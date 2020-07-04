From CNN’s Mary Ilyushina in Moscow and Zahid Mahmood in London
Russia’s official death toll from Covid-19 has now reached 10,027 -- with 168 deaths recorded in the past day, according to Health Ministry figures published on Saturday.
In a 24-hour period, 6,632 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in 84 regions, of which 1,960 cases did not show any symptoms of the disease, a statement said.
This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 674,515, the third highest in the world after the United States and Brazil, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest figures come as people gather in Moscow’s Sokolniki Park on Saturday to protest against the constitutional amendments that pave the way for President Vladimir Putin to remain in power until 2036.
39 min ago
The UK is reopening for business. London may never be the same
From Hanna Ziady, CNN Business
London has seen more than its share of crises. The 2,000-year old metropolis has endured an influenza pandemic, the Blitz and several financial meltdowns over just the past century.
Time and again, London has come roaring back, relying on a spirit of resilience and reinvention that is being summoned once more as the British capital seeks to recover from what may be this century's greatest upheaval: the coronavirus pandemic.
The spread of the virus and efforts to contain it turned one of the world's liveliest urban meccas into a virtual ghost town, driving millions of people out of the city's center and its financial district, and bringing commerce to a sudden halt.
Nowhere was the standstill captured more acutely than in the mainstay of London city life: the Tube.
Underground journeys for the month of March tumbled 43% from the 106 million recorded in February, and plunged even further in April, during the height of lockdown, to just 5.7 million. Social distancing rules mean the Tube can only handle up to 15% of its normal traffic, according to London's mayor, Sadiq Khan.
The fallout from lockdown has been severe. London's economy is expected to contract nearly 17% this year, according to figures from the city government, a sharper drop than the 14% decline the Bank of England expects for the United Kingdom as a whole.
Companies in London are expected to shed some 460,000 jobs, or about 7% of the workforce, with manufacturing, construction, retail, and accommodation and food services the hardest hit. Employment is not expected to fully recover until 2022.
With transportation severely constrained, and a potential coronavirus vaccine still many months away, the people and companies that have made London into a hub for real estate, finance, the arts, hospitality and technology are desperately trying to reinvent themselves in hopes of surviving the pandemic.
One sign of progress: pubs, restaurants and hair salons can reopen on Saturday, provided they follow social distancing guidelines.
3,000 residents in public housing blocks now under "hard lockdown" in Australian city of Melbourne
From CNN's Angus Watson in Sydney, Australia
About 3,000 people in nine public housing towers in the Australian city of Melbourne are now confined to their homes due to Covid-19 outbreaks, Victorian state Premier Daniel Andrews said Saturday.
The “hard lockdown” is effective immediately and will continue for at least five days, he said. Every resident will be tested for the coronavirus.
Police will monitor the buildings, and no one will be allowed in or out, Andrews said. This is the first time that such an order has been issued in Australia since the pandemic began.
“We at no point underestimate how challenging this will be for vulnerable people in public housing towers,” Andrews said. It will be a “massive logistical task to make sure people are fed and given the support that they need.”
Two postcodes have been added to 10 areas of Melbourne already subject to a softer stay-at-home order. The hundreds of thousands of people in those 12 areas are allowed to leave their homes for “shopping for food supplies, care and care-giving, exercise, study or work if it can’t be done from home,” Andrews said.
“You are on the frontline on the fight against this virus, we are proud of you and we understand you need support,” he added, addressing people under lockdown. “Your sacrifice is central to the safety of every Victorian family – you have our gratitude.”
A total of 108 new Covid-19 cases were detected in Victoria on Friday -- the state's worst day since March 21 and second-worst since the pandemic began.
16 fresh coronavirus cases linked to gym in South Korean apartment building
From CNN's Yoonjung Seo in Seoul
South Korea reported 63 new cases of the coronavirus Saturday, 36 of which were locally transmitted and 27 imported, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
Of the new infections, 25 cases are linked to an apartment building in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi, near Seoul. Sixteen of those have been connected to an indoor gym a resident visited.
Another cluster recorded this week involves a temple in Gwangju, where about 60 cases have been reported. Gwangju is the sixth-largest city in South Korea, located in the southwest of the country.
