Canada's Trudeau: "Things are continuing to move in the right direction" 

CTV

As the neighboring United States continues to see an increase in Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, Canadian Prime Minister Justice Trudeau said Monday that his country is "continuing to move in the right direction."

"After a very challenging spring, things are continuing to move in the right direction," Trudeau said during his daily briefing. "Nationally, the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths is declining over time and that's because Canadians are doing their part. You took this seriously. You followed public health instructions and made sacrifices so we could get this virus under control."

Trudeau said his government is continuing to watch the US and will put "the safety of Canadians at the very top of our priority list."

He said safety is the reason he decided to extend the border measures with the US until July 21.

"What the situation we are seeing in the United States and elsewhere highlights for us is that even as our economy is recovering, we need to make sure we are continuing to remain vigilant individually and collectively," Trudeau said. "We need to continue to be careful even as we reopen so we don't lose all the significant progress we made through some very difficult sacrifices by Canadians over the past couple of months."

Trudeau said his government will continue working with the US to determine what measures will need to be in place come August.

While Trudeau said his government will continue providing updates on Covid-19 statistics, he announced he will be reducing the number of coronavirus-related briefings to a few times a week.