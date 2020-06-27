World
Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Jessie Yeung, Brett McKeehan and Tara John, CNN

Updated 0922 GMT (1722 HKT) June 27, 2020
16 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
3 min ago

The US is approaching 2.5 million coronavirus cases

From CNN’s Rebekah Riess and Ethan Cohen

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. 
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.  Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

The US now has at least 2,467,837 coronavirus cases and 125,039 related deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The country has seen its case and death figures spike dramatically this week, leading to a halt in reopening plans and reinstated restrictions in some states.

On Friday, the US reported 45,255 new cases and 629 deaths. The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

If Saturday sees similar figures, the country could tip past 2.5 million cases -- and health experts warn this is only the beginning of the pandemic.

See our live tracker of cases nationwide:

Tracking Covid-19 cases in the US
RELATED

Tracking Covid-19 cases in the US

17 min ago

Measures to protect Trump from the coronavirus scale up even as he seeks to move on

From CNN's Kevin Liptak and Kaitlan Collins

US President Donald Trump appears ready to move on from a still-raging coronavirus pandemic -- skipping the first White House task force briefing in months and moving the event out of the White House itself.

But the measures meant to protect him from catching the virus have scaled up dramatically.

Trump has voiced escalating concern about how it would appear if he contracted the coronavirus and has insisted on steps to protect himself, even as he refuses to wear a mask in public and agitates for large campaign rallies where the virus could spread.

Thorough disinfection: When he travels to locations where the virus is surging, every venue the President enters is inspected for potential areas of contagion by advance security and medical teams, according to people familiar with the arrangements. Bathrooms designated for the President's use are scrubbed and sanitized before he arrives.

Rigorous testing: While the White House phases out steps such as temperature checks and required mask-wearing in the West Wing -- changes meant to signal the country is moving on -- those around the President still undergo regular testing. Staff maintain a close accounting of who will come into contact with Trump to ensure they receive tests.

Trump's health status: The President's most recent physical results showed his cholesterol is lower than when he first took office. But other aspects of his health remain unknown. The summary of results provided by his doctor this year did not include the same level of detail Trump provided in 2018, when he insisted he be administrated a mental acuity test to put to rest questions about his sharpness.

Read the full story here:

Measures to protect Trump from coronavirus scale up even as he seeks to move on
RELATED

Measures to protect Trump from coronavirus scale up even as he seeks to move on

46 min ago

Travel relief for Britons as government reviews two-week quarantine

From CNN’s Luke McGee and Vasco Cotovio in London

Travel agreements will be announced with European countries next week.
Travel agreements will be announced with European countries next week.

The British government says it will announce travel agreements with countries such as France, Greece and Spain next week as it reviews its policy of imposing a 14-day quarantine for travellers arriving in Britain.

“Countries have been classified as green, amber and red depending on their risk assessment, informed by factors including the prevalence of coronavirus within the country, our confidence in the reliability of their data, and crucially the trajectory of the disease in the country,” a government statement read. “Low risk countries in the green and amber categories will be exempt from public health measures at the border.”

A full list of the low risk countries will be published next week and travel to those destinations will be able to resume the following week.

“Our new risk-assessment system will enable us to carefully open a number of safe travel routes around the world -- giving people the opportunity for a summer holiday abroad and boosting the UK economy through tourism and business,” a government spokesperson said.

“But we will not hesitate to put on the brakes if any risks re-emerge, and this system will enable us to take swift action to re-introduce self-isolation measures if new outbreaks occur overseas,” the spokesperson added.

The UK decided to slam its border shut as it emerged from one of the continent's worst coronavirus outbreaks in early June. Critics said the 14-day quarantine would torpedo the last shreds of hope for its travel industry.

Read more here:

Has the UK just canceled summer by imposing a 14-day quarantine?
RELATED

Has the UK just canceled summer by imposing a 14-day quarantine?

By Joe Minihane, CNN

1 hr 37 min ago

US officials say they appreciate European transparency over coronavirus travel ban

From CNN's Kylie Atwood

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives for a press conference at the State Department in Washington, DC on June 24.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives for a press conference at the State Department in Washington, DC on June 24. Mandel Ngan/AP

Several diplomats told CNN on Friday that the European Union will likely ban American travelers as the bloc begins to open up international travel, over fears of the spiking infections in the US.

In response, a US State Department official told CNN, “We appreciate the transparency and concerted efforts of our European partners and allies to combat this pandemic, and we are committed to coordinating with them as we look forward to reopening our economies and easing restrictions.”

The official also quoted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said earlier this week that the US was working with "our friends in the EU proper to determine how it is we can best safely reopen international travel."

