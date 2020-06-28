World
Live Updates

Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Julia Hollingsworth, Jenni Marsh and Tara John, CNN

Updated 7:22 a.m. ET, June 28, 2020
35 min ago

JUST IN: Global coronavirus cases surpass 10 million

From CNN's Hande Atay Alam in Atlanta

Volunteers, health care workers and doctors participate in a protest in April in Miami.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 10 million on Sunday, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The terrible milestone comes six months after initial cases were first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in mid-December, before continuing to spread across the globe.

Covid-19 has infected 10,001,527 and killed at least 499,123 people globally.

The figure comes as numerous countries like the UK ease lockdown restrictions, yet the pandemic continues to course through nations. Countries like Germany, which effectively handled the first wave, are seeing an uptick in new infections -- a problem that experts say will recur until a vaccine is found.

Other countries are seeing more than 10,000 infections a day. In India, authorities are scrambling to open a Covid-19 treatment facility to deal with the surge in cases in the nation's capital, New Delhi.

The US leads with the most deaths and confirmed cases worldwide. There are at least 2,510,323 coronavirus cases and 125,539 deaths from the disease in the country.

After managing to slow the spread in May, coronavirus numbers have skyrocketed in inland states, including Texas and Arizona. Now only two US states are reporting a decline in new cases compared to last week -- Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Florida reported 9,585 new coronavirus cases Saturday, a single-day record high since the start of the pandemic. The number rivals that of New York's peak in daily cases in early April.

Track the spread of the virus here:

17 min ago

Coronavirus cases in the US top 2.51 million

From CNN's Rebekah Riess

There are at least 2,510,323 cases of coronavirus in the US, and at least 125,539 people have died in the country from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases in the United States.

On Sunday, Johns Hopkins has reported 172 new cases. 

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other U.S. territories, as well as repatriated cases.

1 hr 46 min ago

The pandemic could lead to longer power outages following a hurricane, industry leaders warn

From CNN's Meteorologist Tyler Mauldin

The massive eye of Hurricane Florence is shown from space in 2018.
Power companies across hurricane-prone states are forced to face a prospect they've never dealt with before: restoring power after a major storm amid a global pandemic.

Long restoration times are likely depending on how the coronavirus plays out during the six-month Atlantic hurricane season, which started June 1 and is predicted to be extremely active.

"While we are committed to restoring power to customers as quickly as possible following a hurricane, I am not willing to sacrifice safety for speed," Florida Power & Light Company President and CEO Eric Silagy noted Friday after the company concluded its two-week storm preparedness drill.

"The No. 1 priority of every employee and contractor working to restore power is to return home safely to loved ones," he said. "This has always been at the core of our hurricane response and it remains at the heart of everything we do this hurricane season."

It means everyone living in hurricane-prone communities must be ready to be without power longer following a major hurricane. Just as important is adding hand sanitizer and face masks to a storm-preparedness checklist, as well as checking with local emergency management officials for changes to shelters and evacuation orders due to the coronavirus.

Read the full article:

2 hr 38 min ago

The US is more alone than ever, just at the moment the world needs its leadership

Analysis by CNN's Nic Robertson

The United States is in uncharted territory, on an exponential path to becoming a Covid-19 pariah and an unreliable ally to its friends.

America's fall in global esteem is turning into an international horror show as the world watches the superpower struggle to match the efforts of many poorer nations to get the coronavirus pandemic under control.

Three-and-a-half years of President Donald Trump in office has changed America's international reputation and perhaps its future role in a way that seemed unimaginable when he took the oath of office on the steps on the Lincoln Memorial on January 20, 2017.

He set the tone in the drizzle that day: "We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies, and destroying our jobs."

Trump's early decisions were deliberate, turbulent and at times seemed giddy.

Three days after his inauguration, he abandoned the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a potentially lucrative 12-nation Pacific trade deal. Executive Order 13769 swiftly followed, banning citizens of seven Muslim nations from travel to the US.

So when European Union leaders gathered in Malta for an emergency summit in February 2017, "America First" was very much on their minds. EU Council President Donald Tusk wrote to the bloc's leaders: "The change in Washington puts the European Union in a difficult situation; with the new administration seeming to put into question the last 70 years of American foreign policy." 

Read the full analysis here.

3 hr 36 min ago

For the first time this year, China's industrial firms have posted profit gains

From CNN's Anna Kam

An employee works at a textile machine factory in Lianyungang in China's eastern Jiangsu province on June 15.
An employee works at a textile machine factory in Lianyungang in China's eastern Jiangsu province on June 15. STR/AFP/Getty Images

Chinese industrial firms have posted profit gains for the first time in 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics said Sunday. 

