Florida reports more than 11,000 coronavirus cases in one day — a new record

Major League Soccer said one of the game in the opening of MLS is Back Tournament has been postponed after a team delayed travel to the tournament site following "inconclusive" Covid-19 tests.

Officials have not yet announced a makeup date for the match, the Group B game against the Vancouver Whitecaps and FC Dallas, according to a MLS statement.

The Whitecaps were initially scheduled to arrive at the tournament site on July 1, but were delayed due to two "inconclusive" Covid-19 tests, the league said in the statement. Both tests have since come back negative. The club will now depart for Orlando on July 6.

FC Dallas — which arrived in Orlando on June 27 — announced Wednesday that six players have tested positive for Covid-19.

"The later match date will allow both teams additional training days in Orlando in advance of their first match," the statement read.

Both clubs will now play their first matches on July 15: Dallas will face the Seattle Sounders FC and Vancouver will face the San Jose Earthquakes.

The MLS is Back Tournament is scheduled to kick-off on July 6 at the Walt Disney World Resort.