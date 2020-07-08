Beijing continues to report zero new coronavirus cases since wholesale food market outbreak 

A medical worker wearing a protective suit takes a swab at a temporary test station on July 6, in Beijing. Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Beijing reported zero new coronavirus cases on Tuesday -- marking the second consecutive day without any new infections in the Chinese capital since the Xinfadi wholesale food market cluster was discovered on June 11, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said today.

Meanwhile, China continued to report a single-digit rise in new Covid-19 cases in the mainland as seven new imported cases were registered on Tuesday, which is one less than the day before.

Out of the new cases, four were reported in Inner Mongolia, and one each in Shanxi, Guangdong and Yunnan, the NHC said.

There were no new coronavirus-related deaths recorded in the past day.

Six asymptomatic cases were reported on Tuesday, the health authority said, adding that 117 asymptomatic patients are still under medical observation.