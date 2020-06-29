India sets new guidelines for second phase of reopening as coronavirus cases soar

India will begin to implement looser restrictions in its second phase of reopening, India’s Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Monday, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address to the nation.
The latest numbers: It comes as India reported its biggest one-day jump in new coronavirus cases for the eighth consecutive day, after a record 19,459 new cases were reported on Monday, according to the country's health ministry.
India has now seen a total of more than 100,000 new infections just in the past six days. The total number of coronavirus infections in India is now at approximately 548,318, with at least 16,475 deaths.
Here's what will happen under the new guidelines:
- Domestic flights and train operation times to be expanded.
- Curfew will be enforced from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Shops will now be allowed to have more than five people inside.
- Schools, metro rail, theaters, bars, and gyms will all remain closed and large gatherings will continue to be banned until further notification.
The changes go into effect on July 1, but strict enforcement will continue in all containment zones. Government training institutions will be allowed to function starting July 15.
Persons above 65 years, people with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 are advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.