As of Sunday evening, JHU reported 500,108 global deaths, with the United States holding the highest death toll.
The US has witnessed 125,747 deaths from Covid-19, according to JHU, accounting for more than a quarter of the global total.
Drive-through and walk-up testing are still available throughout Florida despite long wait times
Drive-through and walk-up sites for coronavirus and antibody testing are still available at multiple sites throughout Florida, according to Mike Jachles, spokesman for the State Division of Emergency Management Covid test sites.
During a Sunday press conference, Jachles said that wait times have been "considerably less" this weekend than what was seen last week.
The testing site at the Hard Rock parking lot in Miami Gardens has surpassed 43,000 tests since the site opened at the end of March, Jachles said. It remains open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
There have been upticks in tests over the past week at the Miami Beach Convention Center, Jachles said.
Jachles encouraged those that are both symptomatic and asymptomatic to get tested for the virus.
You could just show up. Anyone that's 18 or over regardless of whether you're sick or not," Jachles said. "In fact, we really want the people that don't have the symptoms to get tested, that's the important thing, because of the asymptomatic characteristics of the Covid-19 virus."
About 1.8 million people have been tested statewide, according to Jachles.
Antibody testing is also available at some sites, with results being given sometimes as soon as 20 minutes, Jachles said. Those tests are through blood draw.
Jachles said that people planning on getting a test through a drive-through site should be prepared to wait by having air conditioning in their car and a full tank of gas.
If people can't endure long waits, or if they are highly symptomatic, they should contact their health care provider or schedule an appointment at one of the sites that is taking appointments for testing, Jachles said.
Jachles said there is no timetable for ending testing at these sites.
"The word from the Division of Emergency Management is we're committed to continuing this testing for as long as it's needed. We have the division of emergency management, before the National Guard, dozens of nurses on site, committed, that have been here for many days working long days and will continue to conduct the testing, as long as it's needed," Jachels said.
Israeli health minister warns second wave of Covid-19 infections has begun
Israel's health minister warned a second wave of Covid-19 infections has begun, as new cases of the coronavirus soar in a country that appeared to have it well under control just a few weeks ago.
The number of new infections in Israel has reached more than 500 daily, just a few weeks after the government started reopening the country. In mid-May there were approximately 20 new infections a day, with the number sometimes down in single figures.
Edelstein targeted his anger at anyone not taking Covid-19 seriously.
"I hear people saying: why are you creating panic? A few elderly people will die, so what? To any person who thinks like this, I say, ‘Imagine your grandfather or grandmother among those elderly,'" Edelstein said.
Tennessee announces delay in reporting Covid-19 data due to technical difficulties with database
The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) will not issue data on Covid-19 cases and tests on Sunday due to an unplanned shutdown of the state surveillance system, according to a statement issued this afternoon.
The TDH uses the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System Base (NBS) to manage local, state and territorial health departments' reportable disease data, and sends it to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a news release. This system houses data for all reportable diseases in the state, including Covid-19.
Around 3 a.m. Sunday, the element of NBS that imports laboratory results encountered an unexplained shutdown, the health department said. The issue was corrected by TDH and state technology teams, and lab imports to NBS were restarted by noon, the health department said.
However, due to the backlog and unexpected shutdown, a limited number of Covid-19 results were imported into NBS in the past 24 hours. Since the data is incomplete, TDH made the decision to not release numbers today.
TDH notes that the technical difficulties may also cause a delay in notifying those who have tested positive for Covid-19.
Anti-Trump Republican group's new ad slams President over coronavirus deaths hitting 'Greatest Generation'
A group formed by anti-Trump Republicans will air a new ad Sunday that slams President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic for the deaths of World War II veterans and other senior citizens who belonged to the "Greatest Generation."
The advertisement, which will launch Sunday with a $100,000 digital buy in targeted markets, will be seen first in Florida, Arizona, Texas and South Carolina, states that are defined in large part by their military communities. The states have also experienced recent spikes in coronavirus cases.
John Orloff, one of the writers behind the iconic HBO drama about World War II, "Band of Brothers," wrote the Lincoln Project spot.
Lincoln Project co-founder Reed Galen said Trump's record on the pandemic deserves to be on the ballot in November.
"Americans should judge Trump on his inhumanity for accepting us as expendable," Galen said.
Florida governor says GOP convention is a work in progress and “it will be fine” by August
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he "look(s) forward" to the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville in August.
CNN's Natasha Chen asked the governor if he has assured President Trump the convention would be allowed to take place without any mask requirements after DeSantis said residents should stay away from closed spaces, crowds and close contact, what he calls "the three C's."
"It's a work in progress, we're going to try to get to yes ... Obviously we're in a dynamic situation," DeSantis said. "It will be fine by the time. It's a couple months away, and we look forward to seeing that.”
The convention is slated for August 24–27 in Charlotte, North Carolina and Jacksonville, Florida.
Texas Medical Center published incomplete data on ICU beds Saturday. Governor calls for accurate and timely data
The Texas Medical Center released a statement Sunday saying that an incomplete slide deck, or presentation page, was posted yesterday to their website. This means there was insufficient information on the number of ICU beds amid the coronavirus pandemic.
This statement comes amid concerns that the Texas Medical Center had stopped publishing updated data on Intensive Care Unit bed availability in the Houston area.
"Yesterday the TMC posted an incomplete slide deck in order to allow time to fully develop a number of new slides. The new slides as well as a number of updated slides that were absent yesterday will be released later today. Collectively they will provide a more comprehensive and accurate description of the current status," TMC said in the statement.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told CNN Sunday that he noticed data was down for Friday and Saturday.
"That information was provided for the last, well over the last month, I would get those numbers every morning. So I noticed that I didn't get them Friday and Saturday," Turner said. "I've had some conversations and I think we're all on the same page. And that should be coming back as of tomorrow."
Right now, especially when the numbers are surging in the wrong direction, information is very important," Turner said. "We need to be transparent as much as possible."
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott spoke with hospital executives earlier in the week and told them that they need to provide accurate and timely data on Covid-19 as often as possible, an Abbott spokesperson told CNN.
California governor closes bars in seven counties
Citing the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered bars closed in seven counties including Los Angeles County.
The other counties: Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, San Joaquin and Tulare.
Vice President Mike Pence encourages young people to get tested and people to wear masks
Vice President Mike Pence has encouraged young Americans to get a coronavirus test if they have concerns.
During his briefing with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Pence discussed how they can “accelerate results of testing.” He said he would take the feedback to the White House Coronavirus Task Force and the administration’s private partners.
President Trump has repeatedly downplayed the need for increased testing. At his Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally last week he suggested that he had asked for testing to be slowed down.
Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator, told reporters that Texas health officials are seeing an increase in hospitalization rates among 20- to 40-year-olds, which she said indicated there is a large percentage in this age group who are positive but were asymptomatic.
Pence also encouraged Americans to wear masks, but again deferred to local ordinances for mask requirements.
“If your local officials in consultation with the state are directing you to wear a mask, we encourage everyone to wear a mask in the affected areas and where you can't maintain social distancing, wearing a mask is just a good idea and it will, we know, from experience, will slow the spread of the coronavirus,” Pence said at a briefing at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas on Sunday.
Later in the briefing, Birx said, “I'm really appealing to every Texan to wear a mask.” Pence and Birx both stressed that younger Americans need to take steps to protect older Americans.
This is a moment where you really have -- we have to put our arms around and protect the most vulnerable among us and particularly seniors with underlying health conditions are precisely those for whom the worst outcomes occur,” Pence said.
Pence wore a mask earlier Sunday while visiting a church but has not always worn masks in public events.