US reports more than 38,000 new Covid-19 cases

At least 38,845 new coronavirus cases and 264 deaths were reported in the United States on Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 2,548,996 Covid-19 cases have now been recorded in the US, including at least 125,804 virus-related fatalities, according to JHU's tally.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.

