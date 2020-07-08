Fauci warns of a "false complacency" from lower coronavirus death rate

Lines of Healthcare professionals are seen entering the North Melbourne Public Housing tower complex on July 8, in Melbourne. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

The Australian state of Victoria recorded 134 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections in the state to 2,942, Premier Daniel Andrews announced Wednesday.

Among the new cases, 123 are under investigation while 11 were linked to contained outbreaks.

A total of 75 people from the nine public housing towers in the city of Melbourne have tested positive, Andrews said, adding that more than one million tests have now been conducted in the state since January 1.

Melbourne and Mitchell Shire, a regional area of Victoria, will go into the Stage 3 lockdown from 11:59 p.m, meaning residents will no longer be allowed to leave their homes unless it's for grocery shopping, caregiving, exercise or work, for six weeks, the premier announced on Tuesday.

"I think a sense of complacency has crept into us as we let our frustrations get the better of us. I think that each one know someone who has not been following the rules as well as they should have. I think each of us know that we have got no choice by to take very, very difficult steps," Andrews said.

In a statement on Wednesday, the state government said Victoria Police will also “dramatically” increase police presence in and around metropolitan Melbourne to enforce the lockdown, including 264 Australian Defense Force members assisting with on-ground operations.

Police will continue to make house visits and patrol public places all over Victoria, according to the statement.

Victoria Police have undertaken 810 spot checks in the past 24 hours at homes, businesses and non-essential services across the state, the government said.