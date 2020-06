Lines of cars wait at a coronavirus testing site outside of Hard Rock Stadium, Friday, June 26, in Miami Gardens, Florida Wilfredo Lee/AP

The US had its biggest one-day jump in new coronavirus cases on Friday, with 40,173 cases reported nationwide, according to data from according to Johns Hopkins University.

That brings the national total to 2,462,472 cases and 125,045 related deaths.

The first known US coronavirus-related death was on February 6 -- 141 days ago, according to CNN reporting.