US reports more than 38,000 new Covid-19 cases

This teen invented a watch that warns you about touching your face so you don't catch coronavirus
From CNN's Alaa Elassar
We touch our faces for many reasons: to groom, to gesture, to scratch. The act can even be soothing in times of stress.
But in the midst of a pandemic, such an ordinary habit can quickly turn fatal -- with our hands transferring germs from contaminated surfaces to our eyes, ears, noses or mouths.
That's what inspired 15-year-old Max Melia from the United Kingdom to invent Vybpro, a watch that can help stop people from subconsciously touching their faces and possibly contracting the coronavirus.
"Watching this pandemic unfold on the news, it was clear the devastating effect it was having on people's lives across the world," Max told CNN. "However it wasn't until I saw the severity of the virus first-hand, when both my parents contracted Covid-19, that I truly appreciated just what we were dealing with."
The watch works by recognizing gestures that are associated with hand movements toward the face. Combining unique technology and algorithms to differentiate between predicted face touchings and other hand movements, the watch vibrates every time a wearer's hand gets close to the face. Max recommends people to wear one watch on each wrist to monitor the movements of both hands.
Max and his mother, Natalie Melia, first came up with the idea in 2018 when the family was discussing ways to prevent the cold and flu. But when the coronavirus pandemic began affecting people worldwide, the rising death toll inspired Max to get to work.
India records highest daily increase in new coronavirus cases for eighth consecutive day
From CNN's Swati Gupta in New Delhi
India has recorded its biggest one-day jump in new coronavirus cases for the eighth consecutive day, after 19,459 new cases were reported on Monday, according to the country's health ministry.
India has now seen more than 100,000 new Covid-19 infections in the past six days alone.
The total number of coronavirus infections recorded in India now stands at 548,318, with 16,475 deaths, the ministry said.
Of those infected, more than 320,000 have recovered from the virus.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, more than 8 million tests have been conducted in India, with more than 170,000 tests conducted Sunday.
2 hr 13 min ago
Japan registers largest increase in new coronavirus cases since lifting emergency
From CNN's Yoko Wakatsuki in Tokyo
Japan recorded 112 new coronavirus infections on Sunday -- the highest single-day jump since May 25 when the country lifted its state of emergency, the country's health ministry announced Monday.
The ministry said it also registered one additional coronavirus-related death.
New coronavirus cases have been steadily rising in Japan in recent days, with more than 100 new daily cases registered for the second time in the past three days.
The country's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Monday that the government does not believe it's necessary to reimpose a state of emergency.
Suga said the recent surge is the result of the increased proactive testing of those in close contact with the patients who have tested positive for the virus.
Japan's capital, Tokyo, recorded its highest daily increase in new cases in about two months, posting 60 new cases on Sunday. Tokyo has reported a total of 6,114 cases.
Japan has reported a total of 18,366 coronavirus cases, including 972 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
2 hr 47 min ago
Australian state of Victoria sees highest daily coronavirus case count in months
From CNN’s Angus Watson in Sydney
The fourth day of a coronavirus "testing blitz" in the Australian state of Victoria returned 75 positive results on Sunday, Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos announced Monday.
Sunday’s count was the 14th consecutive day of double-digit increases in new coronavirus cases in Victoria -- and the largest single-daily increase reported by the state since March 30.
Of the 75 cases, 74 were considered to be locally transmitted, according to the Victorian Department of Health.
“I think it’s a concerning number,” said Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton, adding: “I think it will get worse before it gets better.”
Testing blitz: Victorian authorities said 15,000 people were tested on Sunday and 53,000 since the "blitz" began on June 25, with tests being offered to all people living in 10 targeted hotspots in the state. The Victorian state government has sought help from the Australian Defence Force to conduct extra tests.
There are currently 288 active cases in Victoria, with nine people in hospital in intensive care, according to the Victorian Department of Health. Victoria is home to one of Australia's largest cities, Melbourne.
Elsewhere in Australia: New South Wales -- home to Sydney, and Australia’s worst hit state since the beginning of the pandemic -- recorded just seven new daily cases as of 8 p.m. local time Sunday, according to its health department.
Australia has reported a total of 7,764 coronavirus cases, including 104 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
3 hr ago
Mexico reports 4,000 new coronavirus cases as capital city prepares to reopen
From journalist Karol Suarez in Mexico City
Mexico reported 4,050 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, according to the country's health ministry.
The country's total number of confirmed cases now stands at 216,852.
The ministry also reported 267 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 26,648.
The new numbers come as Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced the country's capital, Mexico City, is set to begin a gradual reopening process Monday.
Mexico has recorded the seventh highest number of Covid-19 deaths worldwide.
Fauci says Covid-19 vaccine may not get US to herd immunity if too many people refuse to get it
From CNN's Elizabeth Cohen
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he would "settle" for a Covid-19 vaccine that's 70% to 75% effective, but that this incomplete protection, coupled with the fact that many Americans say they won't get a coronavirus vaccine, makes it "unlikely" that the US will achieve sufficient levels of immunity to quell the outbreak.
With government support, three coronavirus vaccines are expected to be studied in large-scale clinical trials in the next three months.
"The best we've ever done is measles, which is 97 to 98% effective," said Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "That would be wonderful if we get there. I don't think we will. I would settle for (a) 70, 75% effective vaccine."
A CNN poll last month found one-third of Americans said they would not try to get vaccinated against Covid, even if the vaccine is widely available and low cost.
In an interview Friday, CNN asked Fauci whether a vaccine with 70% to 75% efficacy taken by only two-thirds of the population would provide herd immunity to the coronavirus.
"No -- unlikely," he answered.
Herd immunity is when a sufficient proportion of a population is immune to an infectious disease, either through prior illness or vaccination, so that spread from person to person unlikely.
The death toll currently stands at 501,206, with the United States holding the highest death toll.
The US has witnessed 125,793 deaths from Covid-19, according to JHU, accounting for more than a quarter of the global total.
3 hr 47 min ago
Only two US states are reporting a decline in new coronavirus cases
From CNN's Christina Maxouris and Eliott C. McLaughlin
Only two US states are reporting a decline in new coronavirus cases compared to last week: Connecticut and Rhode Island.
A rise was reported in a staggering 36 states, including Florida, which some experts have cautioned could be the next epicenter for infections. Officials there and across the United States are also warning of an increase in cases among younger people.
Florida reported 9,585 new coronavirus cases Saturday, a single-day high since the start of the pandemic. The number rivals those of New York's peak in early April (New York's new case tally Saturday was about 6% of Florida's). On Sunday, Florida's Department of Health reported another 8,530 new cases.
The ex-head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention contended the increase was actual, not an anomaly related to testing numbers, and warned more spread and deaths were in the country's future.