Major League Baseball’s Chicago White Sox announced on Sunday that two players tested positive for Covid-19. Both players are asymptomatic and have been placed in quarantine.
The MLB resumed activity last week — games are scheduled to start on July 23 or 24.
"Both individuals who tested positive are asymptomatic, have been isolated in Chicago, and currently are being monitored by White Sox medical staff. Contact tracing for both was conducted. Both individuals will receive follow-up testing in the coming days. They will return to activities once they have recorded consecutive negative tests and passed appropriate Covid-19 protocols," the White Sox said in a statement.
"The health of our players and staff is our top priority, and the White Sox are adhering to all MLB health and safety protocols," the team added.