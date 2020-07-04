Florida reports more than 11,000 coronavirus cases in one day — a new record
The state of Florida at least 11,445 new coronavirus cases today, the state's largest number of new coronavirus in one day.
The previous Florida record for coronavirus cases was on Thursday, when the state reported 10,109 cases.
The state also reported two new deaths on Saturday.
There have been at least 190,052 total coronavirus cases reported in the state, and more than 3,700 people have died.
US soccer tournament game pushed back
Major League Soccer said one of the game in the opening of MLS is Back Tournament has been postponed after a team delayed travel to the tournament site following "inconclusive" Covid-19 tests.
Officials have not yet announced a makeup date for the match, the Group B game against the Vancouver Whitecaps and FC Dallas, according to a MLS statement.
The Whitecaps were initially scheduled to arrive at the tournament site on July 1, but were delayed due to two "inconclusive" Covid-19 tests, the league said in the statement. Both tests have since come back negative. The club will now depart for Orlando on July 6.
"The later match date will allow both teams additional training days in Orlando in advance of their first match," the statement read.
Both clubs will now play their first matches on July 15: Dallas will face the Seattle Sounders FC and Vancouver will face the San Jose Earthquakes.
The MLS is Back Tournament is scheduled to kick-off on July 6 at the Walt Disney World Resort.
DC marks 7 days of sustained decrease in coronavirus community spread
Washington, DC, officials said there has been sustained decrease in community spread of coronavirus for seven days.
In a release, the district reported 12 new positive cases and two additional coronavirus deaths on Friday. The two new reported Covid-19 deaths are a 62-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man.
There have been at least 10,447 total cases of coronavirus and 557 total deaths in the district.
Phase two of reopening began in DC on June 22.
Iraq reports more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases
Iraq's Health Ministry reported at least 2,334 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the country's total number of cases to more than 58,000.
The ministry also reported 106 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total death count in the country to at least 2,368.
Trump is celebrating July Fourth in DC. The mayor says the event goes against health guidance.
President Trump is celebrating the Fourth of July in the nation's capital today — but The mayor of Washington, DC, said the event goes against health officials' guidance during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor Muriel Bowser said earlier this week that she has informed the Department of Interior that the Trump administration's planned July Fourth celebration goes against guidance from both the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials.
"We know that this is a special event for the Department of the Interior. We communicated to them that we do not think that this is in keeping with the best (CDC) and (DC) Department of Health guidance, but this event will take place entirely on the federal property," Bowser said.
About the event: The White House previously announced that President Trump and first lady Melania Trump would host the 2020 Salute to America on the White House South Lawn and the adjacent 52-acre Ellipse, concluding "with a spectacular fireworks display over the National Mall."
Earlier this week, the Department of Interior and National Park Service announced additional details about the event, which include a 35-minute firework display and a flyover from military branches. The event will be livestreamed.
Bowser has repeatedly encouraged Washington residents to celebrate July Fourth at home this year to avoid spread of the deadly virus. The mayor already scrapped the Independence Day parade in the nation's capital.
Here's how to safely enjoy fireworks tonight
Fireworks are arguably the best part of Fourth of July. But this year, as coronavirus cases spike in areas across the US, gathering at the park or the beach to watch spectacular shows is more dangerous than usual.
The House unanimously passed the extension less than a day after the program shuttered, and PPP will now remain open to applications through August 8.
About the program: Congress created the program to help small businesses keep employees on their payrolls amid nationwide closures. The program was designed to offer small business loans to bridge the shutdowns and help businesses keep employees in their jobs — and in turn, the loans taken out would be forgiven, essentially shifting into a grant.
More than 4.8 million small business owners have utilized the program, which was designed as a bridge for companies to maintain their payrolls through the worst of the pandemic.
How to stay safe at the pool or beach this holiday weekend
It's July Fourth and the summer heat can be brutal. What's better than splaying out on the beach or cannonballing into the pool?
Here are some tips for enjoying the water this holiday weekend:
Before heading out, it's a good idea to find out if the pool or beach you're going to is enforcing safety protocols, like social distancing rules or restricting the number of people who have access at one time. If you find that the beach or pool is too crowded to always maintain at least 6 feet from others, it might be safer to save the trip for another day.
Bring your own disinfectant wipes to clean shared chairs or pool toys and wear a face mask when you're not in the water.
Whether you're in or out of the water, keep your distance from other people. Don't swim close enough to other people that you'll come in contact with their spit or breath.
Don't blow your nose or spit in the pool or near another person. If you can, exit the water and use a tissue to cough or sneeze, then wash your hands.