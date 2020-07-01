More than 10.4 million people worldwide have been infected with Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In many places, as countries reopen, coronavirus cases are on the rise. Here's the latest from around the world:
- "Significant increases" in US: Top US infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said he is "very concerned" with the increase in cases in some parts of the country and said he wouldn’t be surprised if the US begins to see new cases coming in at 100,000 a day, given current trends. According to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases in the United States, there are more than 2.6 million cases of coronavirus in the US and at least 127,417 people have died from coronavirus.
- Reopening plans halted: At least 16 US states have halted their reopening plans in response to a surge in new infections, but some health officials say the spread of coronavirus will be difficult to control. Experts have long warned that some states reopened far too soon and too quickly, cautioning the move could lead to more spikes in cases.
- Children may be able to spread coronavirus similarly to infected adults, study finds: It’s still unclear to what extent children may spread the coronavirus, but a new study suggests it is possible they can transmit it as easily as infected adults, Swiss researchers reported Tuesday.
- UN Security Council to adopt first Covid-19 ruling: After months of feuding between the US and China, the UN Security Council is on the verge of endorsing its first Covid-19 ruling, calling on countries to stop conflicts until after the pandemic has been contained. China had previously objected to the US wanting to lay the blame for the pandemic at its door, while the US had wanted to leave out all mention of the World Health Organization.
- US travelers barred from EU: The European Union has agreed to allow travelers from 14 countries outside the bloc to visit EU countries, months after it shut its external borders in response to the pandemic. The list does not include the US, which doesn't meet the criteria set by the EU for it to be considered a "safe country."