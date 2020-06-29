Cuomo urges Trump to issue executive order requiring everyone to wear masks  

NY1/Pool

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the federal government abandoned its responsibility in fighting the coronavirus.

“It is time to wake up America. The White House has been in denial on coronavirus from the get-go and the federal response has just been wrong. That’s not a political statement. If you look at the facts, that’s exactly what it says," Cuomo said.

Cuomo asked President Trump to do two things:

Sign an executive order directing everyone to wear a mask akin to what New York did two months ago. To wear a mask. “Let the president lead by example and let the president put a mask on it," Cuomo said.

“They should start telling the people of this country the truth,” Cuomo said.

The governor also said reopening fast was not good for the economy and while the economy reopening is important, Cuomo noted, “When that virus spikes, the market goes down, not up.”

“This was not a smart policy to rush reopening. It did not help the economy. It’s the exact opposite.”

Cuomo said the federal government has only set up 41 testing sites across the country compared to 750 sites set up in in New York by others including local governments.