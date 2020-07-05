World
Live Updates

Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Ben Westcott, Jenni Marsh, Laura Smith-Spark and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 12:10 p.m. ET, July 5, 2020
1 min ago

2 Chicago White Sox players test positive for Covid-19

From CNN's Homero DeLaFuente

Major League Baseball’s Chicago White Sox announced on Sunday that two players tested positive for Covid-19. Both players are asymptomatic and have been placed in quarantine. 

The MLB resumed activity last week — games are scheduled to start on July 23 or 24.

"Both individuals who tested positive are asymptomatic, have been isolated in Chicago, and currently are being monitored by White Sox medical staff. Contact tracing for both was conducted. Both individuals will receive follow-up testing in the coming days. They will return to activities once they have recorded consecutive negative tests and passed appropriate Covid-19 protocols," the White Sox said in a statement.

"The health of our players and staff is our top priority, and the White Sox are adhering to all MLB health and safety protocols," the team added.

 

3 min ago

Japan coronavirus cases surpass 20,000

From CNN’s Yoko Wakatsuki in Tokyo

Japan recorded 277 new coronavirus cases Saturday, the Health Ministry said today, bringing the country's total number of cases to 20,234 (19,522 on land and 712 on the Diamond Princess cruise ship).

The number of infections has been climbing steadily over the past week, Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Sunday.  

The ministry also said the total death toll for the country currently stands at 990 (977 on land and 13 on the cruise ship.)

Nishimura said that the resumption of a state of emergency is not necessary at this stage, describing the new cases as “light or asymptomatic” and not a burden to Japan’s healthcare system.

45 min ago

Miami mayor says reopening bars and restaurants contributed to the increase in Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Chuck Johnston

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told ABC that the reopening of bars and restaurants in the city contributed to the spike in coronavirus cases.

“There's no doubt that the fact that when we reopened, people started socializing as if the — the virus didn't — didn't exist,” Suarez said.

Suarez compared the city’s enforcement policy on mandated face coverings to the need of wearing seatbelts.

“You know, if you get in a car accident, you know, there's a good chance that you'll walk away if you're wearing a seatbelt. The same thing with a mask. If people are wearing the masks in public, there's a very good chance that we're going to be able to slow down or stop the spread,” Suarez said.

The first violation for not wearing a mask is registered as a warning, the second violation is a $50 fine, then $150, and finally a $500 fine, Suarez explained.

51 min ago

Austin mayor is unhappy over Trump's claim that coronavirus will "disappear"

From CNN's Nicky Robertson

Austin, Texas, Mayor Steve Adler speaks with CNN's Dana Bash on July 5.
Austin, Texas, Mayor Steve Adler speaks with CNN’s Dana Bash on July 5. CNN

Austin, Texas, Mayor Steve Adler told CNN it makes him "angry" to hear the President claim the coronavirus will “just disappear.” 

Adler, who is a Democrat, said that not having a clear message from the White House on wearing masks means there are more people who will not wear masks or social distance.

“It's the messaging. It's not that it has to be there so we can enforce it by giving people fines. It's the message that the singular voice from leadership from both parties saying to our community, this is important, you have to do it, it works,” the mayor said.

Adler added he was grateful that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a mandate on face coverings last week, but said he wished it had been earlier.

When asked if he wanted Abbott to issue a statewide stay-at-home order, Adler responded that he wants the governor to give mayors the power to issue stay-at-home orders locally. 

As coronavirus cases rise in Texas, Adler said that they may have to take “more drastic action” to reduce the numbers. He warned that if the upward trajectory of cases does not change for his city, then hospitals could be overrun within two weeks and intensive care units could be overrun within 10 days.

57 min ago

Florida reports 9,999 new coronavirus cases

From CNN's Chuck Johnston

Cars wait in line at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site on July 2 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Cars wait in line at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site on July 2 in Miami Beach, Florida. mpi04/MediaPunch/AP

The state of Florida reported 9,999 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. That brings the total number of cases in Florida to 200,111. 

