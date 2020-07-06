Atlanta mayor says she tested positive for Covid-19

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images/FILE

Air New Zealand is limiting capacity on international flights traveling inbound after a request from the government so the country can provide enough quarantine facilities for passengers, according to a statement from the airline.

"Air New Zealand has put a hold on new bookings on international services into New Zealand following a request from the New Zealand Government," the statement read.

"The move is to help ensure the country is able to provide quarantine accommodation for inbound passengers for the required 14-day period," it added.

The "temporary" hold on booking services goes into effect Tuesday local time and will last three weeks, the airline said, adding that some passengers may be moved to another flight to align arrivals with capacity available at isolation spaces.

“We accept this is a necessary short-term measure given the limited capacity in quarantine facilities and we’re keen to do what we can to help New Zealand’s continued success in its fight against COVID-19,” Air New Zealand Chief Commercial and Customer Officer Cam Wallace said in the statement.

The statement added that domestic services and services outbound from New Zealand will not be impacted.

This comes after Australian airline Qantas announced last week that all scheduled international flights, except for flights between Australia and New Zealand, would be suspended until at least the end of October 2020, due to government restrictions and all scheduled flights between Australia and New Zealand are suspended until at least mid-August 2020.