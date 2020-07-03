World
Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

Updated 6:24 a.m. ET, July 3, 2020
1 min ago

UK PM expresses “bitter regret” over coronavirus deaths in care homes

From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite in London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pictured leaving 10 Downing Street in London on July 1.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pictured leaving 10 Downing Street in London on July 1. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that he “bitterly” regrets the number of coronavirus-related deaths seen in care homes, telling British radio station LBC that there were “far too many” lives lost. 

“What happened was absolutely tragic, there's no question… we saw far too many lives lost in care homes and we mourn for everyone,” Johnson said Friday.

“I bitterly, bitterly regret every loss of life that we've had,” he added.

Addressing questions over why so many deaths were registered in care homes across the UK, the Prime Minister said he believes several factors must be considered. 

The UK government's handling of coronavirus in care homes has been widely criticized.

According to the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS), 19,394 care home resident deaths from the start of the pandemic until mid-June -- or 29.3% of all care home resident deaths -- involved Covid-19.

From March 2, of all hospital deaths involving Covid-19, 15.5% could be accounted for by care home residents, ONS said.

“I think a lot of different things came together...the governance of care homes, getting the messages across, making sure people understood what they had to do to protect against the disease,” Johnson said on Friday. 

“I think we'll have to look back at the whole issue of what happened in care homes in great, great detail,” he added. 

11 min ago

EU launches legal action against 10 member states over passenger refunds during coronavirus crisis

From CNN's James Frater in Brussels

The European Commission has launched infringement proceedings against 10 European Union member states for failing to protect the rights of passengers when journeys have had to be cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. 

National legislation in place in Czech Republic, Cyprus, Greece, France, Italy, Croatia, Lithuania, Poland, Portugal and Slovakia violates EU rules on travel, the Commission said Friday. 

Further action has also been launched against Greece and Italy for failing to protect bus, rail and ferry passengers. 

Under EU law, passengers have “the right to choose between reimbursement in money and other forms of refund, such as a voucher” if a flight has been cancelled and are expected to be reimbursed within two weeks. 

In the 10 aforementioned countries, the Commission says authorities are only allowing travel operators to “issue vouchers, instead of reimbursement in money,” or taking longer than 14 days to refund passengers. 

The Commission says throughout the crisis it has “consistently made clear that consumer rights remain valid in the current unprecedented context and national measures to support the industry must not lower them.”

The 10 countries now have two months to reply and prove to the Commission they have rectified these issues.

54 min ago

Puerto Rico will require Covid-19 test results from visitors

From CNN's Mallika Kallingal

Puerto Rico will have some stringent new rules for people traveling to the island amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced said she will sign an executive order that, among other things, will require visitors to provide a negative Covid-19 test result produced within 72 hours of arrival.

"I want Puerto Ricans living in the US mainland to safely come to our island and visit their family members without fear of spreading this virus or infecting a love one," Vázquez said in a statement. "I want tourists and everyone visiting Puerto Rico to feel safe."

Under the executive order, visitors would also need to wear face coverings and observe proper social distancing measures at three airports.

If a visitor is unable to bring a negative test result, they will be required to go through the screening process and further tests at the airport and follow quarantine procedures.

The governor said the order will go into effect on July 15.

1 hr 21 min ago

The US, Brazil and other countries lifted lockdowns early. These charts shows how deadly that was

From CNN's Ivana Kottasová

Patience in lifting coronavirus restrictions is paying off all over the world, but lifting lockdowns too early can have deadly consequences.

Three of the four countries with the world's highest death tolls and case counts -- the United States, Brazil and India -- either never properly shut down or started reopening before their case counts began to drop.

Meanwhile, many countries that sustained restrictions until cases started going down have now gotten their outbreaks under control.

1 hr 25 min ago

New version of coronavirus spreads faster -- but doesn't make people sicker, study confirms

From CNN's Maggie Fox

A global study has found strong evidence that a mutated new form of the coronavirus has spread from Europe to the US.

The mutation makes the virus more likely to infect people, but does not seem to make them any sicker than earlier variations, an international team of researchers reported Thursday.

"It is now the dominant form infecting people," said Erica Ollmann Saphire of the La Jolla Institute for Immunology and the Coronavirus Immunotherapy Consortium, who worked on the study. "This is now the virus."

The team's experiments show the mutated version is more infectious than other variations.

