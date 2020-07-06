President Trump "is enabling the virus," New York governor says

Responding to President Trump’s unfounded claim that 99% of coronavirus cases are "totally harmless,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo criticized him for “enabling the virus.”

“What he’s saying to the American people is that there's no problem. And then they don’t wear a mask, and they don’t socially distance, and hey don’t take any precautionary behavior and then the virus goes like this,” Cuomo said. “He is facilitating the virus. He is enabling the virus by [making] statements like that. And you're seeing the infection rate go up and you’re seeing the economy suffer."

"He is part of that current debacle that we are in,” he added.

The governor cited President Trump’s various prior claims about the Covid-19 that have been proven wrong and his refusal to wear a mask to say that the President wants to “deny the Covid virus.”

“He won't wear a mask. Vice President Pence says, 'wear a mask.' All the health officials say, 'wear the mask.' He won't wear a mask because he doesn't want to admit that there is a Covid virus. Why? I have no idea," Cuomo added.

Cuomo added that the way to combat coronavirus is by first admitting that there is a problem.

“You will never solve a problem in life that you refuse to admit. Why he refuses to admit it I have no idea. You have a White House coronavirus task force. Why have a task force if there's no problem?”