In May, firms reported a 6% rise in profits, year on year, the National Bureau of Statistics said Sunday in a statement. By comparison, profits in April fell by 4.3%, compared to the same month last year.

The bureau said May's results are an indication that business activity is slowly improving. Lockdowns across China in February to contain the coronavirus outbreak caused many businesses to stop working.

5 hr 19 min ago

India reports biggest single-day jump with over 19,000 new Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Rishabh Pratap

Staff at Shiva's Signature hair salon wearing Personal Protective Equipment suits and face shields attend customers after personal grooming services were allowed to resume following relaxation of lockdown norms amidst Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai on June 28, 2020. - India now has more than 500,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to government figures released on June 27 that showed a record daily leap of 18,500 new infections. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP) (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)
Staff at Shiva's Signature hair salon wearing Personal Protective Equipment suits and face shields attend customers after personal grooming services were allowed to resume following relaxation of lockdown norms amidst Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai on June 28, 2020. - India now has more than 500,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to government figures released on June 27 that showed a record daily leap of 18,500 new infections. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP) (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images) Indranil Mukherjee/AFP/Getty Images

India reported 19,906 new coronavirus cases on Sunday -- the country's biggest one-day jump.

Another 410 deaths due to the pandemic were recorded, according to India’s Health Ministry.

That brings India's total reported coronavirus cases to 528,859, including 16,095 deaths and 309,712 recovered cases.

The west Indian state of Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country, with 159,133 reported cases.

That's followed by national capital Delhi, which has reported 80,188 cases.

Read more about Delhi's outbreak here.

5 hr 20 min ago

A 10,000-bed Covid-19 facility is set to open in India

From CNN's Rishabh Pratap

A new 10,000-bed Covid-19 treatment facility is set to open in south Delhi this week.

It will be India's largest Covid-19 facility.

Starting Sunday, 2,000 beds will be operational, while the remaining 8,000 beds will come into use from Wednesday, according to the Delhi government.

India’s Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the facility Saturday.

“This 10,000-bed center would provide huge relief to the people of Delhi,” tweeted Shah on Saturday.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police have taken over the facility and will oversee its administration and operations, confirmed the home minister.

"I applaud our courageous ITBP personnel, who would be operating this Covid care facility during these trying times. Their commitment to serve the nation and people of Delhi is unparalleled," Shah tweeted.

As of Sunday, Delhi has reported 80,188 coronavirus cases, including 2,558 deaths, according to India’s Health Ministry.

5 hr 47 min ago

There are at least 2.5M coronavirus cases in the United States

From CNN’s Rebekah Riess

Community outreach specialist Rogelio Bucio collects patient information as they wait in line at a walk up Covid-19 testing site on June 27, in Dallas, Texas.
Community outreach specialist Rogelio Bucio collects patient information as they wait in line at a walk up Covid-19 testing site on June 27, in Dallas, Texas. Montinique Monroe/Getty Images

There are at least 2,510,151 cases of coronavirus in the United States, including at least 125,539 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally.

On Saturday, Johns Hopkins reported 42,597 new cases and 500 additional deaths. The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

For the latest Johns Hopkins University US numbers, check hereCNN’s map, using JHU data, continues to refresh every 15 mins.

5 hr 48 min ago

All travelers returning to one Australian state will be tested before being released from quarantine

From CNN's Sol Han

Premier of Victoria, Daniel Andrews, speaks during a press conference on June 28, in Melbourne, Australia.
Premier of Victoria, Daniel Andrews, speaks during a press conference on June 28, in Melbourne, Australia. Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

All those returning to the Australian state of Victoria will need to test negative for coronavirus before being released from quarantine, says Victoria premier Daniel Andrews.

Victoria is the only state in Australia that has been testing returned travelers twice – on day three and day 11.

Starting Sunday, the day 11 test will become mandatory and those who refuse to comply will be required to remain in quarantine for another 10 days.

Andrews also said that some suburbs could be put under a stay-at-home order or some sort of lockdown, if needed.

“I’m not announcing that today, but there’s been some talk in the media today about those sort of suburban lockdowns," he said. "I’m hoping it doesn’t get to that.”

The background: Victoria has seen a spike in cases over the past two weeks. Last Friday, the state said it would launch a targeted testing program, allowing residents in 10 suburbs to receive free testing for the next 10 days.

In total, 40,000 tests have been conducted since the program was launched.

Andrews said the current situation is “much like a bushfire."

"Putting this out is challenging, containing it, though, is something that we can do.”