi and Leroy Ah-Ben

Pride flags decorate Christopher Park on June 22, in New York City.
Pride flags decorate Christopher Park on June 22, in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Each year, in cities around the world, LGBTQ community members and their allies take to the streets to celebrate Pride -- uniting around the movement's message of self-acceptance and inclusion.

But this year, the coronavirus pandemic is keeping many celebrants around the world inside. 

Since the first official marches, which took place in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco in June 1970, Pride has become a global movement. Last year, at least 150 official Pride festivals and events took place around the world.

As many Pride celebrations go virtual this year because of Covid-19 social distancing guidelines, organizers and activists say the core mission remains the same -- providing visibility and unity in safe and inclusive spaces.

"No matter what, there is a need to connect," says Chris Frederick, former executive director of NYC Pride. "Whether it's virtually or it's in person, that's what Pride is all about."

On Saturday, over 300 million viewers are expected to tune in for a 24-hour live stream Global Pride celebration, event organizers say. It will feature musical and artistic performances, and speeches from activists and world leaders, including presumptive Democratic US presidential nominee Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The organizers claim it is the biggest of the many Pride events happening online this year.

Read the full story and watch more below:

20 min ago

Summer travel 2020? Not so much according to Automobile Association of America

From CNN's Brekke Fletcher

The coronavirus pandemic all but stopped leisure travel in the United States for much of the spring, and with summer upon us, many Americans are still unsure what a vacation is supposed to look like in 2020. 

After canceling its annual Memorial Day travel forecast because of the pandemic, the Automobile Association of America (AAA) has instead come out with a 2020 summer travel forecast covering July 1 through September 30.

By the numbers: According to AAA, Americans will take over 700 million trips in July, August and September, which is 120 million fewer trips than in 2019. 

In an alternate universe where the pandemic never hit, "AAA would be projecting 857 million trips in the third quarter, a 3.6% increase over last year. By this analysis, the pandemic wiped out nearly 150 million person-trips this summer."

The overall 14.6% decline in travel is primarily because of reduced air travel, according to AAA: "The forecast air travel volume of 15.1 million will be 74% below last year's levels."

As to other modes of mass transportation, the AAA forecast projects bus, rail and cruise ship travel "will see a decrease similar to air travel, as the 9.3 million expected travel volume is 86% below the level seen in 2019."

Read the full story:

Summer travel 2020? Not so much according to AAA
41 min ago

Trump is not just in denial but also indifferent to an unfolding American tragedy

Analysis from CNN's Stephen Collinson

US President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House on June 24, in Washington, DC.
US President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House on June 24, in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

It's a "public health train wreck in slow motion," in the words of one health expert, and the best US President Donald Trump cares to offer the thousands more Americans projected to shortly die of Covid-19 is the unsubstantiated prospect of a "beautiful surprise."

The US just hit its third highest ever peak of new coronavirus cases, multiple states are registering their own daily records and three are now taking the extraordinary step of imposing quarantines for citizens from pandemic hotspots.

The world's most powerful nation lacks a coherent national strategy to meet another cresting viral crisis, the capacity or even the willingness to take steps that might stop it.

It is also led by a man who is suggesting by his actions and attitudes that he doesn't care that much about the unfolding tragedy.

Trump, who has previously predicted a "miracle" would occur or the virus would just disappear in the warmer weather, again declared falsely Wednesday that the danger had passed -- even with the nation racing towards another deadly summit of infection.

Read the full analysis:

Trump is not just in denial but also indifferent to an unfolding American tragedy
1 hr 2 min ago

Hawaii plans to begin easing travel quarantine on August 1

From CNN’s Andy Rose

A surfer rides a wave as the sun sets on the horizon on the north shore of Oahu in Hawaii on January 28.
A surfer rides a wave as the sun sets on the horizon on the north shore of Oahu in Hawaii on January 28. Brian Bielmann/AFP/Getty Images

After three months of encouraging tourists to stay away from Hawaii, the US state will begin easing its mandatory quarantine on August 1.

“Now is the time to work together as a community to ensure that our residents and local businesses can safely return to a larger volume of travelers,” Gov. David Ige said in a news conference Wednesday.

Currently, anyone travelling into Hawaii from out of state must self-quarantine for 14 days. But the new program will allow visitors to avoid that quarantine as long as they test negative for coronavirus within 72 hours of their arrival. 

It comes as Hawaii faces a legal challenge claiming the quarantine is unconstitutional because it targets out-of-state residents.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said it’s critical to his community’s economy to get tourism back on track. “We need to return to welcoming visitors to our shores,” said Caldwell.

State Health Director Bruce Anderson says the state is in good shape to prepare for reopening, as he believes most residents have been following social distancing recommendations.

“There are not many knuckleheads around that I can see,” Anderson said.
1 hr 18 min ago

Newborn triplets diagnosed with Covid-19 in stable condition, say Mexican health officials

From CNN's Tatiana Arias, Flora Charner and Chandler Thornton

A set of premature triplets born in Mexico are "stable" and "evolving favorably" after testing positive for Covid-19, according to local health officials.

