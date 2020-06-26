World
Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, Zamira Rahim and Lindsay Isaac CNN

Updated 2:21 p.m. ET, June 26, 2020
1 hr 9 min ago

Young Americans "have a particular responsibility" to not spread coronavirus to vulnerable populations

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a coronavirus task force briefing in Washington, DC, on June 26.
Vice President Mike Pence said that while it is "encouraging news" that new cases of coronavirus are increasingly among young Americans, young people also "have a particular responsibility" to ensure they're not spreading the virus to vulnerable populations.

Pence said about half of news cases among people under the age of 35, "which is at a certain level, very encouraging news, as the experts tell us." Pence said.

Yesterday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the pandemic has moved into younger populations — a change that could mean less serious illness and lower rates of death.

"As we know, so far in this pandemic, younger Americans are less susceptible to serious outcomes of the coronavirus," Pence said at an ongoing coronavirus task force briefing.

However, Pence added that young Americans must be careful to not spread the virus to older or more vulnerable people.

"Younger Americans have a particular responsibility to make sure that they're not carrying the coronavirus into settings where they would expose the most vulnerable," he said.

The risk of serious complications and death rises with age, the CDC says, although there's no clear age cutoff for higher or lower risk. People with diabetes, kidney disease, moderate to severe asthma, and obesity are also at higher risk.

41 min ago

Pence: Coronavirus cases starting to "rise precipitously" across the South

Vice President Mike Pence acknowledged that the country is now seeing coronavirus cases "rise precipitously" across the South.

“We stand here today because with the rising cases among southern states, President Trump asked us to brief the American people, to give details on what we're seeing, what we're doing, and how it's different from two months ago,” Pence said at the opening of the coronavirus task force briefing.

Pence added that according to data used by the task force, there are "16 states with rising cases and rising percentages."

"We want to move America forward, even while we take and continue to take the steps necessary to protect lives and the health of the American people," Pence said.

According to data from John Hopkins University, at least 32 states are reporting an increase in new coronavirus cases in the past week compared to the previous week.

Of those, 11 states — including Florida, Texas and Arizona — have seen a 50% increase or more.

New cases are declining in just seven states: Connecticut, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Hampshire and South Dakota.

47 min ago

This Texas county is close to running out of hospital capacity

From CNN's Kay Jones

A health care worker organizes Covid-19 tests that were just administered at a testing site in Houston on June 25.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo told reporters today that they are close to running out of capacity at hospitals in the area.  

She also said that NRG Stadium in Houston is on standby to activate as a medical shelter of last resort. Once hospitals are at the point of having to convert beds to intensive care beds, then NRG will be activated, she told reporters. 

NRG Stadium is home to the NFL's Houston Texans. 

1 hr 23 min ago

Pence will travel to states hard-hit by coronavirus next week

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a coronavirus task force briefing in Washington, DC, on June 26.
Vice President Mike Pence will travel in the coming days to three states hit hardest by a recent surge in coronavirus cases, he announced on Friday.

Pence said he would visit Texas on Sunday alongside Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator. He said he would travel to Arizona on Tuesday and Florida next Thursday to "get a ground report" in places where coronavirus is rising dramatically.

Pence said he'd spoken to the governors of those three states in the last 12 hours, and announced he would also convene a call with the nation's governors and the White House task force on Monday.

1 hr 29 min ago

Pence says "we want to open our economy up" as cases spike

Vice President Mike Pence said the US's mission right now is to "partner with states to save lives and safely reopen."

The comment comes as more that half of US are reporting an increase in Covid-19 cases in the past week compared to the week before. Today, Florida reported its highest single day of cases since the pandemic began — nearly 9,000, up from about 5,000 the day before.

"We want to open our economy up. We want to move America forward," Pence said at an ongoing briefing.

He added that while the US reopens, officials must take steps to protect Americans.

1 hr 21 min ago

Pence says "no outstanding requests" of PPE, medical supplies in any US state

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a coronavirus task force briefing in Washington, DC, on June 26.
In the first public coronavirus task force briefing in nearly two months, Vice President Mike Pence said there are currently "no outstanding requests" from any state at this moment for personal protective equipment, including the hard-hit states in the South.

Pence said the administration is ready "at a moment's notice" to provide supplies as needed.

"Let me say that again, in the affected areas, particularly the states down South that are seeing rising cases, we have no outstanding requests. But as I told the governors, we're ready at a moment's notice to surge personnel, to surge supplies, to expand capacity and to support their health care response," Pence said.
1 hr 35 min ago

Fauci is at today's coronavirus task force briefing

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, is attending today's White House coronavirus task force briefing.

White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar are also on stage at the briefing.

Vice President Mike Pence, who leads the task force, kicked off the briefing by announcing he will travel to Texas, Arizona and Florida next week.

Everyone is wearing masks including Secret Service, except for Pence and his staff. The vice president did have a mask on when he first took the stage, but removed it to speak.

1 hr 33 min ago

Oklahoma records 395 new coronavirus cases

From CNN's Pierre Meilhan

Oklahoma has recorded 395 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the state’s Department of Health said Friday.

There is now a total of at least 12,343 cases, including 377 deaths, in the state, according to the agency.

1 hr 47 min ago

Soon: White House coronavirus task force holds first public briefing in nearly two months

Vice President Mike Pence is holding a public coronavirus task force briefing soon, the first formal public meeting since April 27.

The briefing comes a day after the US saw a record number of new coronavirus cases in a single day with 37,077 reported Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Thursday's total eclipsed the previous high on April 24, when 36,291 new coronavirus cases were reported across the country.

At least 32 states are seeing an increase in cases of Covid-19, and California, Oklahoma and Texas are seeing fresh high peaks.

The briefing will not take place at the White House, but at the Department of Health and Human Services, according to a schedule released by the White House.

Since Pence was tapped to lead the coronavirus task force on February 27, there have been a total of 47 briefings at the White House, most led by President Trump, and a few led by the vice president.

In recent days, Trump has tried to declare the pandemic "over" despite the rising numbers, and has instead focused his administration's energy on reopening the economy.

According to White House schedule update, Trump is no longer traveling to Bedminster, New Jersey this weekend.

CNN's John King explains where US Covid-19 figures stand now in comparison to the last public task force briefing on April 27: