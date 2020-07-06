World
Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Jessie Yeung, Steve George, Tara John, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 12:31 p.m. ET, July 6, 2020
50 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
31 min ago

35 NHL players test positive for Covid-19

From CNN's David Close

The National Hockey League has revealed that the league has administered close to 3,000 Covid-19 tests ahead of the NHL’s planned restart to the current season.

In a statement released Monday, the NHL states that the league has conducted more than 1,400 Covid-19 tests in the past week with 23 of 396 players testing positive for coronavirus. 

The league says an additional 12 players were found to have tested positive for Covid-19 outside of the current optional phase two activities.

The NHL has yet to announce a start date for the season restart – a 24-team competition to crown the 2020 Stanley Cup champion.

Read the NHL's statement on the coronavirus tests:

 

27 min ago

Cuomo criticizes July Fourth parties without social distancing: "Actions have consequences"

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

 

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called out July Fourth gatherings in New York City, on Fire Island and upstate where people were not socially distanced and did not wear masks. 

“The last thing we need is to see this virus spike again," Cuomo said at a news conference. "We get complacent. We get cocky. We get a little arrogant — that is a real threat.”

“I don’t know how else to say it," he added. "Actions have consequences.”

Local governments need to enforce the law, he said.

Cuomo said he understands it’s not “politically pleasant” to enforce social distancing and mask laws – “but it is the law.”

WATCH:

35 min ago

New York governor on schools: "We don't yet know if we're going to reopen" this fall

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo brought up reopening the state's schools in the fall during today's news conference. He called that decision "uncertain" and a "fluid situation."

On reopening schools in the fall, Gov. Cuomo said no decision has been made yet, but noted, "We obviously very much would like to." 

He continued: "Nobody even knows the effect that this is going to have on students, socialization of young students, et cetera. We want kids back in school for a number of reasons but we're not going to say that children should go back to school until we know it's safe, right?" 

Cuomo said that he has asked all school districts in the state to "come up with a reopening plan." The governor cautioned, however, that just because schools have a plan, that does not mean that they will reopen. Cuomo said there are 700 school districts in the state.

"We don't yet know if we're going to reopen and we'll follow the data and make a decision on data," he said.

WATCH:

49 min ago

New York governor says coronavirus cases declined since reopening

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on July 1, 2020 in New York City. The governor expressed alarm at Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci's recent prediction that there could be 100,000 new Covid-19 cases per day and provided a number of updates related to an increase of states where out-of-state visitors will be required to quarantine for 14 days. (Photo by Byron Smith/Getty Images)
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on July 1, 2020 in New York City. The governor expressed alarm at Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci's recent prediction that there could be 100,000 new Covid-19 cases per day and provided a number of updates related to an increase of states where out-of-state visitors will be required to quarantine for 14 days. (Photo by Byron Smith/Getty Images) Byron Smith/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said cases of coronavirus across the state have declined since reopening began in May.

"Every expert warned us on the reopening that you could see the numbers start to go up," Cuomo said noting that that scenario hasn't happened.

He continued:

"Our premise was you could moderate the activity so you could start the reopening but monitor the number of cases and control the phased reopening to keep the number of cases down. And that's just what we've done for the past seven weeks. We're actually down from where we were when we started reopening, which as you'll remember, no one predicted."

New York City will enter phase three reopening today, but unlike other areas, phase three in the city will not include indoor dining. Personal car services and some recreational activities are allowed to reopen.

1 hr ago

7 WNBA players test positive for Covid-19

From CNN's Wayne Sterling

Seven players from the Women's National Basketball Association have tested positive for coronavirus, the league announced Monday. The WNBA tested 137 players between June 28 and July 5. 

Today, 11 of the 12 teams are set to arrive in Bradenton, Florida, the home of the 2020 season, which will be highlighted by a 22-game regular season followed by a traditional post-season.

The Indiana Fever will not arrive for at least five days "in an abundance of caution due to the CDC’s close contact self-quarantine requirements." 

