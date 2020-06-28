Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Staff at Shiva's Signature hair salon wearing Personal Protective Equipment suits and face shields attend customers after personal grooming services were allowed to resume following relaxation of lockdown norms amidst Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai on June 28, 2020. - India now has more than 500,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to government figures released on June 27 that showed a record daily leap of 18,500 new infections. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP) (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images) Indranil Mukherjee/AFP/Getty Images

India reported 19,906 new coronavirus cases on Sunday -- the country's biggest one-day jump.

Another 410 deaths due to the pandemic were recorded, according to India’s Health Ministry.

That brings India's total reported coronavirus cases to 528,859, including 16,095 deaths and 309,712 recovered cases.

The west Indian state of Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country, with 159,133 reported cases.

That's followed by national capital Delhi, which has reported 80,188 cases.