"We do know that the new virus is fitter. It doesn't look at first glance as if it is worse," Saphire said.

The researchers call the new mutation G614, and it has almost completely replaced the first version -- called D614 -- to spread in Europe and the US.

1 hr 33 min ago

A death row inmate died of coronavirus. Nearly half the cases in California jails are in the same facility

From CNN's Nicole Chavez

Richard Stitely had spent nearly 30 years on death row when the pandemic hit California's San Quentin State Prison.

Last week, the 71-year-old was found dead in his cell, marking the first known fatality linked to coronavirus inside the California prison with the largest outbreak of Covid-19 in the state.

More than a third of incarcerated people in San Quentin have tested positive for the virus and nearly half of coronavirus cases throughout the state's prison system are there, according to a tally from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

As of Thursday, there were at least 1,345 active cases in the facility and 2,783 cases in the state, the CDCR said. The jail houses about 3,400 detainees and is at 112% of its capacity.

Authorities are still trying to determine the cause and manner of Stitely's death, as well as another death row inmate who died on Wednesday. Joseph Safarino Cordova, 75, was found unresponsive in his cell and had no signs of trauma, according to the CDCR. It's still unclear whether Cordova tested positive for the virus.

1 hr 33 min ago

Rocketing Covid-19 infections in US expose Trump's claim that the pandemic is "handled"

Analysis from CNN's Stephen Collinson

This is what President Donald Trump's "handled" pandemic looks like.

The United States, the world leader in Covid-19 infections and deaths, is reeling from an out-of-control resurgence of the virus that is racking up 50,000-plus new infections each day now.

Texas, Florida and Arizona -- Republican-run states that most aggressively embraced Trump's impatient demands to get the economy open again -- are heading into what one expert warned is a viral threat that is approaching "apocalyptic" levels.

All over the country, including in rule-resistant Texas, authorities are imposing mask mandates that Trump will still not endorse and are slowing or reversing economic opening plans as a Covid-19 summer becomes reality. It now seems certain that a predicted fall spike of the virus will simply become an extension of relentless months of sickness and death.

Even Vice President Mike Pence, who rarely pauses his praise of Trump's "leadership," is beginning to see reality -- ditching his previously misleading claims that the US has "slowed the spread" as he instead vows to "flatten the curve."

Meanwhile, 2012 Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain, who as co-chair of Black Voices for Trump was one of the surrogates at the President's recent rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is now in hospital with the coronavirus.

In what are becoming daily examples of a dereliction of duty, Trump massively misrepresented the state of the pandemic.

"The crisis is being handled. ... Some areas that were very hard-hit are now doing very well. Some were doing very well, and we thought they may be gone and they flare up, and we're putting out the fires," he told reporters on Wednesday.

1 hr 57 min ago

Kim Jong Un calls North Korea's handling of the coronavirus "a shining success"

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, on Thursday, June 2.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, on Thursday, June 2. Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called the country's handling of the coronavirus "a shining success," according to a report from the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

According to KCNA, Kim said the country had "thoroughly prevented the inroad of the malignant virus and maintained stable anti-epidemic situation despite the worldwide health crisis, which is a shining success achieved by the far-sighted leadership of the Party Central Committee."

However Kim urged people not to get complacent and "maintain maximum alert," the KCNA report added.

North Korea has not publicly reported any coronavirus infections, but it borders two of the most heavily affected countries in the region -- China and South Korea.

2 hr 10 min ago

The US could have almost 148,000 coronavirus deaths by July 25, according to new forecast

From CNN's Arman Azad

Members of the medical staff treat a patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at the United Memorial Medical Center on July 2, Houston, Texas.
Members of the medical staff treat a patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at the United Memorial Medical Center on July 2, Houston, Texas. Go Nakamura/Getty Images

The US could see nearly 148,000 people die from coronavirus by July 25, warned an updated forecast by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The US has reported 128,743 Covid-related deaths so far. 

The forecast relies on 24 individual predictions from outside institutions and researchers. The new projections, published Thursday, forecast 147,865 deaths by July 25 -- but added the number could range from 139,000 to 161,000.

“The state-level ensemble forecasts suggest that the number of new deaths over the next four weeks in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming will likely exceed the number reported over the last four weeks,” the CDC says on its forecasting website.

“For other states, the number of new deaths is expected to be similar to the number seen in the previous four weeks or to decrease slightly.”