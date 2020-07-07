Atlanta mayor is “still in a state of shock” after testing positive for coronavirus

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms CNN

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she is “still in a state of shock” and “stunned” after she and members of her family tested positive for coronavirus.

Bottoms, her husband, and one of her children have all tested positive. She has “no idea” how the family was exposed, she told CNN on Monday.

The Atlanta mayor, who has suffered from a headache over the past few days, also said another of her children tested negative and two others still need to be tested.

“This is scary because we did all the things we were supposed to do,” Bottoms said.

Before she tested positive, the mayor said she was with her mother, who will get tested again.