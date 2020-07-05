Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego believes that Arizona opened up way too early after reemerging from Covid-19 stay-at-home orders that were initially issued in the state, she explained to ABC on Sunday morning.

Gallego attributed the spike in coronavirus cases seen in Arizona over the last month to people in her own age demographic, 20 to 44-year-olds not following proper masking and social distancing protocols.

“We’re seeing a lot of people go to large family gatherings and infect their family members,” Gallego said.

She pointed out that the state is also in crisis when it comes to testing for the virus.

“It’s really, really difficult. I’ve been spending time begging everyone from Walgreens to open up testing, out of state testing companies to come in because it’s awful to see people waiting in a car, while you’re feeling sick, people were running of gas, and this is as many months in,” Gallego said.

The mayor said that she’s asked for federal aid, asking Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) asking the agency to come and conduct community based testing in Phoenix.

The mayor criticized Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey saying civic leaders had to beg to be able to implement face mask requirements across the state.

“We were originally preempted from doing that but I’m thankful the governor did allow cities to put masking orders in place, which I think will help,” Gallego said