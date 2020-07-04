What it's like at US beaches on Fourth of July weekend during a pandemic

It's the Fourth of July holiday weekend in the US, and some Americans have altered their celebrations as coronavirus cases increase in states across the country.

What's allowed on beaches — a staple of the summer holiday — varies from place to place. While some beaches, like those in New York City, reopened before the holiday, some in hard hit areas, like in Miami and Los Angeles, temporarily closed for the weekend to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Beachgoers were seen walking in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, this morning, despite rising case numbers in the state.

People walk along the beach on the morning of July 4 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Beaches were also open for the holiday in New Jersey.

A discarded mask floats in the ocean on July 3 in Wildwood, New Jersey. Mark Makela/Getty Images

In California, Los Angeles-area beaches closed on Friday and will remain closed until Monday, officials announced earlier this week. Violators could face fines.