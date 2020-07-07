Atlanta mayor is “still in a state of shock” after testing positive for coronavirus
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she is “still in a state of shock” and “stunned” after she and members of her family tested positive for coronavirus.
Bottoms, her husband, and one of her children have all tested positive. She has “no idea” how the family was exposed, she told CNN on Monday.
The Atlanta mayor, who has suffered from a headache over the past few days, also said another of her children tested negative and two others still need to be tested.
“This is scary because we did all the things we were supposed to do,” Bottoms said.
Before she tested positive, the mayor said she was with her mother, who will get tested again.
Brazil president attended party with US ambassador without masks or social distancing
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attended a July 4th celebration event with Todd Chapman, the US Ambassador to Brazil, shortly before getting tested for coronavirus.
The event took place on Saturday, according to a photo posted that day to the President’s official Facebook page. In the photo, Bolsonaro is standing in close proximity to several US and Brazilian officials, in what Bolsonaro said was Chapman's residence.
No one in the photo is wearing a mask. Chapman is seen with his arm around the President; he also shared a photo of the event on Twitter, saying he was “honored” to host Bolsonaro on July 4th.
Bolsonaro was tested for coronaviruson Monday evening, and expects to receive the results on Tuesday, according to a statement from the president’s communication team.
"The President is, at the moment, in good health and at his residence," the statement added.
Chapman will also be tested for coronavirus. The US Embassy in Brasilia wrote on Twitter late Monday that Chapman will take Covid-19 tests and follow CDC protocols.
Other top US and Brazilian officials were at the event, including the US Defense Attache, Bolsonaro’s secretary of government, and Bolsonaro’s chief of staff.
Fauci warns: “We are still knee-deep in the first wave of this"
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US expert on infectious disease and member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, warned on Monday that the country was facing a "serious situation" in part due to reopening too quickly.
"We were averaging about 20,000 new cases a day," he told National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins during a livestreamed talk.
"And then a series of circumstances associated with various states and cities trying to open up, in the sense of getting back to some form of normality, has led to a situation where we now have record breaking cases. Two days ago it was at 57,500.”
“So within a period of a week and a half, we've almost doubled the number of cases," he said. "We are still knee-deep in the first wave of this."
Even the term "wave" is misleading because the number of cases has never dipped back down, only rose to new and alarming levels, he said.
Places like the European Union saw its cases go up, then come back down to a baseline, marking the possible end of a first wave, he said. "We went up, never came down to baseline, and now it's surging back up. So it's a serious situation that we have to address immediately.”
In Brazil, 620 people died of coronavirus in one day, as bars and restaurants reopen
On Monday, Brazil reported 620 new deaths from coronavirus, raising the country's death toll to 65,487.
Brazil's health ministry also recorded 20,229 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total to 1,623,284 cases.
The new figures come as cities around the country start to reopen.
Rio de Janeiro, where more than 10,000 people have died of coronavirus, opened its bars and restaurants over the weekend.
In Sao Paulo, bars, restaurants, and beauty salons also reopened with restrictions on Monday after been closed since March 24. Dining establishments will now have seating areas after previously being restricted to delivery and takeout services.
But new rules and restrictions apply: for example, Sao Paulo bars and restaurants can only operate for 6 hours a day and with a maximum occupancy of 40% capacity.
Brazil continues to follow the US in leading the world’s highest numbers of infections and deaths from the coronavirus.