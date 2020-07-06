35 NHL players test positive for Covid-19

The National Hockey League has revealed that the league has administered close to 3,000 Covid-19 tests ahead of the NHL’s planned restart to the current season.

In a statement released Monday, the NHL states that the league has conducted more than 1,400 Covid-19 tests in the past week with 23 of 396 players testing positive for coronavirus.

The league says an additional 12 players were found to have tested positive for Covid-19 outside of the current optional phase two activities.

The NHL has yet to announce a start date for the season restart – a 24-team competition to crown the 2020 Stanley Cup champion.

Read the NHL's statement on the coronavirus tests: