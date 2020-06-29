It's just past 10.30 a.m in London and 3 p.m. in New Delhi. Here's the latest

If you’re just joining us, here’s the latest on the global Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 500,000 people have died from the coronavirus, and more than 10.1 million cases have now been recorded worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

US "window is closing": A large proportion of these cases are in the United States, where Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar warned Sunday that the "window is closing" for the country to get the pandemic under control, as confirmed cases are surging in a majority of the country and some states are dealing with record numbers of hospitalizations.

Only two US states are reporting a decline in new coronavirus cases compared to last week: Connecticut and Rhode Island.

A rise was reported in a staggering 36 states, including Florida, which some experts have cautioned could be the next epicenter for infections. Officials there and across the US are also warning of an increase in cases among younger people.

China locks down province of 400,000 after just 18 new cases: China isn't taking any chances of a second wave gripping the country -- despite having largely contained its outbreak in recent months.

In stark contrast to the relaxing of restrictions amid spiking infection rates in the US and parts of Europe, about 400,000 people have been placed under strict lockdown in Anxin county, in the central province of Hebei, near Beijing, after just 18 fresh cases were detected.

India sees more than 100,000 new infections in six days: India has recorded its biggest one-day jump in new coronavirus cases for the eighth consecutive day, after 19,459 new cases were reported on Monday, according to the country's health ministry.

India has now seen more than 100,000 new Covid-19 infections in the past six days alone.

Three of the country's states -- West Bengal, Jharkhand and Assam -- are extending lockdown measures past June 30, the date that the country's final stage of nationwide lockdown is set to lift.

Australian "testing blitz" returns "concerning" results: The fourth day of a coronavirus "testing blitz" in the Australian state of Victoria returned 75 positive results on Sunday, Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos announced Monday.

Sunday’s count was the 14th consecutive day of double-digit increases in new coronavirus cases in Victoria -- and the largest single-daily increase reported by the state since March 30. “I think it’s a concerning number,” said Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton, adding: “I think it will get worse before it gets better.”

Latin America sees surge in cases as some countries re-open: Brazil reported 30,476 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, as some areas continue the reopening process, bringing the country's total number of cases to 1,344,143. The death toll stands at 57,622, while the country continues reopening measures in certain areas -- Rio de Janeiro city issued a decree Friday allowing the public to attend stadiums to watch soccer matches of the local Carioca Championship.

Meanwhile in Mexico, 4,050 new coronavirus cases were reported Sunday, according to the Mexican Health Ministry. The new numbers come as Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced the country's capital, Mexico City, is set to begin a gradual reopening process Monday.

Mexico has the 7th highest number of Covid-19 deaths worldwide, with a total death toll of 26,648.