The team announced Monday that two players have recently tested positive for the virus.

Read the WNBA's statement:

1 hr 5 min ago

Harvard's fall classes will all be delivered online

From CNN's Elizabeth Hartfield

Harvard University is planning to bring up to 40% of undergraduates back to campus for the fall semester, including all first-year students, the school announced today.

In addition to first year students, Harvard will allow students who need to be on campus “to progress academically” to return as well.

All course instruction however, will be delivered online, including students who are living on campus. 

Those returning to campus will be required to be tested when they arrive and then regularly throughout the semester, among other safety protocols including social distancing and dedicated quarantine space in dorms.

If the school maintains their 40% capacity for the spring semester, first-years would return home and the priority is to allow the senior class to return to campus.

The school anticipates making a final decision about that matter in December.

56 min ago

Restaurants and gyms must close again in Florida's Miami-Dade County

People order at a restaurant in Miami Beach, Florida, on May 27.
People order at a restaurant in Miami Beach, Florida, on May 27. Lynne Sladky/AP

Restaurants, gyms and other businesses will have to close this week in Florida's Miami-Dade County as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the state, Mayor Carlos Giménez announced today.

"I am continuing to roll back business openings as we continue to see a spike in the percent of positive COVID-19 tests and an uptick in hospitalizations," he said in a statement on the county website.

Starting Wednesday, these businesses must close, according to the mayor:

  • Restaurants (except for takeout and delivery services)
  • Ballrooms
  • Banquet facilities
  • Party venues
  • Gyms and fitness centers
  • Short-term rentals

Giménez said outdoor activities — including condominium and hotel pools — can stay open strict social distancing and masks rules. Summer camps and child care centers can also stay open with certain capacity limits.

Office buildings, retail stores and salons are also allowed to stay open.

Beaches will reopen tomorrow, "but, if we see crowding and people not following the public health rules, I will be forced to close the beaches again," he said.

1 hr 5 min ago

McConnell emphasizes need to wear masks as cases surge: "Everyone should be doing that"

From CNN's Haley Byrd 

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell listens to questions during a news conference in Washington, DC, on June 30.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell listens to questions during a news conference in Washington, DC, on June 30. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday that the coronavirus pandemic is “clearly not over” and urged Americans to wear masks and social distance.

"This is not over. We had hoped we would be on the way to saying goodbye to this health care pandemic. Clearly it is not over,” he said at an event in Louisville.

McConnell said wearing face masks is also key, calling it “the single most important thing.”

"Not complicated,” he added of masks. "Totally available now, and everyone should be doing that."

McConnell also said the Senate will take a look at new coronavirus legislation in a couple of weeks.

If there is another bill, he said, it's vital for it to include liability protections for businesses to avoid a “second epidemic of lawsuits in the wake of the pandemic that we’re already struggling with."

“We cannot get back to normal if we have an epidemic of lawsuits,” he said. He also indicated a potential next package would focus on getting kids back to school and opening childcare. 

1 hr 10 min ago

Tensions rise over contact tracing between Miami-Dade County and Florida health officials

From CNN’s Rosa Flores and Sara Weisfeldt

Miami-Dade County is the epicenter of the Covid-19 crisis in Florida, yet according to the county, it currently does not have its own contact tracers because only the state is allowed to do that work. 

On May 14, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced during a press conference that the county would hire 800 to 1,000 Covid-19 contact tracers.

When CNN asked the county today how many contact tracers the county had hired so far, the county replied by email saying that only the Florida Department of Health can contact trace in the state.

“In Florida, the Florida Department of Health is the only entity authorized to conduct contact tracing. We are in discussions with the state on how the County can supplement their efforts. As soon as these discussions conclude, we will have a direction in what we can do to assist in the contact tracing efforts. So, we don’t have our own,” the Miami-Dade statement said. 

CNN has reached out to the Florida Department of Health for comment and has not heard back.