"We have to make sure that we have all of the elements in place to reopen travel between the EU and the United States," Pompeo said at a press briefing. "I’m very confident that in the coming weeks we’ll figure that out as between not only the United States and the EU, but the United States and other parts of the world too."

2 hr 17 min ago

Colombia reports its highest one-day surge in coronavirus cases

From CNN’s Luke Henderson and Stefano Pozzebon

A worker disinfects taxis outside the El Dorado airport in Bogota, Colombia, on June 25.
A worker disinfects taxis outside the El Dorado airport in Bogota, Colombia, on June 25. Fernando Vergara/AP

Colombia reported 3,843 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday -- the country's biggest single-day jump in cases so far.

It also reported 157 new deaths.

The country now has at least 80,811 cases and 2,786 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Colombia has the fifth-highest number of cases among the Latin American countries. The list is topped by Brazil, Peru, Chile and Mexico.

2 hr 17 min ago

India has more than half a million coronavirus cases

From CNN’s Manveena Suri in New Delhi and Isaac Yee in Hong Kong

 

A health worker takes a swab test for the novel coronavirus of a woman during a free medical checkup in Mumbai, India, on Friday, June 26.
A health worker takes a swab test for the novel coronavirus of a woman during a free medical checkup in Mumbai, India, on Friday, June 26. Rafiq Maqbool/AP

On Saturday, India's health ministry said it had recorded 18,552 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours -- its biggest daily jump so far.

The figure tipped the national total past half a million, with India now reporting 508,953 confirmed cases to date.

More than 295,000 of those cases have recovered, according to the health ministry.

The health ministry also recorded 384 new deaths in the past day, raising the toll to 15,685.

The fresh infections came as the Delhi government announced that serological surveys will be conducted across the city. The surveys will help officials understand the spread of infection and develop a "comprehensive strategy," the government said.

2 hr 42 min ago

Texas governor says "in hindsight" he reopened bars too soon

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott KVIA

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott acknowledged on Friday that he had allowed the state's bars to reopen too soon. 

“If I could go back and redo anything, it probably would’ve been to slow down the opening of bars," he said in an interview with CNN affiliate KVIA.

"Now seeing in the aftermath of how quickly the coronavirus spread in the bar setting – you know, a bar setting in reality just doesn’t work with a pandemic. People go to bars to get close and to drink and to socialize. And that’s the kind of thing that stokes the spread of the coronavirus. So, sure, in hindsight it may have been better to have slowed the opening of the bar setting," he said.

Texas has seen its case numbers spike dramatically this week. The state reported its highest daily jump in new cases on Thursday, while Friday saw 5,707 new cases and 28 more related deaths.

1 hr 49 min ago

Every single beauty salon worker in Beijing is being tested for the coronavirus

From CNN's Shawn Deng in Beijing and Isaac Yee in Hong Kong

A man wearing a face mask gets his hair cut by a barber in Beijing on March 6. (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
A man wearing a face mask gets his hair cut by a barber in Beijing on March 6. (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images) STR/AFP/Getty Images

China recorded 21 new coronavirus cases on Friday -- including 17 which were locally transmitted in Beijing, according to the country's National Health Commission.

The other four were imported cases, reported in Guangdong, Shanghai and Gansu.

Twelve more asymptomatic cases were also confirmed nationwide. The NHC counts these asymptomatic positive cases separately.

The new cases come after Beijing’s Hairdressing and Beauty Association issued an emergency notice requiring all staff at hair, nail and beauty salons to be tested for the virus, according to the state-run Beijing Daily newspaper. 

The report added that customers entering salons will continue to have their temperature taken and present their health QR codes, which are color-coded to represent a person's health status and risk level.

3 hr 11 min ago

Los Angeles health care system risks being overwhelmed, county health director warns

An aerial view of people in cars lined up to be tested for COVID-19 at Dodger Stadium amid the coronavirus pandemic on June 26, in Los Angeles, California.
An aerial view of people in cars lined up to be tested for COVID-19 at Dodger Stadium amid the coronavirus pandemic on June 26, in Los Angeles, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Los Angeles County's health care system could be overwhelmed “without immediate actions to slow the spread" of Covid-19, a public health expert has warned.

The county has a total of 93,232 cases and 3,267 deaths so far.

“While we did anticipate increases in cases as sectors reopened, we did not expect the increases to be this steep this quickly,” county Department of Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said in a press release on Friday. “Without immediate actions to slow the spread, we risk having too many people requiring hospital care and possibly overwhelming our healthcare system."

The department has reported increases in cases, hospitalizations and the positivity rate for testing in recent weeks, according to the press release. 

##Reopening