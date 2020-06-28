Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

India reported 19,906 new coronavirus cases on Sunday -- the country's biggest one-day jump.
Another 410 deaths due to the pandemic were recorded, according to India’s Health Ministry.
That brings India's total reported coronavirus cases to 528,859, including 16,095 deaths and 309,712 recovered cases.
The west Indian state of Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country, with 159,133 reported cases.
That's followed by national capital Delhi, which has reported 80,188 cases.
Read more about Delhi's outbreak here.