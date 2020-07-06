World
Live Updates

Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Jessie Yeung, Steve George, Tara John, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 1:59 p.m. ET, July 6, 2020
1 hr 10 min ago

President Trump "is enabling the virus," New York governor says

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Responding to President Trump’s unfounded claim that 99% of coronavirus cases are "totally harmless,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo criticized him for “enabling the virus.”

“What he’s saying to the American people is that there's no problem. And then they don’t wear a mask, and they don’t socially distance, and hey don’t take any precautionary behavior and then the virus goes like this,” Cuomo said. “He is facilitating the virus. He is enabling the virus by [making] statements like that. And you're seeing the infection rate go up and you’re seeing the economy suffer."

"He is part of that current debacle that we are in,” he added. 

The governor cited President Trump’s various prior claims about the Covid-19 that have been proven wrong and his refusal to wear a mask to say that the President wants to “deny the Covid virus.”

“He won't wear a mask. Vice President Pence says, 'wear a mask.' All the health officials say, 'wear the mask.' He won't wear a mask because he doesn't want to admit that there is a Covid virus. Why? I have no idea," Cuomo added.

Cuomo added that the way to combat coronavirus is by first admitting that there is a problem.

“You will never solve a problem in life that you refuse to admit. Why he refuses to admit it I have no idea. You have a White House coronavirus task force. Why have a task force if there's no problem?”

1 hr 33 min ago

PGA Tour forced to cancel spectator plans for upcoming Ohio tournament

From CNN's David Close

Tiger Woods hits a putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio on June 2, 2019
Tiger Woods hits a putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio on June 2, 2019 Stan Badz/PGA TOUR

The PGA Tour will now not allow spectators at the upcoming Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

A month ago, the tour announced that the Memorial Tournament would be the first contest to allow fans at the course. However, on Monday, golf officials said that "due to the rapidly changing dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic," the tournament would have to cancel those original plans. 

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a Monday statement, "...given the broader challenges communities are facing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we need to stay focused on the No. 1 priority for our Return to Golf — the health and safety of all involved.” 

The first round of the Memorial Tournament is set to tee off on July 16.

1 hr 39 min ago

Medical associations urge Americans to continue Covid-19 preventive measures

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

Members of the American Hospital Association, American Medical Association and American Nurses Association are urging the public to continue to wear face masks, maintain physical distance and wash their hands to combat Covid-19, in an open letter published Monday.

“As physicians, nurses, hospital and health system leaders, researchers and public health experts, we are urging the American public to take the simple steps we know will help stop the spread of the virus,” the letter said.

These are measures the groups have been promoting since the beginning of the pandemic, and that after months of implementing these practices, rates of infection and death did begin to decline. However, since states began reopening, some of these steps – which they say are critical to progress being made – “were too quickly abandoned.”

As cases begin to dramatically increase again, hospitals are at or close to intensive care unit capacity, and personal protective equipment and testing supplies are running low, the groups say that many of the hard-won gains against Covid-19 are being erased. 

They stress that reopening must not be confused with returning to normalcy.

“Doing so will escalate this crisis and result in more suffering and death,” the letter said.

1 hr 58 min ago

35 NHL players test positive for Covid-19

From CNN's David Close

The National Hockey League has revealed that the league has administered close to 3,000 Covid-19 tests ahead of the NHL’s planned restart to the current season.

In a statement released Monday, the NHL states that the league has conducted more than 1,400 Covid-19 tests in the past week with 23 of 396 players testing positive for coronavirus. 

The league says an additional 12 players were found to have tested positive for Covid-19 outside of the current optional phase two activities.

The NHL has yet to announce a start date for the season restart – a 24-team competition to crown the 2020 Stanley Cup champion.

Read the NHL's statement on the coronavirus tests:

 

1 hr 54 min ago

Cuomo criticizes July Fourth parties without social distancing: "Actions have consequences"

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

 

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called out July Fourth gatherings in New York City, on Fire Island and upstate where people were not socially distanced and did not wear masks. 

“The last thing we need is to see this virus spike again," Cuomo said at a news conference. "We get complacent. We get cocky. We get a little arrogant — that is a real threat.”

“I don’t know how else to say it," he added. "Actions have consequences.”

Local governments need to enforce the law, he said.

Cuomo said he understands it’s not “politically pleasant” to enforce social distancing and mask laws – “but it is the law.”

2 hr 2 min ago

New York governor on schools: "We don't yet know if we're going to reopen" this fall

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo brought up reopening the state's schools in the fall during today's news conference. He called that decision "uncertain" and a "fluid situation."

On reopening schools in the fall, Gov. Cuomo said no decision has been made yet, but noted, "We obviously very much would like to." 

He continued: "Nobody even knows the effect that this is going to have on students, socialization of young students, et cetera. We want kids back in school for a number of reasons but we're not going to say that children should go back to school until we know it's safe, right?" 

Cuomo said that he has asked all school districts in the state to "come up with a reopening plan." The governor cautioned, however, that just because schools have a plan, that does not mean that they will reopen. Cuomo said there are 700 school districts in the state.

"We don't yet know if we're going to reopen and we'll follow the data and make a decision on data," he said.

1 hr 11 min ago

New York governor says coronavirus cases declined since reopening

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference in New York on July 1.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference in New York on July 1. Byron Smith/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said cases of coronavirus across the state have declined since reopening began in May.

"Every expert warned us on the reopening that you could see the numbers start to go up," Cuomo said noting that that scenario hasn't happened.

He continued:

"Our premise was you could moderate the activity so you could start the reopening but monitor the number of cases and control the phased reopening to keep the number of cases down. And that's just what we've done for the past seven weeks. We're actually down from where we were when we started reopening, which as you'll remember, no one predicted."

New York City will enter phase three reopening today, but unlike other areas, phase three in the city will not include indoor dining. Personal car services and some recreational activities are allowed to reopen.

2 hr 27 min ago

7 WNBA players test positive for Covid-19

From CNN's Wayne Sterling

Seven players from the Women's National Basketball Association have tested positive for coronavirus, the league announced Monday. The WNBA tested 137 players between June 28 and July 5. 

Today, 11 of the 12 teams are set to arrive in Bradenton, Florida, the home of the 2020 season, which will be highlighted by a 22-game regular season followed by a traditional post-season.

The Indiana Fever will not arrive for at least five days "in an abundance of caution due to the CDC’s close contact self-quarantine requirements." 

The team announced Monday that two players have recently tested positive for the virus.

Read the WNBA's statement:

2 hr 32 min ago

Harvard's fall classes will all be delivered online

From CNN's Elizabeth Hartfield

Harvard University is planning to bring up to 40% of undergraduates back to campus for the fall semester, including all first-year students, the school announced today.

In addition to first year students, Harvard will allow students who need to be on campus “to progress academically” to return as well.

All course instruction however, will be delivered online, including students who are living on campus. 

Those returning to campus will be required to be tested when they arrive and then regularly throughout the semester, among other safety protocols including social distancing and dedicated quarantine space in dorms.

If the school maintains their 40% capacity for the spring semester, first-years would return home and the priority is to allow the senior class to return to campus.

The school anticipates making a final decision about that matter in December.