New US record of highest single-day coronavirus case total set in Florida
From CNN's Alta Spells
Florida set a US record for coronavirus cases in a single day Saturday, with a total of 11,458 new cases, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).
Florida has now surpassed New York's previous highest single-day total of 11,434, which was recorded on April 15, by JHU.
Florida also reported 18 new deaths Saturday.
There have been 190,052 total coronavirus cases reported in the state and 3,702 total deaths, according to JHU's tally.
Nationwide the United States has recorded at least 2,839,436 cases of coronavirus, including 129,676 deaths, JHU's figures indicate.
2 hr 39 min ago
Teen's coronavirus-themed prom dress made of duct tape is a work of art
From CNN's Kiely Westhoff
In January, 18-year-old Peyton Manker embarked on her journey to make a prom dress entirely out of duct tape for a contest to win a scholarship. After weeks of working on her submission, the Covid-19 outbreak not only canceled her prom but altered the course of her senior year.
Manker was not deterred by the fact that she would not get to wear her dress to prom. Instead, she felt inspired to create a dress that "documents a part of history."
Her coronavirus-themed dress features multiple images depicting life during the pandemic. Her vision for the dress began with wanting to capture her own experience. She represents her unforgettable senior year with a vibrant scene of students attending virtual graduation.
"It wasn't just high schoolers, it wasn't just America, it was the whole world being impacted by the pandemic so I wanted to show that," said Manker, from Sparta, Illinois.
She does so by showing an image of people running away from the giant coronavirus to signify the world trying to avoid catching the disease. Other designs pay tribute to frontline workers and people suffering from mental health issues as a result of the pandemic.
Why US tick season could be worse in the summer of Covid-19
From CNN's Ethan Harp
After more than three months of shutdowns, mandatory quarantines, self-imposed exile from society and working from home, nature-lovers looking for a well-earned breath of fresh air could face a possible collision course between coronavirus and tick-borne illnesses this summer.
Noting the mild winter on the US East Coast, Sapi says: "We do have a bad year for the ticks."
Hikers, campers and anyone else eager for an escape could "just explode into the outdoors. And there may not be the same thoughtful approach" to preventing exposure, explains Dr. Sorana Segal-Maurer, director of the Dr. James J. Rahal, Jr. Division of Infectious Diseases at NewYork-Presbyterian Queens health care system.
"I'm a little nervous that their guard may be down just a slight bit," she adds.
India once again records its highest daily rise in cases, as pandemic grows
From CNN's Rishabh Pratap in New Delhi
India reported 24,850 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday -- the country's largest single-day jump yet.
The country has now recorded 673,165 cases of the virus, and 19,268 deaths, according to its Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
India has 235,433 active cases, while 394,227 patients have recoveredso far.
The western state of Maharashtra remains worst affected with 200,064 cases and 8,671 deaths, followed by the southern state of Tamil Nadu, which has recorded 107,001 cases, and the national capital Delhi, with known 97,200 cases.
India has tested more than 9.7 million samples for Covid-19.
4 hr 40 min ago
US records more than 45,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day
According to Johns Hopkins University's tally, the United States has recorded at least 2,839,436 cases of coronavirus, including 129,676 deaths.
On Saturday, Johns Hopkins University reported 45,283 new cases and 242 new deaths.
The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
Japan reports 274 new Covid-19 infections, as cases continue to rise
From CNN’s Yoko Wakatsuki in Tokyo
Japan reported 274 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, according to the country’s Health Ministry.
Nearly half of those infections were in Tokyo, where the city's metropolitan government said people in their 20s and 30s were driving the spike in infections.
Saturday's figures followed 249 news cases on Friday and 194 on Thursday.
Japan now reported 22,234 confirmed cases, including 990 recorded deaths.
Government minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Sunday that the resumption of a state of emergency was not necessary, describing the new cases as “light or asymptomatic” and not a burden to Japan’s healthcare system.
7 hr 29 min ago
Australian Medical Association calls for pause on easing Covid-19 restrictions as cases rise
From CNN’s Hilary Whiteman in Brisbane
The Australian Medical Association (AMA) has called for a pause in easing Covid-19 restrictions and territories until clear evidence shows the outbreaks in Melbourne are under control.
There has been a spike in coronavirus cases in Melbourne, Australia, in recent days, leading to new lockdowns across the city, including over 3,000 people in public housing.
AMA President Tony Bartone said the new outbreaks are a stark reminder the fight against coronavirus is far from over, according to a press release from AMA.
“These new outbreaks send a strong signal that the other states should rethink the pace of easing of their Covid-19 restrictions until community transmission in Melbourne is under control to avoid the risk of a similar situation playing out in their own communities,” Bartone said.
Bartone said the outbreaks were “directly linked to failures to follow established and successful public health guidelines” and that Australia should play it safe before “rushing back to the pub, the footy crowds, or the big weddings and parties.”
Coronavirus cases have been rising sharply across the state of Victoria for nearly three weeks.
7 hr 28 min ago
Brazil marks 50 days without a Health Minister ... during a pandemic
From Marcia Reverdosa in São Paulo and CNN's Radina Gigova in Atlanta
Brazil marked 50 days without an official Health Minister on Saturday, as the coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 1.5 million of its citizens, and killed at least 63,000, continues to grip the country.
The position has been temporarily filled by Army General Eduardo Pazzuello, who has no medical experience, since the last Health Minister, Nelson Teich, quit on May 15.
Teich, who spent less than a month in office, left amid criticism from President Jair Bolsonaro that he was "too timid in the push to reopen the economy and to advocate for the use of chloroquine." Teich didn't provide a reason for his resignation.
Teich's predecesor, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, who advocated for social distancing measures and the use of masks was fired by Bolsonaro.
Bolsonaro, who frequently defies social distancing guidelines recommended by most health experts and has dismissed the virus as "a little flu," has been widely criticized for downplaying the severity of the virus.
On Friday, Bolsonaro vetoed parts of a law that mandates wearing face masks in public during the pandemic. The use of masks in shopping malls, stores, religious temples, educational establishments and other closed places where people gather will no longer be mandatory, but individual states and municipalities can enforce those measures.
Brazil has the second highest number coronavirus cases and deaths globally after the US.
7 hr 34 min ago
English pubs are reopening. Here's what it's like
By Rob Picheta, CNN
Pubs are the beating heart of Britain.
The revered English poet William Blake once purportedly likened an English pub to a church, with two important caveats: "a pub is warmer, and there's more conversation."
For the writer Samuel Johnson, there was "nothing which has yet been contrived by man, by which so much happiness is produced as by a good tavern." And the sentiment was captured by Shakespeare, too: a character in "Henry V" wishes he were "in an alehouse in London," reasoning: "I would give all my fame for a pot of ale and safety."
But for the first time since World War II, ale and safety have become mutually exclusive commodities -- and millions have been locked out of their locals since mid-March as a result.
"I've missed going to the pub with my mates, as any British person would," says Akwasi Akoto, 25.
But England finally returned to the pub on Saturday, the first day of the country's latest, most significant easing of lockdown restrictions. Those in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales must wait longer to return to their local.