This news comes one day after state officials announced 11,445 new daily coronavirus cases in Florida — which was an all-time high, according to state officials. 

Florida also reported eight new deaths on Sunday. There have been 3,731 total deaths in the state. 

 

1 hr 26 min ago

RNC spokesperson says Republicans are committed to holding convention in Florida

From CNN's Sarah Westwood 

Republican National Committees spokesperson Mike Reed told CNN that the party is committed to holding the convention in Florida but will be conducting temperature checks and have testing available for attendees.

Here's Reed's full statement:

“The RNC is committed to holding a safe convention that fully complies with local health regulations in place at the time. The event is still almost two months away, and we are planning to offer health precautions including but not limited to temperature checks, available PPE, aggressive sanitizing protocols, and available Covid-19 testing. We have a great working relationship with local leadership in Jacksonville and the state of Florida, and we will continue to coordinate with them in the months ahead.” 

What is this about: Earlier today, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said on CNN it is “too early to tell” whether Florida will be a safe place for the Republican National Convention next month amid a surge in Covid-19 cases there.

 

1 hr 57 min ago

Phoenix mayor says Arizona opened up "way too early"

From CNN’s Artemis Moshtaghian

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego believes that Arizona opened up way too early after reemerging from Covid-19 stay-at-home orders that were initially issued in the state, she explained to ABC on Sunday morning. 

Gallego attributed the spike in coronavirus cases seen in Arizona over the last month to people in her own age demographic, 20 to 44-year-olds not following proper masking and social distancing protocols.

“We’re seeing a lot of people go to large family gatherings and infect their family members,” Gallego said.

She pointed out that the state is also in crisis when it comes to testing for the virus.

“It’s really, really difficult. I’ve been spending time begging everyone from Walgreens to open up testing, out of state testing companies to come in because it’s awful to see people waiting in a car, while you’re feeling sick, people were running of gas, and this is as many months in,” Gallego said.

The mayor said that she’s asked for federal aid, asking Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) asking the agency to come and conduct community based testing in Phoenix. 

The mayor criticized Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey saying civic leaders had to beg to be able to implement face mask requirements across the state.

“We were originally preempted from doing that but I’m thankful the governor did allow cities to put masking orders in place, which I think will help,” Gallego said

2 hr 10 min ago

It is "too early to tell" if Florida is safe for the GOP convention, FDA commissioner says

From CNN's Sarah Westwood

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn speaks with CNN on July 5.
Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn speaks with CNN on July 5. CNN

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said it is “too early to tell” whether Florida will be a safe place for the Republican National Convention next month amid a surge in Covid-19 cases there.

“I think it’s too early to tell,” Hahn said on CNN’s “State of the Union. “We’ll have to see how this unfolds in Florida and around the country.” 

Hahn is a member of the White House Coronoavirus Task Force.

Florida set an all-time record of most coronavirus cases in the US in a single day on Saturday, with a total of 11,458, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. 

More on the convention: Jacksonville, Florida, where the majority of the convention is set to take place, implemented mandatory face mask requirements last week due to the spike in infections.

The President’s re-election team selected Florida as the new location for much of the convention after sparring with officials in North Carolina over social distancing requirements. The entire convention had been set to take place in Charlotte, North Carolina. Now only a small part of it will take place there.

CNN reached out to the Republican National Convention and the Trump campaign for comment.

2 hr 42 min ago

FDA commissioner does not defend Trump's claim that 99% of Covid-19 cases are "harmless"

From CNN's Sarah Westwood

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn declined to defend President Trump’s claim from his July 4 speech that 99% of Covid-19 cases are “harmless."

Hahn repeatedly refused to say whether the Trump's claim is true or false.

“I’m not going to get into who’s right and who’s wrong,” Hahn told CNN.

When Hahn was presented Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures showing only a third of Covid-19 cases are asymptomatic, Hahn did not defend the President’s claim about how many coronavirus cases go unnoticed by the infected. 

“What I’ll say is that we have data in the White House Task Force. Those data show us that this is a serious problem. People need to take it seriously,” Hahn said. 