The triplets were born in the central Mexican state of San Luis Potosí and tested for coronavirus on June 17 in compliance with the state's health protocols on premature births, according to the state's Health Secretary Monica Rangel. The test results came back positive three days later, heath authorities said.

"The triplets we are monitoring are stable. They are evolving favorably. One of them continues using an antibiotic, but they are doing well. We hope this continues so they can be reunited with their parents soon," Rangel said Wednesday during a news conference.

The parents of the triplets both tested negative for coronavirus, according to Rangel. She said they have been able to see their newborn babies through video calls.

"What we need to look at is a situation where perhaps (the virus) is being transmitted through the placenta. That's not something that we can be sure of. Those are theories that we have to look at. It's a new virus. There still is not literature available internationally on this issue, but it will be worth reviewing," Rangel said.

Read the full story:

Newborn triplets diagnosed with Covid-19 in stable condition, say Mexican health officials
1 hr 36 min ago

Japan reports 89 new coronavirus cases

From CNN's Junko Ogura in Tokyo

A man wearing a respirator and goggles sits in between commuters on a train in Tokyo on June 25.
A man wearing a respirator and goggles sits in between commuters on a train in Tokyo on June 25. Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

Japan reported 89 coronavirus cases and five deaths on Wednesday, according to its health ministry.

The total number of people infected with Covid-19 in Japan stands at 18,822, with 712 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. At least 981 people have died from coronavirus, with 13 of those from the ship.

The ministry said 16,921 patients have either been discharged from hospitals or recovered by Tuesday.

The capital Tokyo reported 55 new cases on Wednesday, marking the highest rise since May 5.

1 hr 47 min ago

Lufthansa agrees $562 million cost-cutting deal with flight attendants

From CNN's Frederik Pleitgen in Berlin  

A Lufthansa aircraft takes off from the Franz-Josef-Strauss airport in Munich, on June 18.
A Lufthansa aircraft takes off from the Franz-Josef-Strauss airport in Munich, on June 18. Christof Stache/AFP/Getty Images

Germany's flag carrier, Lufthansa, has reached a cost-cutting deal with the representatives of its flight attendants, both the airline and the flight attendants' union said in news releases. 

According to the airline, the package will entail cost cuts of about 500 million euros ($562 million).

The German flight attendants' union (UFO) said the deal involves a guarantee that there will be no layoffs for four years.

Any reduction in cabin personnel will be reached via buyouts and early retirement plans, both news releases say. 

"The package of measures includes a freeze on pay raises, a reduction of flight hours in exchange for lowered pay, and temporarily lowered pension contributions," Lufthansa said.

The deal comes as the airline gets set for an extraordinary shareholders' meeting, which has been called to approve a 9 billion euros ($10 billion) bailout from the German government for the ailing carrier.

2 hr 8 min ago

Red Sox president says he hopes fans can watch games at Fenway Park this season

From CNN's Jilian Martin

Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy looks on during a news conference on January 15, in Boston, Massachusetts.
Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy looks on during a news conference on January 15, in Boston, Massachusetts. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy said he hopes that fans will at some point be able to watch games at Fenway Park this season.

“I would say it’s a possibility,” Kennedy said to reporters on Wednesday, according to MLB.com.

“If it were to become a reality, it would be because of the great work that the state of Massachusetts and the city of Boston have done."

Kennedy said Boston's leaders have been "under fire and under the gun day in and day out for four months."

"But if you look at the data and the numbers, it would suggest all of their work and the great work of people who live around Boston and New England is starting to pay off as the data is improving in our region.”

Kennedy said he doesn’t known when baseball fans might be allowed back in Fenway, which is home to the Red Sox, but says he hopes it's "as soon as humanly possible."

2 hr 18 min ago

Hospitals in Ecuador are overwhelmed after sharp rise in Covid-19 patients

From CNN's Ana Maria Canizares in Quito

A medical workers holds test samples of suspected Covid-19 cases at the laboratory of the IESS Carlos Andrade Marin hospital in Quito, Ecuador on June 17.
A medical workers holds test samples of suspected Covid-19 cases at the laboratory of the IESS Carlos Andrade Marin hospital in Quito, Ecuador on June 17. Rodrigo Buendia/AFP/Getty Images

Ecuador's vice president warned on Wednesday that public hospitals in the country's capital, Quito, have reached capacity from the coronavirus pandemic. 

Speaking at a news conference, Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner said that hospitals in Quito are feeling the strain after seeing an increase of Covid-19 patients. 

Sonnenholzner said that Ecuador plans to increase availability of intensive care units and hospital beds to help mitigate the strain.

Sonnenholzner also said they have learned from the city of Guayaquil, where overwhelmed hospitals prevented many people impacted by the virus from receiving treatment in March and April.

The vice president said Ecuador's changes will bring a higher possibility that a patient will get the medical care they need. 

Quito is now second after Guayaquil with the most number of confirmed Covid-19 cases, according to the country’s health ministry. On June 3 the capital entered a “yellow light” phase, considered as mid-level risk, which allows some mobility restrictions to be lifted and the reopening of some businesses. 

Ecuador has reported 51,643 coronavirus cases, and 4,274 deaths from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University. 