That brings the national total to 13,030 cases. About 11,800 people in the country have recovered from Covid-19 so far, while 936 remain in quarantine. There have been 283 deaths from the disease in South Korea, with one additional fatality Friday.
Kwon Joon-wook, Deputy Director of the KCDC, said gene analysis was being conducted on the fresh clusters, the results of which will be released next week.
“Mutated coronavirus has been detected in South Korea and an epidemic investigation team has been dispatched to Gwangju," he said. "It is concerning that the virus seems to be spreading faster than the past cases in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province."
2 hr 46 min ago
India records its highest daily rise in coronavirus cases
From CNN’s Swati Gupta in New Delhi
India recorded 22,771 new coronavirus cases over the previous 24 hours, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said Saturday -- the country's highest daily increase since the pandemic began.
The total number of confirmed cases in India is now at 648,315, with 18,655 deaths. More than 394,200 people have recovered from the illness, with 235,433 active cases remaining.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, more than 9 million tests have been conducted in the country, with 242,383 tests conducted Friday alone.
4 hr 24 min ago
As US cases rise, here are tips from afar on how to keep coronavirus in check this holiday weekend
From CNN's Angela Dewan in London
Fireworks, pool parties and drinking at bars with friends — that's how many Americans would liked to be celebrating the Fourth of July this weekend. But many local leaders and health officials hope things will be a lot less festive this year.
Just a couple of months ago, the coronavirus outbreak in the US was serious, but it wasn't such a different picture in Europe. Now, previously hard-hit European nations like Italy, the UK, France and Spain have their outbreaks under control while the situation in the US remains grim.
Despite lockdowns in many states, the US never really got a grip on the virus and now cases are rising faster than ever. On Thursday, the country reported more than 51,000 infections -- the highest number in a single day yet.
There's a lot to learn from the impacted countries that managed to turn things around, as well as those that were so quick and organized that they all but eradicated the virus.
Florida, Texas and Arizona have among the most dramatic spikes in infections, and much of the country has ordered shut the businesses they had reopened. But there is still hope the US can bounce back. Preventing more spikes this holiday weekend could be key to finding some relief later this summer and fall.
Three death row inmates at San Quentin die from coronavirus complications
From CNN's Nicole Chavez
At least three death row inmates at California's San Quentin State Prison had coronavirus and died, corrections officials says.
Scott Thomas Erskine, 57, and Manuel Machado Alvarez, 59, died Friday from "what appear to be complications related to Covid-19," the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.
Both men had been hospitalized outside the prison.
An outbreak of the virus has overrun San Quentin since last month, with more than a third of incarcerated people there testing positive for Covid-19, according to CDCR data.
Earlier this week, authorities confirmed that Richard Stitely, another death row inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell, had the virus. That was the first known death linked to coronavirus in the facility.
A fourth death row inmate, Joseph Safarino Cordova, died Wednesday but it's unclear whether he tested positive for the virus.
The deaths of 24 incarcerated people in state prisons have been linked to Covid-19, the CDCR said.
Trump uses Mount Rushmore address to rail against removal of monuments
From CNN's Betsy Klein
US President Donald Trump on Friday made an impassioned appeal to his base while in the shadow of Mount Rushmore instead of striking a unifying tone, railing against what he called a "merciless campaign" by his political foes to erase history by removing monuments some say are symbols of racial oppression.
"As we meet here tonight there is a growing danger that threatens every blessing our ancestors fought so hard for," Trump warned.
He continued, "Our nation is witnessing a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values and indoctrinate our children."
The crowd booed loudly.
He lambasted "far-left fascism" in media and schools and "cancel culture," which he called the "very definition of totalitarianism," and vowed to protect the monument under which he stood.
"Mount Rushmore will stand forever as an eternal tribute to our forefathers, and to our freedom," he vowed as he stood at its base.
There was no social distancing at the event despite record-high new coronavirus cases in the United States.
And the pandemic once again made its way into the President's inner circle when news broke that Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend and top campaign official Kimberly Guilfoyle had tested positive for coronavirus upon arriving in South Dakota.